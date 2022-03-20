 Skip to content
Day 26 of WW3: Biden travels to Poland, Russia says they will "cleanse" Mariupol and set up "tribunals", Zelensky talks about "world war", and the Scary tag is sure getting a workout this year. It's your Monday Ukraine War thread
    Russia, Ukraine, Russian Air Force, Vladimir Putin, Mariupol authorities, Russian forces, Moscow, port city of Mariupol  
Dayum.

Zelensky: "It is the 25th day the Russian military tries to find imaginary Nazis from whom they want to defend us...

'Most importantly- the Russian military can't find a way home. That is why our soldiers help them with the path to God's judgment."
 
March Vladness
 
"I was called a warmonger in 2014 when I said Putin would not stop with Crimea & E Ukraine. Now everyone admits that I was right, but wants to repeat the same mistake now. Letting Putin destroy Ukraine *increases* the threat of a greater conflict, including nuclear.

Putin is bombing hospitals, refuges, and retirement homes in Ukraine. But we are told that the free world must not act to help unless those hospitals, refuges, and retirement homes are inside specific lines on the map. Those lives matter. Those children matter.

This isn't about NATO. There's no treaty saying the US & other great powers of the free world are forbidden from defending Ukraine, which is dying to protect them. There is only fear, the same fear that kept them from acting in 2014 and led us here.

The Biden WH & its media defenders are repeating the arguments of the Obama admin & its media defenders in 2014. Heroic restraint! Such leadership! You are too hot-headed, Grandmaster Kasparov, let's just wait and see! We waited. We see.

As soon as the first Russian tank crossed the border of Ukraine, the West declared Putin the ruler of the largest country in Europe. No longer sovereign, no longer allowed to invite allies to fight in its own territory in its defense. Only Putin can do that.

The US & EU want to go back to their comfortable corruption, buying Russian oil & gas, applying weak sanctions, lip service about democracy, inviting Putin to summits & Davos. Dictators always escalate & the West kept folding. But this time a problem: Ukraine refuses to fold.

The West loves to lose slowly, to pass the hard choices to the next admin, shift the consequences to buffer states. Now Ukraine has exposed them because Ukraine doesn't want to lose slowly, or lose at all. Ukraine wants to win. Help them win.

Give jets, drones, & long-range weapons that allow Ukraine to strike at the source and protect their people, as
@AVindman
proposes. Announce the creation of humanitarian corridors in advance, areas under protection. Ukraine is not Putin's. Stop treating it like it is."

-- Gary Kasparov

https://twitter.com/Kasparov63/status/1505705221741322240
 
Dayum right. But I worry about his mental state a bit. He's holding up like a champ, but this whole shiat show has got to be tough.
 
"No, I'm not after a moral victory. I'm after a ringing signal to the world that merely possessing nuclear weapons isn't a license to engage in the brutal, systematic bombing of civilians. And letting Putin win w nuclear blackmail will make nuclear use more, not less likely."

-- Rick Wilson

https://twitter.com/TheRickWilson/status/1505736149314281474
 
The tribunals in Mariupol are to be made up of people from the 'administration' of the warlords from Donbas?

Oh, this is not going to go well at all.  Great way to slaughter the last pro-russian feelings in Mariupol and all of East Ukraine... plus, when this is over, a lot of those 'tribunal' people are going to be *hung* in Donbas.
 
The governor of Sumy Oblast Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on March 21 that ammonia leaked from Sumykhimprom chemical plant at 4:30 a.m. local time as a result of Russian airstrike.

The affected area is estimated to be around 2.5 km from the site, including the villages of Novoselytsya and Verkhnya Syrovatka. There's no threat to Sumy residents.

People within the affected area are recommended to take immediate shelter underground, go to their bathrooms and turn on their showers at a fine spray, and breathe through a damp bandage (preferably moistened with 5% acetic or citric acid solution) if ammonia is detected.

The radius of impact is about 5 km. Ammonia is a colorless toxic gas. It is lighter than air, so shelters and ground floors of houses must be used for protection.

Earlier, from March 14: "Worrying messages from our partners in #Ukraine telling that that have eye-witnessed Russian tanks have been setting up positions next to an ammonia storage facility near Sumy. Ignorance, stupidity of deliberately, all unclear."

Russian state media yesterday (March 20) accused the Ukrainians of plotting something there https://tass.com/defense/1424641.


Worrying.
 
https://olgalautman.substack.com/p/the-war-criminal-russian-regime-demands?s=w

"After a complete cleansing of Mariupol, the team of the DPR ombudsman, together with the law enforcement agencies of the republic, will enter the city and collect evidence of all the crimes of the Ukrainian national battalions for the tribunal," Daria Morozova, the fake puppet installed Commissioner for Human Rights in Russian occupied territory DNR told RIA Novosti. So now Russian war criminals are planning tribunals.

"We will continue the same work that is now being carried out in all the liberated territories, for example, in the city of Volnovakha. And all those who have broken the law, all those who have violated the Geneva Convention and international law, and, in principle, their own, Ukrainian legislation, are threatened with trial This will be considered in the future in the tribunal, we will not back down," she said.

