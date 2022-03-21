 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Man, bored at the Moose Lodge, has his old Christmas lottery ticket scanned. He isn't bored now   (wtae.com) divider line
GrymReeper
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Moose out front shoulda told him.
 
Esroc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here I sit pondering how I can stretch three boxes of macaroni and cheese to last two weeks, while waiting to go to my 60 hour a week job that only pays enough for a roof and three boxes of macaroni and cheese, when an article like this pops up and a die a little more inside.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Esroc: Here I sit pondering how I can stretch three boxes of macaroni and cheese to last two weeks, while waiting to go to my 60 hour a week job that only pays enough for a roof and three boxes of macaroni and cheese, when an article like this pops up and a die a little more inside.


You should try winning the lottery
 
Excelsior
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Esroc: Here I sit pondering how I can stretch three boxes of macaroni and cheese to last two weeks, while waiting to go to my 60 hour a week job that only pays enough for a roof and three boxes of macaroni and cheese, when an article like this pops up and a die a little more inside.

You should try winning the lottery


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
