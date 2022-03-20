 Skip to content
(The Hollywood Reporter)   I'm not panicking, you're panicking .... Everybody PANIC   (hollywoodreporter.com)
50
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would think that a deadbolt on the closet with the shotgun and shells in it would suffice. Maybe a spare Trackphone?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


/your tits
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aerosmith - Eat The Rich (Official Music Video)
Youtube o-0lAhnoDlU
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if we raised their taxes and used the money to fund medicare for all, a living wage, and crime prevention strategies that don't involve buying MRAP's for Padooka, KY?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A secret tunnel out to the beach also means a secret tunnel in from the beach.  I'm not sure that would make me sleep any better.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people have more money than sense.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL! These "Safe Rooms" are a joke. Most robberies are just in-n-out.

But the ones who are motivated to stick around and get their hands on these rich bastards? Oh, a few well-placed jugs or gasoline around the house will make them regret holing up in there.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Some people have more money than sense.


More money than brains, I would say.
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With all this talk about Putin being not well and possibly mentally unstable, I can't say that I haven't thought about the possibility of him just saying F it and ordering all of Russia's nukes launched.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/o-0lAhnoDlU]


Motörhead - Eat The Rich (Official Video)
Youtube Wh3t49NsWBA
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
An alternative and cheaper strategy is put a sign on your lawn that reads, "Warning!  No Safe Room.  Unauthorized Entry Will Result in Death."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is an ad.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [YouTube video: Aerosmith - Eat The Rich (Official Music Video)]


Huh. I thought Aerosmith sucked. I'm rethinking that
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They are just getting ready for The Purge.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment.
Audio system malfunctioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTFA: In the L.A. area, some houses selling for as low as $4 million or $5 million

Wow! What a DEAL!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, you have a safe room. I light the building on fire and now you get to bake. Assuming you survive that, I know exactly where you are and can block all of the vents.

The escape tunnel thing is a much better idea.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think a straight-up bomb shelter / "man cave" would be more practical.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Unavailable for comment.
Audio system malfunctioning.

[Fark user image image 225x225]


I should rewatch that.

Foster, Yoakham, Forrest Whittaker and some of the best scared faces K-Stew ever made.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: LOL! These "Safe Rooms" are a joke. Most robberies are just in-n-out.

But the ones who are motivated to stick around and get their hands on these rich bastards? Oh, a few well-placed jugs or gasoline around the house will make them regret holing up in there.


The Purge is actually their retirement plans. You're assuming they think they are planning to be victims. The room are really a sign that they think they are not the victims, but the winners of the violence.

If they wanted protection, they would build panic rooms in schools and in daycares, and pass a bylaw making panic rooms necessary in all new housing.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Yeah, you have a safe room. I light the building on fire and now you get to bake. Assuming you survive that, I know exactly where you are and can block all of the vents.

The escape tunnel thing is a much better idea.


Or just weld the panic room door shut and pretend to be the homeowner when the cops arrive.

"No it must be a malfunction, officer."

Boom. Free beachhouse.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Shaun of the Dead - The Plan
Youtube MeJzHSxRq40
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm not panicking. I am not rich and don't live in LA. I rent in the burbs.

Yeah, come on. Break-in and steal my stuff. My TV is like 8 years old and everything else is pretty replaceable. What are you gonna do? Steal my dirty 8-year-old KIA? Ok. Have fun.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I may have a month or two off this summer. I may ask a fairly younger woman to go with me. She may have to go to jail for 8 months, so I'll probably do it alone.
 
sotua
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dangl1ng: I'm not panicking. I am not rich and don't live in LA. I rent in the burbs.

Yeah, come on. Break-in and steal my stuff. My TV is like 8 years old and everything else is pretty replaceable. What are you gonna do? Steal my dirty 8-year-old KIA? Ok. Have fun.


Dunno, these days a dirty 8 year old Kia is fetching a pretty penny in the used market...
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

solokumba: I may have a month or two off this summer. I may ask a fairly younger woman to go with me. She may have to go to jail for 8 months, so I'll probably do it alone.


wrong thread
you are still crazy
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hatred In The Panic Room | The Venture Bros. | Adult Swim
Youtube dgglBP1Ay5E
 
nullptr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [YouTube video: Shaun of the Dead - The Plan]


I need to watch it again!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
the safe room, also known as a handy prison for hostages
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [YouTube video: Aerosmith - Eat The Rich (Official Music Video)]


cdn.dribbble.comView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I may have written this here before, but either way, CSB I guess.

