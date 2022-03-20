 Skip to content
(CNN)   "Kyiv calling to the whole world / Come out of neutrality, you boys and girls"   (cnn.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Kyiv Richards?

/got nothin'
//obvious
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin don't like it
Rock the Kremlin
Rock the Kremlin
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, Ukraine can continue to beg for more assistance, but it is unlikely to receive anything close to what it is asking for so long as Putin might be successful in using that support as justification for a nuclear strike.

Hopefully what we feel we can provide will ultimately be enough to humble Russia and save some of Ukraine.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There aren't enough like buttons for this
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pete seeger which side are you on
Youtube 5iAIM02kv0g
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: Sadly, Ukraine can continue to beg for more assistance, but it is unlikely to receive anything close to what it is asking for so long as Putin might be successful in using that support as justification for a nuclear strike.

Hopefully what we feel we can provide will ultimately be enough to humble Russia and save some of Ukraine.


We're just going to do what we did in Afghanistan; support an insurgency and suck the life out them; which is what I fully support.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Should I stay or should I go now?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: Sadly, Ukraine can continue to beg for more assistance, but it is unlikely to receive anything close to what it is asking for so long as Putin might be successful in using that support as justification for a nuclear strike.

Hopefully what we feel we can provide will ultimately be enough to humble Russia and save some of Ukraine.


The networks does not need to die for Ukraine.

Sorry.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: Unsung_Hero: Sadly, Ukraine can continue to beg for more assistance, but it is unlikely to receive anything close to what it is asking for so long as Putin might be successful in using that support as justification for a nuclear strike.

Hopefully what we feel we can provide will ultimately be enough to humble Russia and save some of Ukraine.

The networks does not need to die for Ukraine.

Sorry.


Goddamn this thing

The "entire world "
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Puty Can Fail
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: Great_Milenko: Unsung_Hero: Sadly, Ukraine can continue to beg for more assistance, but it is unlikely to receive anything close to what it is asking for so long as Putin might be successful in using that support as justification for a nuclear strike.

Hopefully what we feel we can provide will ultimately be enough to humble Russia and save some of Ukraine.

The networks does not need to die for Ukraine.

Sorry.

Goddamn this thing

The "entire world "


It is true, but it is still unjust and a bitter pill to swallow.  Ukrainians don't deserve this fate, and we could probably do more but it's not safe enough to try.

No mercy for Russia until Putin's head is on a pike, the oligarchs are impoverished, and all land taken since the fall of the USSR is returned.

That is the policy I want to see our governments following.
 
dywed88
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gooch: Unsung_Hero: Sadly, Ukraine can continue to beg for more assistance, but it is unlikely to receive anything close to what it is asking for so long as Putin might be successful in using that support as justification for a nuclear strike.

Hopefully what we feel we can provide will ultimately be enough to humble Russia and save some of Ukraine.

We're just going to do what we did in Afghanistan; support an insurgency and suck the life out them; which is what I fully support.


Personally I would prefer kicking the Russians the dark out of Ukraine and ending the suffering of the Ukrainians.
 
Juc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We need to do more, we should do more, we will have to do more at some point, waiting until the body count is extra high it and the sword is on our own throats is counter productive.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did someone tell the band that Russia has nukes? You see, because they have these weapons (that they wouldn't use,) they're allowed to do whatever they want. Apparently.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dywed88: Gooch: Unsung_Hero: Sadly, Ukraine can continue to beg for more assistance, but it is unlikely to receive anything close to what it is asking for so long as Putin might be successful in using that support as justification for a nuclear strike.

Hopefully what we feel we can provide will ultimately be enough to humble Russia and save some of Ukraine.

We're just going to do what we did in Afghanistan; support an insurgency and suck the life out them; which is what I fully support.

Personally I would prefer kicking the Russians the dark out of Ukraine and ending the suffering of the Ukrainians.


*Fist Bump*

And as a bare minimum, Crimea becomes Ukraine again.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least we've moved on from Covid, right?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Russia can't keep their tanks fueled, food delivered to their soldiers, or their vehicles maintained. But their nuclear missiles are immaculate and totally not just rusting in their silos with the same level of care that the rest of their military has shown to have.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Russia can't keep their tanks fueled, food delivered to their soldiers, or their vehicles maintained. But their nuclear missiles are immaculate and totally not just rusting in their silos with the same level of care that the rest of their military has shown to have.


