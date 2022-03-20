 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles) Weeners Mothers of teen boys across America finally thankful that they can't find their lotion again   (abc7.com) divider line
46
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, how many teenage peen-agers do you think need antibiotics right about now?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jerking off is one of the few things that calms teen boys down for a little bit.  I'm fairly certain that mothers approve but just keep it a secret.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnson's Baby Oil is the way to go.

Course it's not as good now that they've quit making it with real babies.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt they're thankful, if they cant find any lotion they'll start using Crisco or the cooking oil.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lotion gets rough after awhile, use olive oil.

Just remember to put it back in the pantry when you're done, we're having pasta tonight.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: I doubt they're thankful, if they cant find any lotion they'll start using Crisco or the cooking oil.


>shakes tiny fist vigorously<
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if that would ever stop a hormone fueled teenage boy.

Just keep him occupied with innocent toys instead - like this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry there is another option

Steve Martin's Penis Beauty Creme: Apply As Needed - Saturday Night Live
Youtube ee3oKSEqU_Q
 
aremmes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It puts the lotion on the foreskin or else it gets the hose again.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Lotion gets rough after awhile, use olive oil.

Just remember to put it back in the pantry when you're done, we're having pasta tonight.


Honey, why does the alfredo sauce taste funny?
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"You ever cut yourself on a sock?"
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: I doubt they're thankful, if they cant find any lotion they'll start using Crisco or the cooking oil.


Actually, Crisco is the good stuff. It's very cheap, MUCH easier to clean up than Vaseline, doesn't attract suspicion when you buy it at the store, warms up when used and a little moisture keeps it slick when everything else would be getting dry or tacky.

Uhm, or so I am told.

//not for use with condoms or some sex toys.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I doubt that a lack of lube is going to stop anyone.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have to use the Power of Fark:

What's a really good hand lotion recommendation?  i had an auto mechanic friend in college who had some kick ass stuff, but i can't remember the brand 20 years later.

/Amazon just gives me ad sponsored search results like Maybelline and Aveeno.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I have to use the Power of Fark:

What's a really good hand lotion recommendation?  i had an auto mechanic friend in college who had some kick ass stuff, but i can't remember the brand 20 years later.

/Amazon just gives me ad sponsored search results like Maybelline and Aveeno.


Hempz is pretty good stuff.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Definitely, not drawing a comic for this one.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: I doubt they're thankful, if they cant find any lotion they'll start using Crisco or the cooking oil.


And hiding those won't work either. They'll just go right for the ranch dressing. You don't want that.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: Kalyco Jack: Lotion gets rough after awhile, use olive oil.

Just remember to put it back in the pantry when you're done, we're having pasta tonight.

Honey, why does the alfredo sauce taste funny?


Alternatively:

"How many kinds of cheese did you use in this?"
 
aagrajag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Austinoftx: ReapTheChaos: I doubt they're thankful, if they cant find any lotion they'll start using Crisco or the cooking oil.

Actually, Crisco is the good stuff. It's very cheap, MUCH easier to clean up than Vaseline, doesn't attract suspicion when you buy it at the store, warms up when used and a little moisture keeps it slick when everything else would be getting dry or tacky.

Uhm, or so I am told.

//not for use with condoms or some sex toys.


-
Crisco

Someone's using you as a hand puppet right now, aren't they?

Not that I'd know anything about the stereotypical sexual uses of Crisco either, mind you.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Austinoftx: ReapTheChaos: I doubt they're thankful, if they cant find any lotion they'll start using Crisco or the cooking oil.

Actually, Crisco is the good stuff. It's very cheap, MUCH easier to clean up than Vaseline, doesn't attract suspicion when you buy it at the store, warms up when used and a little moisture keeps it slick when everything else would be getting dry or tacky.

Uhm, or so I am told.

//not for use with condoms or some sex toys.


Coconut oil
+polyurethane condoms
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I doubt that a lack of lube is going to stop anyone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There was a joke back in the day that had a punchline about taking a watergun full of Jergens to a porn theater but I don't remember the whole joke
 
jim32rr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kabloink: Definitely, not drawing a comic for this one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For teenage boys reading this: Use hot sauce instead of lotion, it will feel as hot as the real thing.

/Because I am not a sadist and teenage boys are morons: DO NOT DO THIS
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

talkertopc: For teenage boys reading this: Use hot sauce instead of lotion, it will feel as hot as the real thing.

/Because I am not a sadist and teenage boys are morons: DO NOT DO THIS


Along the same line:  use the conditioner, NOT the shampoo.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

talkertopc: For teenage boys reading this: Use hot sauce instead of lotion, it will feel as hot as the real thing.

/Because I am not a sadist and teenage boys are morons: DO NOT DO THIS


And some advice for the ladies: do not use toothpaste on your squishy bits.

My wife did that once.

ONCE.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Zul the Magnificent: talkertopc: For teenage boys reading this: Use hot sauce instead of lotion, it will feel as hot as the real thing.

/Because I am not a sadist and teenage boys are morons: DO NOT DO THIS

Along the same line:  use the conditioner, NOT the shampoo.


Regular soap is even worse. My girlfriend once gave me a soap-lubricated handjob. Oh, it was great at the time, but the moment the orgasm had subsided, the PAIN began. My dick was a rod of fire for days after.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I guess I'm just weird.
The only time I ever took someone else's lotion was because occasionally my shins get dry and itchy.
Doesn't happen often enough to keep my own around.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aagrajag: talkertopc: For teenage boys reading this: Use hot sauce instead of lotion, it will feel as hot as the real thing.

