(EuroNews)   Gunter Uwents told investigators that he killed his former teacher because she had humiliated him when he was seven. Fark: He's 37 now   (euronews.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I get that your life can be profoundly, negatively affected by what happens to you at school... eg, my ex was bullied and it permanently affected his self esteem.

but killing someone 30 yrs later seems like the very definition of unhealthy obsession.  imagine staying that angry, for that long.

article also notes he's apparently a devout christian... getting to the point now that I'm not sure if it's mentioned cos you'd expect better, or to add to the pile of anecdotal evidence that it makes a person at best only average, and often worse.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I went to confront a former teacher but found out he was in prison for pedophilia, so... I am pretty sure his life was confrontational enough then.
Well.
He's dead now.
But then. Yeah
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: I get that your life can be profoundly, negatively affected by what happens to you at school... eg, my ex was bullied and it permanently affected his self esteem.

but killing someone 30 yrs later seems like the very definition of unhealthy obsession.  imagine staying that angry, for that long.

article also notes he's apparently a devout christian... getting to the point now that I'm not sure if it's mentioned cos you'd expect better, or to add to the pile of anecdotal evidence that it makes a person at best only average, and often worse.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How To Channel Your Road Rage Into Cold, Calculating Road Revenge
Youtube vuKnR8RvxHY
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let it go, man.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called, "Dedication to a bit"....
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: article also notes he's apparently a devout christian...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: I get that your life can be profoundly, negatively affected by what happens to you at school... eg, my ex was bullied and it permanently affected his self esteem.

but killing someone 30 yrs later seems like the very definition of unhealthy obsession.  imagine staying that angry, for that long.

article also notes he's apparently a devout christian... getting to the point now that I'm not sure if it's mentioned cos you'd expect better, or to add to the pile of anecdotal evidence that it makes a person at best only average, and often worse.


It's nothing you want to remember. You constantly want to forget things that come up in your mind. You think that you forgotten about the pain, anger and humiliation you went through, but it just comes nagging into your head again and you cannot let it go.

I don't know what the psychological name for the disorder is, but I have it. Right now I am typing to fark sitting on my bed in my apartment, next to me is my beloved wife  whom I never thought I would find; and yet despite being happy with her and roughly a stable life, I still can't seem to forget every past bully, bad prior relationship and ex-friend now fiend I had. Even fantasizing how much I want to scream at them for what how I feel they hurt me if I ever got to see them in person again, but it's better if I don't ever see them at all.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [memegenerator.net image 850x655]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: Lady J: I get that your life can be profoundly, negatively affected by what happens to you at school... eg, my ex was bullied and it permanently affected his self esteem.

but killing someone 30 yrs later seems like the very definition of unhealthy obsession.  imagine staying that angry, for that long.

article also notes he's apparently a devout christian... getting to the point now that I'm not sure if it's mentioned cos you'd expect better, or to add to the pile of anecdotal evidence that it makes a person at best only average, and often worse.

[Fark user image image 425x275]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Lady J: article also notes he's apparently a devout christian...

[Fark user image image 500x414]


'Verlinden was known as a devout Christian who had a record of helping homeless people.'

wat?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Lady J: I get that your life can be profoundly, negatively affected by what happens to you at school... eg, my ex was bullied and it permanently affected his self esteem.

but killing someone 30 yrs later seems like the very definition of unhealthy obsession.  imagine staying that angry, for that long.

article also notes he's apparently a devout christian... getting to the point now that I'm not sure if it's mentioned cos you'd expect better, or to add to the pile of anecdotal evidence that it makes a person at best only average, and often worse.

It's nothing you want to remember. You constantly want to forget things that come up in your mind. You think that you forgotten about the pain, anger and humiliation you went through, but it just comes nagging into your head again and you cannot let it go.

I don't know what the psychological name for the disorder is, but I have it. Right now I am typing to fark sitting on my bed in my apartment, next to me is my beloved wife  whom I never thought I would find; and yet despite being happy with her and roughly a stable life, I still can't seem to forget every past bully, bad prior relationship and ex-friend now fiend I had. Even fantasizing how much I want to scream at them for what how I feel they hurt me if I ever got to see them in person again, but it's better if I don't ever see them at all.


"Intrusive thoughts" is the phrase, I believe. I can also sympathize.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lady J: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Lady J: article also notes he's apparently a devout christian...