It doesn't take even a handful to work for it to be a huge problem worth fearing.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We need to break out all the Vietnam/Post Vietnam songs for Ukrainan covers.  They will probably all work with some minor modification.

Z soldiers and Putin coming
We're basically on our own
This summer I hear the drumming
Of another global war

Gotta get down to it
Soldiers are cutting us down
Should have been done long ago
What if you knew her
And found her dead on the ground
How can you run when you know?
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Weatherkiss: Russia can't keep their tanks fueled, food delivered to their soldiers, or their vehicles maintained. But their nuclear missiles are immaculate and totally not just rusting in their silos with the same level of care that the rest of their military has shown to have.

It doesn't take even a handful to work for it to be a huge problem worth fearing.


Putin has shown an obsessive amount of care in keeping himself safe, he isn't gonna nuke anyone. That guy doesn't wanna die, which he would in a war involving nukes.
 
dywed88
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Russia can't keep their tanks fueled, food delivered to their soldiers, or their vehicles maintained. But their nuclear missiles are immaculate and totally not just rusting in their silos with the same level of care that the rest of their military has shown to have.


Reports are that the Russians prioritized modernizing their nuclear arsenal.

But if just 1% of their ICBMs and SLBMs work, that wipes out dozens of cities millions of people.

I don't believe they would do it and strongly support active involvement by NATO. But you can't discount their nuclear arsenal because most of their conventional forces suck.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ivan meets GI Joe /The Clash
Youtube 5XblaGwAOyw
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Weatherkiss: Russia can't keep their tanks fueled, food delivered to their soldiers, or their vehicles maintained. But their nuclear missiles are immaculate and totally not just rusting in their silos with the same level of care that the rest of their military has shown to have.

It doesn't take even a handful to work for it to be a huge problem worth fearing.


I doubt even one would successfully launch. I wouldn't be surprised if their entire nuclear arsenal has been gutted for spare parts and cannibalized to keep other nuclear missiles on life support, and the generals have been lying about the readiness of said nuclear arsenal to Putin for decades because they know they will never be given the order to launch, and all that matters is Putin is made to believe they're functional and ready.

Putin is holding a 2 and a 7 and bluffing his way into appearing as if he has pocket aces.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ITT:

"We can't risk nuclear war until everyone in Ukraine dies, but if even one Pole or Latvian dies, then somehow nuclear war is totally acceptable."

I mean, I'm not any more anxious for nuclear war than anyone else, but you all do understand that that is what you sound like, right? Especially to the Ukrainians?
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Unsung_Hero: Weatherkiss: Russia can't keep their tanks fueled, food delivered to their soldiers, or their vehicles maintained. But their nuclear missiles are immaculate and totally not just rusting in their silos with the same level of care that the rest of their military has shown to have.

It doesn't take even a handful to work for it to be a huge problem worth fearing.

Putin has shown an obsessive amount of care in keeping himself safe, he isn't gonna nuke anyone. That guy doesn't wanna die, which he would in a war involving nukes.


Yeah, but I think the opposite is true as well.  If he thinks he is going to die, or even just lose power, he may just launch everything to take the world with him.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Juc: We need to do more, we should do more


Not according to the News interview of an androgenous, purple-haired, 20-something leader of yesterday's sparsely attended University of Minnesota campus protest against America's aggression in the Ukraine.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dywed88: Gooch: Unsung_Hero: Sadly, Ukraine can continue to beg for more assistance, but it is unlikely to receive anything close to what it is asking for so long as Putin might be successful in using that support as justification for a nuclear strike.

Hopefully what we feel we can provide will ultimately be enough to humble Russia and save some of Ukraine.

We're just going to do what we did in Afghanistan; support an insurgency and suck the life out them; which is what I fully support.

Personally I would prefer kicking the Russians the dark out of Ukraine and ending the suffering of the Ukrainians.


The terms of ending the sanctions should be reverting to Russia's
 
LineNoise
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gooch: Unsung_Hero: Sadly, Ukraine can continue to beg for more assistance, but it is unlikely to receive anything close to what it is asking for so long as Putin might be successful in using that support as justification for a nuclear strike.

Hopefully what we feel we can provide will ultimately be enough to humble Russia and save some of Ukraine.

We're just going to do what we did in Afghanistan; support an insurgency and suck the life out them; which is what I fully support.