F&cking psychotic genocidal madwoman.

I can't call her what we all know she is on here. She is so much of one I don't even have to say it and you all know what she is.
 
Russia gave Ukraine 24 hours to surrender the city of Mariupol, where 300,000 people live or they would raze the entire city to the ground.
The advisor to the mayor, Petr Andriuschenko, replied: "You'll get f&cked but you won't take Mariupol."

scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bookmarking this one, but I'll keep posting on the other one until this goes green.
 
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Russia will not exist in a few months.  Either the people inside of it will tear it apart in revolution, or the people outside of it will tear it apart because they finally get fed up with Putin's bullshiat.

And if he tosses a nuke, odds are it will be a dud.
 
Over/under on the number of Russian officers killed today. I will set the line at 2.5.
 
The MAGAs are consuming and, in the case of those close to me believing and repeating, misinformation about what the Biden administration and congress are doing about Ukraine, and the pleas for help from Ukrainians, that is hard to describe without getting nihilistic.
 
ZELENSKY IS STILL ALIVE

Just letting y'all know that.
 
"What the occupiers are doing today is familiar to the older generation, who saw the horrific events of World War II, when the Nazis forcibly captured people," said Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko. "It is hard to imagine that in the 21st century people can be forcibly taken to another country."

Source: CNN
 
May our social media feeds never be considered as historical records.
 
Kaspirov was also claiming Putin wasn't going to invade and it was just a bluff shortly before the invasion.
 
Germany reaches energy deal with Qatar to reduce dependency on Russia.
"The companies that have come to Qatar with (German Economy Minister) will now enter into contract negotiations with the Qatari side," the spokesperson for the ministry said.

Oopsie, Vlad
 
Let us know when Putin is dead.
 
Today would be a great day for putin's illness to finally kill him.
 
Starting at what rank?

If you mean 1 stars and up, I'll take the under.

If you mean all officers, I'll take the over.

I'd still probably take the over if you mean one rank below 1-stars as the start.
 
Nukes are like firing a gun at someone.   It's that first shot that crosses the threshold and incurs the consequences.  The rest of the shots hardly matter beyond that point, so you may as well empty the magazine.

If Putin uses one nuke, there is a high likelihood he will use all of them.
 
Several times.
 
On live television.
 
Extraordinary rendition

Extraordinary rendition is state-sponsored "forcible abduction in another jurisdiction and transfer to a third state". The phrase usually refers to the United States-led program of extraordinary rendition during the War on Terror, which had the purpose of circumventing the source country's laws on interrogation, detention, extradition and/or torture.
 
Russian short for Vladimir is Vova.
 
During World War II, it was learned that a population would abandon a city if 70% or more of it was destroyed.  Today I heard that 90% of Mariopol is damaged or destroyed.   It's toast already.

Putin is now playing the classic "drag the civilians out of their shelters and send them to the camps" gambit.  Always a crowd pleaser and looks fantastic in the history books.
 
Dayum right. But I worry about his mental state a bit. He's holding up like a champ, but this whole shiat show has got to be tough.


I've been worried about God's mental state for some time now.
 
Alien Robot: Extraordinary rendition is state-sponsored "forcible abduction in another jurisdiction and transfer to a third state". The phrase usually refers to the United States-led program of extraordinary rendition during the War on Terror, which had the purpose of circumventing the source country's laws on interrogation, detention, extradition and/or torture.


It's not terrorism when WE do it.

Try to stay on topic here.
 
shut up ass&ole
 
That guy is going to kill it when he stars in a movie about how badass he was.
 
Watching some live cams. Fortunately the most action has been pigeons photobombing. There have been a few sirens though.

/ Creepy and scary.
 
Here we see a photo of the Kremlin, the Russian seat of government located in the city of Moscow in Russia:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Beautiful architecture isn't it? Looks like something out of a child's fairy tale story book.

And yet, after seeing day after day what decisions made behind these walls have done to the cities and people of Ukraine, I wouldn't mind if we flattened it all and made it only a memory.
 
I love that the good guys.. are rallying behind the word "fark" however that is translated, in telling the enemy to fark themselves, get farked, etc.
Makes it weirdly easy to root for, on top of "they are the good guys".
 
Ukraine needs to do a Doolittle raid.
 
Whatbout whatbout whatabout....Whatabout sticking to the issue at hand and not reaching into
the toilet and pulling out a different turd for comparisons?
 
Yup that's farked up. I hope one day that the world advances to a point where help is provided regardless of borders. Something along the lines of "If you order the mass killing of civilians, you forfeit your right to power and life. Enforced by: the world"

Fear of the nuke. It's the only thing preventing the world from collectively kicking Putin's ass and stopping the madness in Ukraine. *sigh*
 
Of course he is. It's not as if he was a Russian general. Those are dropping like flies.
 
May this thread not turn into the absolute shiatshow the previous one was.
 
