(WHNT Huntsville)   Store owner holds robber at gunpoint, cops arrive, punch owner in the face. Guess the store owner's race   (whnt.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Felony battery.
Take the guns away from all those cops forever.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama?  Does anyone have to guess?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Klingon?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Anyone holding someone at gunpoint probably deserves a punch in the mouth. Can't we agree that everyone involved is an asshole?
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Guess the store owner's race"?  I'm going for the 110m Hurdles.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Felony battery.
Take the guns away from all those cops forever.


Agree...This is where that cop should be fired and red listed from ever being in any form of law enforcement
job ever again..

A national registry and licensing system is WAY WAY WAY past needed. The FBI should be the gatekeeper.
The same way that Gov employees have to pass security screens, so should police officers..
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm going to say the store owner is white.  Those kinds of odds pay big.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Court records show officers, including Rippen, approached Penn with their weapons drawn. After going back and forth yelling about Penn's gun on the counter, Penn told police he was going to file a complaint. The case states Rippen then moved past two other officers and punched Penn in the face, breaking his jaw and causing him to lose a tooth.

That's some fine police work. Guessing the store owner is going to be able to afford some upgraded security at minimum after this is resolved.
 
hervatski [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
the video is pretty nuts
 
Scott_Free [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've shopped there. Wow. I hope all of them get the maximum penalty they can get.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

foo monkey: I'm going to say the store owner is white.  Those kinds of odds pay big.


I like your gambling strategy.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 minute ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Anyone holding someone at gunpoint probably deserves a punch in the mouth. Can't we agree that everyone involved is an asshole?


Um, no.

The thief and the cops are the assholes.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Officer feared for his life, and was acting in self defense.

right?
 