The key difference here is the neighboring countries opening their doors to refugees and continuing to embrace and welcome them as it appears they are doing. That also means us opening up our pocket books to help places like poland and the Czech republic to continue to support those people in a meaningful way and not just dumping them in a camp somewhere for years.

You want those people going back home full of gratitude to the west.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Unsung_Hero: Weatherkiss: Russia can't keep their tanks fueled, food delivered to their soldiers, or their vehicles maintained. But their nuclear missiles are immaculate and totally not just rusting in their silos with the same level of care that the rest of their military has shown to have.

It doesn't take even a handful to work for it to be a huge problem worth fearing.

I doubt even one would successfully launch.


Yeah, you wanna bet your life on that one?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: dywed88: Gooch: Unsung_Hero: Sadly, Ukraine can continue to beg for more assistance, but it is unlikely to receive anything close to what it is asking for so long as Putin might be successful in using that support as justification for a nuclear strike.

Hopefully what we feel we can provide will ultimately be enough to humble Russia and save some of Ukraine.

We're just going to do what we did in Afghanistan; support an insurgency and suck the life out them; which is what I fully support.

Personally I would prefer kicking the Russians the dark out of Ukraine and ending the suffering of the Ukrainians.

The terms of ending the sanctions should be reverting to Russia's


Farking mobile keyboard.

Reverting to Russia's pre-1999 borders.  They forfeit every territory Putin used violence to acquire
 
kb7rky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On FB, people are biatching about "why doesn't the US get involved?"

BECAUSE THAT'S HOW WORLD WARS START, YOU FUCKING MORONS

/that, and France still needs to surrender
 
BigMax
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Every cheap czar strikes a bargain with the world
Ends up invading somewhere, that he never should
Love and hate tattooed upon the knuckles of his hands
Slapping civilians cos' they don't understand how...

Death or Glory
Becomes just another story
Death or Glory
Just another story.

Every gimmick-hungry yob from the KGB
Got the right to tell us that Russia will be free
But I believe in this and it's been tested by research
He who farks Chechnya will be buggered by Ukraine
 
austerity101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: UNC_Samurai: dywed88: Gooch: Unsung_Hero: Sadly, Ukraine can continue to beg for more assistance, but it is unlikely to receive anything close to what it is asking for so long as Putin might be successful in using that support as justification for a nuclear strike.

Hopefully what we feel we can provide will ultimately be enough to humble Russia and save some of Ukraine.

We're just going to do what we did in Afghanistan; support an insurgency and suck the life out them; which is what I fully support.

Personally I would prefer kicking the Russians the dark out of Ukraine and ending the suffering of the Ukrainians.

The terms of ending the sanctions should be reverting to Russia's

Farking mobile keyboard.

Reverting to Russia's pre-1999 borders.  They forfeit every territory Putin used violence to acquire


Russia should be forcibly broken up over this. It shouldn't be allowed to exist any more.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ITT:

"We can't risk nuclear war until everyone in Ukraine dies, but if even one Pole or Latvian dies, then somehow nuclear war is totally acceptable."

I mean, I'm not any more anxious for nuclear war than anyone else, but you all do understand that that is what you sound like, right? Especially to the Ukrainians?


Because its not a grey line if Russia attacks Poland, its the principle NATO is founded on.

And honestly i think you would see someone limited action from NATO at first, hit some stuff close to the Polish border, bump out a No-Fly zone, maybe sink a meaningless ship or two. Not go after subs, not start hitting back in Russian territory, etc, in the hopes that you don't escalate.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dywed88: Weatherkiss: Russia can't keep their tanks fueled, food delivered to their soldiers, or their vehicles maintained. But their nuclear missiles are immaculate and totally not just rusting in their silos with the same level of care that the rest of their military has shown to have.

Reports are that the Russians prioritized modernizing their nuclear arsenal.

But if just 1% of their ICBMs and SLBMs work, that wipes out dozens of cities millions of people.

I don't believe they would do it and strongly support active involvement by NATO. But you can't discount their nuclear arsenal because most of their conventional forces suck.


It's a risk.  But I'd start taking risks right about now.  Something small but decisive.  So small that it would make Putin look like a total choad for nuking because of it.

Like flooding Ukraine with drones once the switchblade drones arrive.  WAY more than we gave them.  Let it light up the entire supply chain from eastern Ukraine across towards Kiev.  Let the entire front collapse on itself.
 
