(TimeOut)   In my dream, I was in Namibia being attacked by squirrels, but then I awoke covered in snakes, and my teeth all fell out. Then I awoke again   (timeout.com) divider line
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why am I the only one that has that dream?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I see no mention of naked women throwing little pickles.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You mean Namibia, subby?

/or is subby TFG?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm packing my vowels and moving to Kyrgyzstan where I shall dream dreams of fish.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The one that weirds me out is staircases with sections missing. I have to jump or climb my way out. Another one is bathrooms that aren't private. I'll find myself at a toilet that's in the middle of a living room with people coming and going. But never snakes.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Summoner101: You mean Namibia, subby?

/or is subby TFG?


Then they had to go and fix the headline :\
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Iceland apparently dreams a lot about snow (obvs), Greece about hats, Ethiopia about shoes, Bhutan about rainbows and Albania about... breasts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The one that weirds me out is staircases with sections missing. I have to jump or climb my way out. Another one is bathrooms that aren't private. I'll find myself at a toilet that's in the middle of a living room with people coming and going. But never snakes.


The full link is interesting.  I could make some junk science guesses about where the teeth dreams appear most.  I've never had a snake dream and I just knocked on wood, I wonder what the psychology is behind them.  That, and the wedding dreams.

I have had the two you mentioned but they are very rare.  The staircase dream is weird when I have it because it all seems to be normal, much like the tooth dreams.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Iceland apparently dreams a lot about snow (obvs), Greece about hats, Ethiopia about shoes, Bhutan about rainbows and Albania about... breasts.

[Fark user image 429x316]


Keep in mind, many of these people seem to be dreaming of things they fear.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But, clearly your mileage may vary.
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

433: I've never had a snake dream and I just knocked on wood, I wonder what the psychology is behind them.


East Africa (where humans and humans' direct ancestors spent at least a couple of million years living in) contains lots of venomous snakes.  So it makes sense that "be afraid of snakes" is sort of hard-coded in younger humans.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Rage Against the Thorazine: Iceland apparently dreams a lot about snow (obvs), Greece about hats, Ethiopia about shoes, Bhutan about rainbows and Albania about... breasts.

[Fark user image 429x316]

Keep in mind, many of these people seem to be dreaming of things they fear.

[Fark user image 636x357] [View Full Size image _x_]

But, clearly your mileage may vary.


OUCH! That poor melon*

* not the green one.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I dream about being able to fly, jump from tall heights and float down to earth in slow motion, and run really fast.

I ... am ... Iron ... Man
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My most common dream is one of anxiety about school or military situations.

Like, I'm late for school or I'm back in the military, or I'm facing bureaucratic issues with attending and/or graduating from school.

My brain is whack, yo.

Working on lucid dreaming! It is the hardest thing I have ever done to enable lucid dreaming, and I have only done it once so far. Reality checks are crucial.
 
