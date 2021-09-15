 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Moose vs Dachshund. Let them fight   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
19
posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2022 at 8:05 PM



19 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And just like that, it was steak and laundry day.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, the dachshund was bred to hunt badgers, so they are certainly brave

Fark user imageView Full Size
  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Christ, that moose was ON. The guy wasn't even that close to him and he decided to charge.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
As a dachshund owner I assure you they are cute but they are fierce!
 
ace in your face
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy was the baddest. Rats, Moles, Birds, rabbits. Absolute stone cold killer. RIP Jack
 
Summoner101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: And just like that, it was steak and laundry day.


Serves him right.  He'll have to wear his brown pants from now on.
 
zez
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Are moose that common there that one can be standing in the middle of your street and you don't even notice it?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's not how oblivious works.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

zez: Are moose that common there that one can be standing in the middle of your street and you don't even notice it?


Standing still in a shadow across the street and the guy's got sun shining in his eyes and reflecting off the snow.  I can believe it.  You just go on autopilot sometimes.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ace in your face: [Fark user image image 425x425] As a dachshund owner I assure you they are cute but they are fierce!


My daughter has a mini that is sweet and loving toward humans and other dogs, but just a ferocious hunter. He caught, killed, and mostly ate a quail in our backyard.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The few Weiner dogs I've met have been bipolar.  All snuggles one day and bite your face off the next.  Little bastards love a good fight.  That dude owes his Weiner a steak for saving his ass.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: ace in your face: [Fark user image image 425x425] As a dachshund owner I assure you they are cute but they are fierce!

My daughter has a mini that is sweet and loving toward humans and other dogs, but just a ferocious hunter. He caught, killed, and mostly ate a quail in our backyard.


RIP

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How oblivious to your surroundings do you have to be to not notice a moose 20 or so feet away?
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Our little guy today went to the weiner meet up on Coney Island. He's a momma boy but loves getting into it with bigger dogs. Makes me nervous but he loves it. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LadySusan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ace in your face: [Fark user image 425x318][Fark user image 425x318]

This guy was the baddest. Rats, Moles, Birds, rabbits. Absolute stone cold killer. RIP Jack


We had a Westie that was like that. LOVED my mother, tolerated the rest of the family.

I admire the guy for going back to try and recall his dog. Fortunately his dog was also smart because he came back. Otherwise he would have been stomped into a tiny red smear on the road by the moose.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The_EliteOne: Our little guy today went to the weiner meet up on Coney Island. He's a momma boy but loves getting into it with bigger dogs. Makes me nervous but he loves it. [Fark user image image 425x566]


I showed up there too, but was not what I was expecting so I left.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: How oblivious to your surroundings do you have to be to not notice a moose 20 or so feet away?


Could easily happen to me. Focused on a task at hand or your mind is wandering while you're doing something menial that you do every day.   Your surroundings aren't the immediate concern aside from maybe the next two steps your going to take.
 
mjg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What probably what would have happened if the moose wanted, cared...

Horse steps on bird
Youtube FnV5TaXun-M
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FEARLESS Dachshund defends owner from moose.
Youtube CalQuAurOoo
Direct video link
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