RubyOffTheRails
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Policing Kyiv in the streets
Arming the nation with some
Guns and ammunition
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

austerity101: Russia should be forcibly broken up over this. It shouldn't be allowed to exist any more.


Ok i'll bite on this.

How would you divide Russia up?
 
SQLTeacher
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/One_Second_After

Coming soon to Europe and USA.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are there any covert operations by anyone happening within Russia to counter Putin?  We don't know and of course we don't know.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Putin has shown an obsessive amount of care in keeping himself safe, he isn't gonna nuke anyone. That guy doesn't wanna die, which he would in a war involving nukes.


Hitler didn't want to die, either, but losing was worse.

When Putin believes there is no way to come out of this, I have no trouble believe that would be the moment he'd be willing to risk nuclear war.  As a final 'fark you' to the world that dared to deny him what he wanted.  For me the question isn't if he'd do it, they're 'when' and 'will the order be carried out'.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TDWCom29: Weatherkiss: Unsung_Hero: Weatherkiss: Russia can't keep their tanks fueled, food delivered to their soldiers, or their vehicles maintained. But their nuclear missiles are immaculate and totally not just rusting in their silos with the same level of care that the rest of their military has shown to have.

It doesn't take even a handful to work for it to be a huge problem worth fearing.

I doubt even one would successfully launch.

Yeah, you wanna bet your life on that one?


Sure. If I'm wrong, then it's the end of human civilization. But the closest we've ever come to nuclear war, both Kennedy and Khrushchev decided they didn't want to push the button. When it comes right down to it, I don't think Putin is dumb enough to order the extinction of humanity. I don't think a single missile would clear the silo launch doors even if he did. Whether it's through mechanical failure or military insurrection is largely irrelevant.

He's bluffing. Russia is a paper tiger, and the world is seeing it for what it is.
 
SQLTeacher
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Rucker10: Putin has shown an obsessive amount of care in keeping himself safe, he isn't gonna nuke anyone. That guy doesn't wanna die, which he would in a war involving nukes.

Hitler didn't want to die, either, but losing was worse.

When Putin believes there is no way to come out of this, I have no trouble believe that would be the moment he'd be willing to risk nuclear war.  As a final 'fark you' to the world that dared to deny him what he wanted.  For me the question isn't if he'd do it, they're 'when' and 'will the order be carried out'.


It gets worse. Because he can always do this

EMP didnt KILL anybody with the blast... Just the horrifying afterwards..

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/One_Second_After
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]

Kyiv Richards?

/got nothin'
//obvious


May Kyiv have the same immortality as Keith!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: ITT:

"We can't risk nuclear war until everyone in Ukraine dies, but if even one Pole or Latvian dies, then somehow nuclear war is totally acceptable."

I mean, I'm not any more anxious for nuclear war than anyone else, but you all do understand that that is what you sound like, right? Especially to the Ukrainians?


It's a political issue.  Putin can use a NATO or American advance into Ukraine to justify an escalation to his military staff and even the population.  He cannot get his propaganda to justify Russian hostilities beyond Ukraine without that, so if he tried that we could move in while his own people revolted against him.

So yes, Ukrainians die because the risk of everyone dying goes up orders of magnitude if we do more than supply Ukraine and sanction Russia.  Nobody really knows what the odds are so nobody's willing to risk them.

It is horrible, unjust, common sense.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's amazing to me how people aren't willing to do anything right away just like when Hitler started running around with his toys. Guess in some ways history will repeat itself.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: TDWCom29: Weatherkiss: Unsung_Hero: Weatherkiss: Russia can't keep their tanks fueled, food delivered to their soldiers, or their vehicles maintained. But their nuclear missiles are immaculate and totally not just rusting in their silos with the same level of care that the rest of their military has shown to have.

It doesn't take even a handful to work for it to be a huge problem worth fearing.

I doubt even one would successfully launch.

Yeah, you wanna bet your life on that one?

Sure. If I'm wrong, then it's the end of human civilization.


Oh is that all that's on the line if you're wrong? Whew, for a second I thought it would be bad to be so cavalier with the world on the line!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Drivin tanks in the soft mud.
I fought Ukraine and Ukraine won.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Big Audio Dynamite - C'mon Every Beatbox
Youtube Dh4b4c-RzE8
 