/Because I am not a sadist and teenage boys are morons: DO NOT DO THIS

And some advice for the ladies: do not use toothpaste on your squishy bits.

My wife did that once.

ONCE.


She probably forgot to use the mouthwash afterwards.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you don't have a hunk of your penis chopped off in a silly religious ritual, you don't REALLY need lube for whacking.. Your natural lube is all you really need when things are left alone...


So you know future parents...If you wanna save a LOT of money in the future on lotion..Bring your
son home with his WHOLE penis..He'll be a lot happier about it as well...
 
mattgsx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I have to use the Power of Fark:

What's a really good hand lotion recommendation?  i had an auto mechanic friend in college who had some kick ass stuff, but i can't remember the brand 20 years later.

/Amazon just gives me ad sponsored search results like Maybelline and Aveeno.


Keefe's Working Hands? Green container with a harder lotion you need to work in?

It did wonders for the split skin on my fingertips, but all the lanolin irritated the shirt out of the rest of my skin. I use aquafor now and it's very effective and doesn't cause allergic reactions on my hands but if course it's greasy and nasty so my wife hates it since I stain the sheets every time I roll over.

(None of that was sexual)
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

talkertopc: For teenage boys reading this: Use hot sauce instead of lotion, it will feel as hot as the real thing.

/Because I am not a sadist and teenage boys are morons: DO NOT DO THIS


Hot sauce?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

talkertopc: For teenage boys reading this: Use hot sauce instead of lotion, it will feel as hot as the real thing.

/Because I am not a sadist and teenage boys are morons: DO NOT DO THIS


Sure, now that you've put it out there (phrasing) you know damn well some teenage boy who's read this is gonna get one of their friends to use hot sauce, or get totally wasted and use it on their own dick.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aagrajag: talkertopc: For teenage boys reading this: Use hot sauce instead of lotion, it will feel as hot as the real thing.

/Because I am not a sadist and teenage boys are morons: DO NOT DO THIS

And some advice for the ladies: do not use toothpaste on your squishy bits.

My wife did that once.

ONCE.


I, uh.. I have questions.
 
docilej
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

...the South Park " airsoft" episode...bathroom scene...
 
aagrajag
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: aagrajag: talkertopc: For teenage boys reading this: Use hot sauce instead of lotion, it will feel as hot as the real thing.

/Because I am not a sadist and teenage boys are morons: DO NOT DO THIS

And some advice for the ladies: do not use toothpaste on your squishy bits.

My wife did that once.

ONCE.

I, uh.. I have questions.


She was young, experimenting as we all do, and figured it would be pleasantly tingly, which it was, at first.
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Austinoftx: ReapTheChaos: I doubt they're thankful, if they cant find any lotion they'll start using Crisco or the cooking oil.

Actually, Crisco is the good stuff. It's very cheap, MUCH easier to clean up than Vaseline, doesn't attract suspicion when you buy it at the store, warms up when used and a little moisture keeps it slick when everything else would be getting dry or tacky.

Uhm, or so I am told.

//not for use with condoms or some sex toys.


And I completely forgot; Crisco/store-brand shortening isn't completely scent-free, but it doesn't smell like chemicals or perfume like just about everything else. Seriously, anyone who can climax while huffing baby oil is someone I don't want near my kids. And shortening won't squick people out on the bus or at work because you don't smell like lotion or baby oil for no good reason when you're standing near them.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hammettman: talkertopc: For teenage boys reading this: Use hot sauce instead of lotion, it will feel as hot as the real thing.

/Because I am not a sadist and teenage boys are morons: DO NOT DO THIS

Sure, now that you've put it out there (phrasing) you know damn well some teenage boy who's read this is gonna get one of their friends to use hot sauce, or get totally wasted and use it on their own dick.


Meh, he'd have got there on his own eventually.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Kalyco Jack: aagrajag: talkertopc: For teenage boys reading this: Use hot sauce instead of lotion, it will feel as hot as the real thing.

/Because I am not a sadist and teenage boys are morons: DO NOT DO THIS

And some advice for the ladies: do not use toothpaste on your squishy bits.

My wife did that once.

ONCE.

I, uh.. I have questions.

She was young, experimenting as we all do, and figured it would be pleasantly tingly, which it was, at first.


That's a fair assumption I guess.

Fun fact: lister one was originally marketed as a douche.

Da-doo-doo-doo...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: aagrajag: Kalyco Jack: aagrajag: talkertopc: For teenage boys reading this: Use hot sauce instead of lotion, it will feel as hot as the real thing.

/Because I am not a sadist and teenage boys are morons: DO NOT DO THIS

And some advice for the ladies: do not use toothpaste on your squishy bits.

My wife did that once.

ONCE.

I, uh.. I have questions.

She was young, experimenting as we all do, and figured it would be pleasantly tingly, which it was, at first.

That's a fair assumption I guess.

Fun fact: lister one was originally marketed as a douche.

Da-doo-doo-doo...
[Fark user image image 425x312]


*listerine
 
aagrajag
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here, guys, try this instead:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Antifrizz serums are usually near 100% silicone (aka the exact same ingredients as my silicone lube) and unscented. You only require a tiny amount. As a lady I would use that over anything else found in a bathroom or kitchen.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wrap the turkey up in aluminum foil
My brother likes to masturbate with baby oil
Turkey and sweet potato pie
Sammy Davis Jr. only had one eye
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There is a reason why boys in high school eventually do their own laundry.
 