When I was first hired at my current firm, the topic of safe rooms came up with a new co-worker and whether he'd ever designed one. He had a couple of stories.

The first was for a client who wanted us to design him a 'cabin' that projected out over the water... an international body of water. A room off of the master bedroom had an escape hatch in the floor, with a 'fire escape' that led directly to the boat house below. Turns out that's how he was smuggling drugs across the American border.

The better story, and one that I got to see for myself in person, was a 10th storey penthouse, built for the owner of the building (a billion dollar company). At 8,000sf (plus 2,000sf of outdoor deck), we believe this was likely that most expensive new residence in our province at the time. Anyway it had a ton of mind blowing features but the coolest was a legit panic room. In the hall just before their bedroom, there's a book case that hides a 2,000 solid steel door that leads to a @
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dammit subby!  I thought Keef had died.
 
rassleholic [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Panic room
Youtube WjiVwRUi7bg
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

slantsix: I may have written this here before, but either way, CSB I guess.

When I was first hired at my current firm, the topic of safe rooms came up with a new co-worker and whether he'd ever designed one. He had a couple of stories.

The first was for a client who wanted us to design him a 'cabin' that projected out over the water... an international body of water. A room off of the master bedroom had an escape hatch in the floor, with a 'fire escape' that led directly to the boat house below. Turns out that's how he was smuggling drugs across the American border.

The better story, and one that I got to see for myself in person, was a 10th storey penthouse, built for the owner of the building (a billion dollar company). At 8,000sf (plus 2,000sf of outdoor deck), we believe this was likely that most expensive new residence in our province at the time. Anyway it had a ton of mind blowing features but the coolest was a legit panic room. In the hall just before their bedroom, there's a book case that hides a 2,000 solid steel door that leads to a @


Oops..

.... there's a bookcase that hides a 2,000 lb solid steel door that leads to a ~250sf panic room. It has its own plumbing, HVAC, and electrical systems. Right out of a movie.

In any case, that was built 10 years ago. As far as anybody knows, the owner never actually stepped foot in the building even once, and she died lonely of alcoholism a month ago.

There's a lesson there about money not buying happiness. What a bummer.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
OK, nobody pick-a-nic, but...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is an ad.


Wait you mean to tell me the same site that has the 20 best wide-leg pants to wear for spring, best women's sun hats for spring and best music festivals must haves from tech to skincare is surreptitiously passing off 'articles' as ads?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When my grandparents were building their house in the early 60s, a nosy neighbor was convinced that their septic tank was a bomb shelter.  No amount of reality could change her mind.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jtown: When my grandparents were building their house in the early 60s, a nosy neighbor was convinced that their septic tank was a bomb shelter.  No amount of reality could change her mind.


Well, it was sort of a shelter. For grandpa's bombs.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Waffle Party: With all this talk about Putin being not well and possibly mentally unstable, I can't say that I haven't thought about the possibility of him just saying F it and ordering all of Russia's nukes launched.


What...all two relatively flight-worthy missiles that would likely sputter out before they cleared the silo?

Most of Russia's nukes wouldn't even get out of the ground.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: GardenWeasel: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/o-0lAhnoDlU]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Wh3t49NsWBA]


Eat the Rich (Trailer)
Youtube LiEGbDPaLZ0

"Hi! We're starting a Peoples' Uprising! Do you fancy joining us?"
"Yes, I'd love to!"
 
Mouser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There is nothing more amusing than a rich man who lives his life in fear.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Didn't we do this once already with the fallout shelters? Some shady contractors are laughing their way to the bank.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have also seen where they attach shotgun shells to the walls. Disguised somehow. And can be fired by a remote control. I would never be able to be in that room.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Panic rooms are like real-life movies in movie theaters.

You want to become scared?

Lock yourself in a room with me for an hour.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: A secret tunnel out to the beach also means a secret tunnel in from the beach.  I'm not sure that would make me sleep any better.


It's, uh, not so secret anymore. All beaches in California are public property and Malibu's coastline is only so long.
 