[Fark user image image 500x414]

'Verlinden was known as a devout Christian who had a record of helping homeless people.'

wat?

[Fark user image image 220x212]


Gunter Wendts is the male murderer, Verlinden is the former teacher now murder victim, and you said this:

Lady J: article also notes he's apparently a devout christian...

That's what we are confused about.
 
archeochick
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Lady J: I get that your life can be profoundly, negatively affected by what happens to you at school... eg, my ex was bullied and it permanently affected his self esteem.

but killing someone 30 yrs later seems like the very definition of unhealthy obsession.  imagine staying that angry, for that long.

article also notes he's apparently a devout christian... getting to the point now that I'm not sure if it's mentioned cos you'd expect better, or to add to the pile of anecdotal evidence that it makes a person at best only average, and often worse.

It's nothing you want to remember. You constantly want to forget things that come up in your mind. You think that you forgotten about the pain, anger and humiliation you went through, but it just comes nagging into your head again and you cannot let it go.

I don't know what the psychological name for the disorder is, but I have it. Right now I am typing to fark sitting on my bed in my apartment, next to me is my beloved wife  whom I never thought I would find; and yet despite being happy with her and roughly a stable life, I still can't seem to forget every past bully, bad prior relationship and ex-friend now fiend I had. Even fantasizing how much I want to scream at them for what how I feel they hurt me if I ever got to see them in person again, but it's better if I don't ever see them at all.


That is definitely a lot more discomfort and perseveration than normal. Sounds like it could be OCD or trauma?

Maybe talk to a doctor?
I'd check out: SSRIs, EMDR, and Psychedelic therapy in that order.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder where Gunter uwent.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can't see this happening in Antwerp. I'm there every couple years or so, and it's an awesome place with awesome people.

In Bruges, on the other hand...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have a grade-school teacher I still hate but not in an active way. More like she's become a mythological figure who represents farked up adults who shouldn't be in charge of anyone.
 
ShutterGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Lady J: I get that your life can be profoundly, negatively affected by what happens to you at school... eg, my ex was bullied and it permanently affected his self esteem.

but killing someone 30 yrs later seems like the very definition of unhealthy obsession.  imagine staying that angry, for that long.

article also notes he's apparently a devout christian... getting to the point now that I'm not sure if it's mentioned cos you'd expect better, or to add to the pile of anecdotal evidence that it makes a person at best only average, and often worse.

It's nothing you want to remember. You constantly want to forget things that come up in your mind. You think that you forgotten about the pain, anger and humiliation you went through, but it just comes nagging into your head again and you cannot let it go.

I don't know what the psychological name for the disorder is, but I have it. Right now I am typing to fark sitting on my bed in my apartment, next to me is my beloved wife  whom I never thought I would find; and yet despite being happy with her and roughly a stable life, I still can't seem to forget every past bully, bad prior relationship and ex-friend now fiend I had. Even fantasizing how much I want to scream at them for what how I feel they hurt me if I ever got to see them in person again, but it's better if I don't ever see them at all.


I am very sorry to hear this and hope you can find peace, even if it may be a difficult road. I understand.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As far as teachers go, I don't hold a grudge against any of them. For the most part, they were actually pretty awesome through school and college.
My 16 y.o. self would like to meet up with my 10th grade French (third language) teacher again, though.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I get that. My 5th grade teacher, unless she's remarkably long-lived, i assume she's dead by now, and i REALLY hope that it wasn't peaceful. And if i can ever find her grave, I've got a full bladder waiting to express my feeling toward her.
 
ybishop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lady J: I get that your life can be profoundly, negatively affected by what happens to you at school... eg, my ex was bullied and it permanently affected his self esteem.

but killing someone 30 yrs later seems like the very definition of unhealthy obsession.  imagine staying that angry, for that long.

article also notes he's apparently a devout christian... getting to the point now that I'm not sure if it's mentioned cos you'd expect better, or to add to the pile of anecdotal evidence that it makes a person at best only average, and often worse.


Yup. I can count 3, maybe 4 teachers from Elementary through High School that *actively* tried to humiliate me. Like, not just joking around. Actively insulting me in front of the class. And I was a 3.5 GPA student for my primary education.

I haven't killed any of those teachers yet.

/that you know of... >.>
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That dish wasn't just cold, it was damn near decayed.
 
