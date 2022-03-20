 Skip to content
(Vice)   Fark-ready headline: "Woman sues over delivery of chocolate penis with 'No redeeming values.'" Agree to disagree [NSFW]   (vice.com)
    More: Amusing, Anxiety, Plaintiff, Fear, Lawsuit, Penis, life-size dick, Worry, emotional distress Parks  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
White chocolate fan?
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Nuts?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
...five inch ... life size...

Yeah, I'd be disappointed too.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

vudukungfu: White chocolate fan?


Not if she wanted it kosher.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/kinda figured she'd be cool with this gag
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's made of chocolate. Case dismissed.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
There was a place in Denver a long time ago, the '80s or '90s, that delivered dead fish and also black, dead roses.

I rather have the chocolate dick.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So how many straight guys here on Fark would eat a dick shaped chocolate?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, if she doesn't like chocolate she can go fark herself.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

EvilEgg: So how many straight guys here on Fark would eat a dick shaped chocolate?


I would.....but no pictures.

Regarding TFA:

It's absolutely ridiculous that she is claiming emotional distress over this.  Grow up.

A few years ago, someone sent me a glitter cardboard dick from shipadick.com.

And I reacteD the right way....though it was funny, and I started to ask my friends if they did it.

Eventually a friend/acquaintance fessed up it....and I never suspected him.

/Mediocre story bro.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why pay for the specialty item when Snickers will happily sell you a king-size bar with lifelike dick vein?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Was it creme-filled?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
she's going to need more therapy when this gets thrown out immediately - this is a free speech case.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: EvilEgg: So how many straight guys here on Fark would eat a dick shaped chocolate?

I would.....but no pictures.

Regarding TFA:

It's absolutely ridiculous that she is claiming emotional distress over this.  Grow up.

A few years ago, someone sent me a glitter cardboard dick from shipadick.com.

And I reacteD the right way....though it was funny, and I started to ask my friends if they did it.

Eventually a friend/acquaintance fessed up it....and I never suspected him.

/Mediocre story bro.


Seriously, and people say society is afraid of female sexuality. It's just chocolate, ffs. Enjoy the free candy.

Now, if it's made of that ultra-low-grade crap they use for chocolate Easter bunnies? You know, the waxy kind full of sugar crystals? Yeah, then sue the f*ckers.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

aagrajag: The_Sponge: EvilEgg: So how many straight guys here on Fark would eat a dick shaped chocolate?

I would.....but no pictures.

Regarding TFA:

It's absolutely ridiculous that she is claiming emotional distress over this.  Grow up.

A few years ago, someone sent me a glitter cardboard dick from shipadick.com.

And I reacteD the right way....though it was funny, and I started to ask my friends if they did it.

Eventually a friend/acquaintance fessed up it....and I never suspected him.

/Mediocre story bro.

Seriously, and people say society is afraid of female sexuality. It's just chocolate, ffs. Enjoy the free candy.

Now, if it's made of that ultra-low-grade crap they use for chocolate Easter bunnies? You know, the waxy kind full of sugar crystals? Yeah, then sue the f*ckers.


Heh.

I know it's mediocre chocolate, but I still love plain Hershey's bars.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It came in the box?
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe she wanted gummy dicks, not chocolate dicks. Dicks come in all varieties.
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: It's made of chocolate. Case dismissed.


Exactly. Just eat the chocolate dick, lady.

Jeez. It's only 5 inches and balls.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Melts in your mouth, not in your... well let's just say melts in your mouth.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: So how many straight guys here on Fark would eat a dick shaped chocolate?


As long as it was safe, sure. I love 12 inch dick-like corn dogs.
 
