 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Credit reporting agencies will wipe out most medical debt. So, if you owe a hospital money, you may survive this. If you took out a loan, second mortgage to pay your hospital bills... Welcome to America, or the poor house. Same diff   (cnn.com) divider line
24
    More: Murica, Credit score, Credit, Medical collections debt, unexpected medical bills, Debt, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, consumer credit records, medical debt  
•       •       •

286 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Mar 2022 at 1:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So will this actually help people or will it take people who are stuck under medical debt and make it look like they aren't paying off their other debts even though on paper they have enough income to pay their debts?
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

spongeboob: So will this actually help people or will it take people who are stuck under medical debt and make it look like they aren't paying off their other debts even though on paper they have enough income to pay their debts?


Most likely actually help people. The paid ones dropping off really fast is a big improvement.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Credit Reporting Agencies are pretty much the definition of systemic racism.  "You only qualify for a high APR because of your credit score not because you are black."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stop
You're ruining the narrative
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Credit reporting agencies can't wipe out shiat, legally.  You need to declare bankruptcy to discharge medical debt.  The credit reporting parasites can go fornicate with themselves.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
how do you fix american healthcare?  (for that matter how do you fix any complex thing in the world... not singling you out as biggest fail)

things could be so much better for average person, for the same money, unambiguously.  but it'd need to be carefully and intelligently done - it'd have GDP & employment etc implications, and there's such vested interest in preventing change.

what can a nation do about that?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lady J: how do you fix american healthcare?  (for that matter how do you fix any complex thing in the world... not singling you out as biggest fail)

things could be so much better for average person, for the same money, unambiguously.  but it'd need to be carefully and intelligently done - it'd have GDP & employment etc implications, and there's such vested interest in preventing change.

what can a nation do about that?


A legislative branch that isn't corrupt and actively working against its own constituents?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wiped from credit reports...not actually eliminating the debts. Not a bad thing, but not a miraculous fix, either.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Medical debt? What's that?

/British.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TomDooley: Credit Reporting Agencies are pretty much the definition of systemic racism.  "You only qualify for a high APR because of your credit score not because you are black."


I think it's more that credit scores display the effects of systemic racism. I'm hard pressed to believe that all 3 bureaus' algorithms are programmed so they knock points off scores because of the person's race. It's more that POC's scores are lower because of fewer opportunities, less leniency in criminal matters resulting in fines that go unpaid and wind up on their reports, etc. etc.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: how do you fix american healthcare?  (for that matter how do you fix any complex thing in the world... not singling you out as biggest fail)

things could be so much better for average person, for the same money, unambiguously.  but it'd need to be carefully and intelligently done - it'd have GDP & employment etc implications, and there's such vested interest in preventing change.

what can a nation do about that?


Outlaw insurance companies of any kind
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Link
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American socialism.  Owing money you never intended to pay for basic healthcare.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: TomDooley: Credit Reporting Agencies are pretty much the definition of systemic racism.  "You only qualify for a high APR because of your credit score not because you are black."

I think it's more that credit scores display the effects of systemic racism. I'm hard pressed to believe that all 3 bureaus' algorithms are programmed so they knock points off scores because of the person's race. It's more that POC's scores are lower because of fewer opportunities, less leniency in criminal matters resulting in fines that go unpaid and wind up on their reports, etc. etc.


No, there's no, "Fark you slur." field or anything.  Technically.  What there are are various other locations, spending patterns, educational and work history, and other determining factors and patterns that just HAPPEN to add up to fark you slur.  You know, coincidentally
 
Klyukva
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Credit Reporting Agencies are pretty much the definition of systemic racism.  "You only qualify for a high APR because of your credit score not because you are black."


If judging people by their deeds is "the definition of systemic racism" then it makes sense why there hasn't been much movement on eliminating it.

I guess the name was some kind of marketing ploy to mislead people into thinking it had something to do with systems that treat people poorly on the basis of their race.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Credit reporting agencies can't wipe out shiat, legally.  You need to declare bankruptcy to discharge medical debt.  The credit reporting parasites can go fornicate with themselves.


This. Credit reporting agencies aren't legally backed by shiat except the bribes "donations" they bribe "donate" to the people we for some reason elect. Credit scores are just made the fark up by the same assholes that loan us our own money for profit.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: fatassbastard: TomDooley: Credit Reporting Agencies are pretty much the definition of systemic racism.  "You only qualify for a high APR because of your credit score not because you are black."

I think it's more that credit scores display the effects of systemic racism. I'm hard pressed to believe that all 3 bureaus' algorithms are programmed so they knock points off scores because of the person's race. It's more that POC's scores are lower because of fewer opportunities, less leniency in criminal matters resulting in fines that go unpaid and wind up on their reports, etc. etc.

No, there's no, "Fark you slur." field or anything.  Technically.  What there are are various other locations, spending patterns, educational and work history, and other determining factors and patterns that just HAPPEN to add up to fark you slur.  You know, coincidentally


Again, I don't think it's the bureaus themselves causing the lower scores for POCs, but rather the scores simply reflect the effects of overall systemic racism on them. Fewer opportunities, more likely to be convicted of crimes, more likely to be fired from their jobs (or not hired in the first place), all contribute to the lower scores, rather than the scores themselves being the culprit.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's just one part of the medical cost. The high cost of unwanted treatment comes around as either a reasonable insurance settlement, or a tax deductible loss. That's why elective surgery has been level with inflation over the years.
 
DanQuayle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was asked to review the original proposal for credit scores by Fair Issac.

It was designed as a predictive tool, there was no racial bias by design.

The only thing they were interested in was selling this tool to lenders so everyone could profit.

The failure is in the educational system.

Seriously how much time is spent on money and credit management vs gender studies?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DanQuayle: I was asked to review the original proposal for credit scores by Fair Issac.

It was designed as a predictive tool, there was no racial bias by design.

The only thing they were interested in was selling this tool to lenders so everyone could profit.

The failure is in the educational system.

Seriously how much time is spent on money and credit management vs gender studies?


Not sure if this is serious or a really clever meta joke. If you're being serous then I found your problem.
 
alex10294
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The question is: When they sue, and have a judgement, will THAT somehow not be accessible to lenders?  I mean, if you're getting your check garnished for not paying back debt, it's not like that's UNrelated to your ability to pay your mortgage.
 
DanQuayle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Judgments are public record and will go on your credit report.

There is no easy way for a credit bureau to know what kind of original debt lead to the judgment.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Credit Score has only existed since... *checks sources* 1956.

Huh.  Wonder what was going on in the mid 1950's that might have pushed that over...

And then FICO jumped into the scene, and over the shark, in 1989 - Surely that hasn't hindered any of the subsequent generations in anyway whatsoever...
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.