(Fox News)   Newspaper tries to assign the story of a deadly shooting to the reporter who was the victim of the shooting. Mikado-larity ensues   (foxnews.com) divider line
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Some people come up with the damndest excuses...
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If there was one victim and the shooting was deadly, then the reported is already dead.  Assigning a dead reporter to cover a story seems poor editorial policy to me.
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: If there was one victim and the shooting was deadly, then the reported is already dead.  Assigning a dead reporter to cover a story seems poor editorial policy to me.


Well, to be fair they'll have a perspective the competition won't get...
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Like the Tenerife crash, where KLM heard one of their 747s had crashed and tried to contact their most senior captain to lead the investigation, only to find out he caused it...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you feel so safe with all these responsible, legal gun owners around?
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F--kingA. I just realized WTF the Fox news comments that talk about 'solving the puzzle' means now. Then one person will jump in and say I'd like a letter 'N'. Holy christ these people are so damned openly racist. Every time there's a crime involving a black person this nonsense happens. And somehow people in the GOP say they aren't racist and then immediately prove otherwise.
 
ShutterGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cew-smoke: F--kingA. I just realized WTF the Fox news comments that talk about 'solving the puzzle' means now. Then one person will jump in and say I'd like a letter 'N'. Holy christ these people are so damned openly racist. Every time there's a crime involving a black person this nonsense happens. And somehow people in the GOP say they aren't racist and then immediately prove otherwise.


I did not know this...
 
daffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That would be a very short article.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Link to the article from the newspaper Sierra Jenkins worked for
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Would this qualify as bitter irony?  Sad for sure.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
if only it were still the height of the pandemic and all the bars were still closed this woman would still be alive today.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What was she about to publish about Hillary?
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
