Don't fark with Ukranian grandmothers
80
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

80 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bad ass Ukrainian grandmothers are going to win this.  Slava Ukraine
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At some point you people are going to stop falling for propaganda trying to pass itself off as pro-Ukrainian news.... Right?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deliver that stupid Putin to the grandmothers for justice
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caught say of, eh? I can't even
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still better than Russian MRE's.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How DUMB are those soldiers???

"Oh here's someone with nothing to lose in the country we just invaded. She has a smile and is offering us food!! How nice!!!"

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Combustion: How DUMB are those soldiers???


They're very dumb and also starving.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: At some point you people are going to stop falling for propaganda trying to pass itself off as pro-Ukrainian news.... Right?


It's not pro-Ukrainian news, it's pro-Ukrainian Fark.com
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Combustion: How DUMB are those soldiers???

"Oh here's someone with nothing to lose in the country we just invaded. She has a smile and is offering us food!! How nice!!!"

[c.tenor.com image 220x126]


Not snarky: they probably thought they were being greeted as liberators.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Salt?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: At some point you people are going to stop falling for propaganda trying to pass itself off as pro-Ukrainian news.... Right?


At some point, you'll say something useful and factually correct, right?

/no, no you won't
 
sandbar67
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I told you Babushka was hardcore
 
kbronsito
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Rains of Castamere (Instrumental - Long Version)
Youtube L9SIS6wBxpI



Thank you for liberating our town, Russian friends. We shall have to throw a feast in your honor.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: At some point you people are going to stop falling for propaganda trying to pass itself off as pro-Ukrainian news.... Right?


At least they have the decency to be obvious about it, so I don't feel too bad about enjoying it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well...I hope that granny got away after killing those 8 Russians with her bear (intentional) hands
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sandbar67: I told you Babushka was hardcore


biografieonline.itView Full Size


/hopefully she'd help me get out of jail
//put a file in her cake
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Lucky LaRue: At some point you people are going to stop falling for propaganda trying to pass itself off as pro-Ukrainian news.... Right?

It's not pro-Ukrainian news, it's pro-Ukrainian Fark.com


You do realize that all these pro-Ukraine Twitter anecdotes also end up engendering a ton of sympathy for the common Russian soldiers and citizens who have been grossly failed by their leadership for decades and are now forced into a war not of their choice?
 
King Something
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If I were in an area that I expected the Russians to occupy and loot, I'd see about adulterating the alcohol supplies with methanol.  Particularly the top-shelf stuff that might make its way to the officers.
 
scanman61
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: At some point you people are going to stop falling for propaganda trying to pass itself off as pro-Ukrainian news.... Right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skilly
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: At some point you people are going to stop falling for propaganda trying to pass itself off as pro-Ukrainian news.... Right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Those grannies are the girls that the Beatles were singing about
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: At some point you people are going to stop falling for propaganda trying to pass itself off as pro-Ukrainian news.... Right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Those grannies are the girls that the Beatles were singing about


So they've graduated well beyond knocking out...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TWX: If I were in an area that I expected the Russians to occupy and loot, I'd see about adulterating the alcohol supplies with methanol.  Particularly the top-shelf stuff that might make its way to the officers.


And then your troops win the battle and decide to celebrate.
 
paranand
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: At some point you people are going to stop falling for propaganda trying to pass itself off as pro-Ukrainian news.... Right?


We sure will. When are you going to stop falling for Russian propaganda disguised as conservative news?
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fill a few vodka bottles with methyl alcohol when you evacuate and you will kill off a couple occupiers.

Unless the triumphant Russia livers prevail?

No, they will die.
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: TWX: If I were in an area that I expected the Russians to occupy and loot, I'd see about adulterating the alcohol supplies with methanol.  Particularly the top-shelf stuff that might make its way to the officers.

And then your troops win the battle and decide to celebrate.


If you're expecting occupation then it isn't really a battle.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: Parthenogenetic: Lucky LaRue: At some point you people are going to stop falling for propaganda trying to pass itself off as pro-Ukrainian news.... Right?

It's not pro-Ukrainian news, it's pro-Ukrainian Fark.com

You do realize that all these pro-Ukraine Twitter anecdotes also end up engendering a ton of sympathy for the common Russian soldiers and citizens who have been grossly failed by their leadership for decades and are now forced into a war not of their choice?


If you invaded my town and your army bombed hospitals, schools and homes I really wouldn't give a shiat about your personal motivations for being there.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: At some point you people are going to stop falling for propaganda trying to pass itself off as pro-Ukrainian news.... Right?


