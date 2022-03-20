 Skip to content
(Bring Me the News)   Candy store speeding citations? Sweet   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wish the article would say what speed the drivers were nominally clocked at and what the speed limit is on that road, so we can find out why the candy store put up those signs.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*TILL
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

It might be relevant that access to the candy store is via direct exit from the divided highway, so there is no freeway-style offramp and frontage road which slows down traffic which is trying to reach/exit the parking lot.
https://g.page/MinnesotasLargestCandyStore?share
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Signs like this?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Or perhaps the candy man is a jerk. The kid that hits kids in the head.

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's prime MAGA country, so the Oppositional Defiant Disorder is powerful in the community.
 
wage0048
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The speed limit is 65.  If you drive slower than 75 people pass you like you're standing still.
 
