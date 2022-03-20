 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Time to whip out your microscopes, rosin up your tiny bows and play "My heart pumps purple piss for thee": billionaire complains the mean ol IRS is garnishing his retirement just because he hid $2 billion in income. And a one and a two   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    billionaire Robert Brockman  
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bugerz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I...I really can't work up a fark to give beyond wanting to have a part of that taxed 1 billion...
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's 80 and has dementia, he won the game
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "His attorneys have separately been arguing that Brockman, 80, is not competent to participate in a criminal trial because of worsening dementia."

Then he won't realize he is being punished for all of his fraud.

Win/Win
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How blatant was this that the IRS actually went after him?

The IRS usually likes to go after those that can't afford to fight them.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My former boss did that about 20 years ago. He ended up serving 3 years in prison for ripping the county off for $275K.

He would have gotten away with it if not for a clerk that made $17 an hour going through receipts.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: FTFA: "His attorneys have separately been arguing that Brockman, 80, is not competent to participate in a criminal trial because of worsening dementia."

Then he won't realize he is being punished for all of his fraud.

Win/Win


There was a comedian that said that about murderers who were found to be too crazy to be tried in court.

"So strap him to the electric chair, tell him it's a ride, he won't know the difference."
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are rich people always try getting out of paying their taxes? After a certain point you can't possibly spend it all, or they wouldn't be hiding it in offshore banks. I make 20k per year and pay about $1000 of that to the IRS. If I can pay my fair share then so can everyone else.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I stole this money fair and square, stop being mean by trying to recover it".

I normally have sympathy for dementia patients as there is currently one in my family and I have direct experience.  I hope this bastard's case is presently mild enough he can understand what's going on and suffer.  And I hope he loses enough that he get the same dementia care the average person gets.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
  If I can pay 1,400 and I'm poor AF, these rich suckers should have to pay their fair share as well.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he's 80 and too demented to understand the consequences of his actions, clearly he's near the end of his stay on earth. No need for 2 billion in the bank is there?

Put him in a mid-grade nursing home that hasn't been featured on 60 Minutes. Heck, spring for an extra cup on pudding day!
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: How blatant was this that the IRS actually went after him?

The IRS usually likes to go after those that can't afford to fight them.


His dementia makes him an easy target.  Otherwise they would have settled for a smaller amount than he owed and he would have to admit guilt.
I am curious why he didn't shelter the money in an anonymous South Dakota trust like so many others?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
3 words: Optima Tax Relief.
/They'll stop those annoying calls from the IRS.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Also, remember that the longer this thing goes on, the more his lawyers make.
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I am available for holding money for billionaires. Need to hide millions or billions of dollars? Just pay me a "consultation fee" and when all legal issues have settled down I will issue a refund. Maybe.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Really, I don't think you want to hear me play a violin regardless of it's size.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GodComplex
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Why are rich people always try getting out of paying their taxes? After a certain point you can't possibly spend it all, or they wouldn't be hiding it in offshore banks. I make 20k per year and pay about $1000 of that to the IRS. If I can pay my fair share then so can everyone else.


I hypothesize it's a bit like hoarders being unable to give up their newspaper collection. There's probably also an aspect of thumbing their nose at the government in a 'what are you going to do about it?'

Also, most billionaires are psychopaths, so you can't apply logic to their behavior.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lady J: [Fark user image image 425x235]


I'm going to need to know what that is from. Love Krysten Ritter.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Why are rich people always try getting out of paying their taxes? After a certain point you can't possibly spend it all, or they wouldn't be hiding it in offshore banks. I make 20k per year and pay about $1000 of that to the IRS. If I can pay my fair share then so can everyone else.


You how gamers have achievements or trophies? This is their version of that.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Why are rich people always try getting out of paying their taxes? After a certain point you can't possibly spend it all, or they wouldn't be hiding it in offshore banks. I make 20k per year and pay about $1000 of that to the IRS. If I can pay my fair share then so can everyone else.


Because there is no such thing as having too much money. It's like when a teen age boy sees boobies for the first time. You want to see them all after that.
 
acouvis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: He's 80 and has dementia, he won the game


person... woman... man... camera... kangaroo.

Oops, last one incorrect. Dementia confirmed.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: FTFA: "His attorneys have separately been arguing that Brockman, 80, is not competent to participate in a criminal trial because of worsening dementia."

Then he won't realize he is being punished for all of his fraud.

Win/Win


I wish that was how it works, but it doesn't.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We really need to increase funding to the IRS. We loose something like $600 billion annually because we do not collect the taxes owed.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Lady J: [Fark user image image 425x235]

I'm going to need to know what that is from. Love Krysten Ritter.


I will slap fight you until we're both tired and have to have a beer for Kristin Ritter. Bring back Jessica Jones, you Disney farks.
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Lady J: [Fark user image image 425x235]

I'm going to need to know what that is from. Love Krysten Ritter.


"She's Out Of My League."

I think.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kabloink: Really, I don't think you want to hear me play a violin regardless of it's size.

[Fark user image image 300x274]


I do appreciate your illustrations : )
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mock26: dsmith42: Lady J: [Fark user image image 425x235]

I'm going to need to know what that is from. Love Krysten Ritter.

"She's Out Of My League."

I think.


or, Don't Trust The B---- In Apartment 23, maybe?
I don't know fo sho tho
 