At some point you are gonna stop shiatting neo nazi taking points out of your mouth, right?
 
Pinner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If true, thats pretty stone cold. Badass!
A coordinated effort would have been nice.
Free pastries and cakes to our liberators!
Sat only in Mariupol, Zaporizhiya and Dnipro.
 
Valter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: At some point you people are going to stop falling for propaganda trying to pass itself off as pro-Ukrainian news.... Right?


God Jesus do you understand just how worthless you are?
 
covfefe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: At some point you people are going to stop falling for propaganda trying to pass itself off as pro-Ukrainian news.... Right?


But I heard it at 31 Flavors from Fark from Twitter from the Ukrainian Secret Police. I think it's pretty serious.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Combustion: How DUMB are those soldiers???

"Oh here's someone with nothing to lose in the country we just invaded. She has a smile and is offering us food!! How nice!!!"

[c.tenor.com image 220x126]


Umm... has anything happened in the past three weeks that made you think these were bright people?
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good news, if true.

I tend to believe this- or something similar- is happening on the regular everywhere the Russians have "taken control". Based on historical partisan activity timelines, the area around Kherson should start seeing a ton of partisan activity right about now- such as the assassination of the assistant Mayor for being a Russian collaborator.

The downside is, the Russians will start to be even more savage to Ukrainian civilians. This was pretty much the pattern for Soviet troops in Afghanistan. Increasingly violent retaliation against civilian populations did not inhibit partisan activity in Afghanistan, and is unlikely to be any more effective in Ukraine. Not that ineffectiveness will stop the violence. When the entire world seems to be shooting at you or spitting on you or planting IEDs to kill you, it takes a lot of discipline and effective leadership to stop the troops from just killing everything that moves. Nothing we've seen so far suggests Russian troops have either leadership or discipline.

Expect a lot more war crimes committed by Russians as they grow more desperate.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Russians are holding back their Super Grandma Soldiers for later.
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: Parthenogenetic: Lucky LaRue: At some point you people are going to stop falling for propaganda trying to pass itself off as pro-Ukrainian news.... Right?

It's not pro-Ukrainian news, it's pro-Ukrainian Fark.com

You do realize that all these pro-Ukraine Twitter anecdotes also end up engendering a ton of sympathy for the common Russian soldiers and citizens who have been grossly failed by their leadership for decades and are now forced into a war not of their choice?


I expect that a lot of people can recognize that the rank-and-file soldier might well be an unwilling conscript who may be a sympathetic character, but at the same time can recognize that the people to whom they have taken violence have the right to defend themselves and to fight back.

The violence that the soldier in an unjust war is subjected to is the fault of the government that put him there, not the fault of the occuppied that use that violence to defend themeslves and their homeland.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: Parthenogenetic: Lucky LaRue: At some point you people are going to stop falling for propaganda trying to pass itself off as pro-Ukrainian news.... Right?

It's not pro-Ukrainian news, it's pro-Ukrainian Fark.com

You do realize that all these pro-Ukraine Twitter anecdotes also end up engendering a ton of sympathy for the common Russian soldiers and citizens who have been grossly failed by their leadership for decades and are now forced into a war not of their choice?


I am sympathetic toward the Russian conscripts, but as long as they're in Ukraine and not surrendering, I'm generally in favor of them dying.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: Lucky LaRue: At some point you people are going to stop falling for propaganda trying to pass itself off as pro-Ukrainian news.... Right?

At some point, you'll say something useful and factually correct, right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: At some point you people are going to stop falling for propaganda trying to pass itself off as pro-Ukrainian news.... Right?


Maybe it's the fisherman in me, but I love the stories that come out of the fog of war.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
creckert
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ukranian grandmothers are burying Russian soldiers up to their necks in dirt and fattening them up to make sausages.

Source: Phone call intercepted by Security Service of Ukraine
 
daffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
OK, when the grandmas are whacking you ass, don't you think it's time to go home?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Still better than Russian MRE's.


And a better love story than "Twilight."
 
TWX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

creckert: Ukranian grandmothers are burying Russian soldiers up to their necks in dirt and fattening them up to make sausages.

Source: Phone call intercepted by Security Service of Ukraine


So Ukrainian grandmothers are Baba Yaga?
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: At some point you people are going to stop falling for propaganda trying to pass itself off as pro-Ukrainian news.... Right?


Been a while since you've been on Fark. I take it the Russian money is trickling in again?
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

teto85: [Fark user image image 634x477]
Bad ass Ukrainian grandmothers are going to win this.  Slava Ukraine


Go granny go!
 
