(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Parent furious after video shows that the child she sent to be religiously indoctrinated was also being politically indoctrinated   (abc7.com) divider line
33
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is called Rivertucky for a reason
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"With courtesy towards the families of our campus and the children in the classroom I am asking you to please not share with others or post the video on any social media platform."

Covering up how children are treated in a religious school?  Where have I heard that one before?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With courtesy towards the families of our campus and the children in the classroom I am asking you to please not share with others or post the video on any social media platform.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Feh. It's the 909. Meth lab capital of California.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And you wonder why liberals advocate a separation between church and state?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I read that video thumbnail as "scaring to excellence."

It's not wrong.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The video lasts only about eight seconds. You can hear a teacher asking the students, "Who's our President." The students then respond in unison, "Biden!" The teacher then asks the students "What do we want to do with him?" and the students respond twice, "We want him out!"

They had the kids admit that Biden is the actual president?

Fark you, farking RINOs!!!!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Idiot. Doesn't that mother know the best preschools are Jewish?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Norco, California?

Sister city to Vicodin, Illinois and Lortab, Georgia
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I was just a little older than that, we sang a song on the playground.

My bologna has a first name,
it's J-I-M-M-Y.
My bologna has a second name,
it's C-AR-T-E-R.
My bologna has a certain way,
of stinking up the U S A...

and that's as much as I remember.  I don't remember ever hearing an adult sing it, tho I'm sure it originated with someone's drunk uncle.  We were 6/7/8 years old.  If we were being "indoctrinated", it was a seriously long term plan because we were at least a decade away from being able to vote.  I doubt more than a couple kids even comprehended who Jimmy Carter was or what a president was.
 
OBBN
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thankfully liberal teachers never, NEVER, try to push their view on students.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: And you wonder why liberals advocate a separation between church and state?


You can also make some fairly conservative arguments against an establishment of religion by the state. Simply, our free market on religious beliefs make the various denominations compete for followers. You can grow an independent megachurch or join one of the various franchise faiths that have offices across the nation. If your religion fails in the marketplace and looses too many followers, it will go out of business like any other, unlike in European countries where the establishment religions just coasted inefficient and ineffective until everyone turned agnostic at most.

At some point they decided that if a religion wanted to remain an untaxed entity, with contributions being tax deductible, they had to stay out of politics. The school is a business run under a shell of religion for tax reasons, so they have to play by those rules.
 
Valter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's a private school.

They are wrong, but...

You sent your kid to a private school and then got mad when they did exactly what they said they would do?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jtown: When I was just a little older than that, we sang a song on the playground.

My bologna has a first name,
it's J-I-M-M-Y.
My bologna has a second name,
it's C-AR-T-E-R.
My bologna has a certain way,
of stinking up the U S A...

and that's as much as I remember.  I don't remember ever hearing an adult sing it, tho I'm sure it originated with someone's drunk uncle.  We were 6/7/8 years old.  If we were being "indoctrinated", it was a seriously long term plan because we were at least a decade away from being able to vote.  I doubt more than a couple kids even comprehended who Jimmy Carter was or what a president was.


You forgot about 'Bomb Iran'

But yeah. For me, those were just goofy, silly things that I learned from other kids. The difference being that my parents raised me with a sense of propriety, so I was embarrassed when I got older and understood things better.

I think his kid's mom might help her understand things later. But I fear the only lesson the school administrators are going to learn from this is 'Don't Video the Hitler Toddler rallies'.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Norco, California?

Sister city to Vicodin, Illinois and Lortab, Georgia


I believe you mean Oxycont & Methville, GA.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Soaring to Excellence"?
Bird looks more like "Ready to Fight". (or fist?)
 
daffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why is she so surprised? The liberals have been doing it for years.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OBBN: Thankfully liberal teachers never, NEVER, try to push their view on students.


And you're free to offer it up as Fark material whenever they do.
 
usahole
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OBBN: Thankfully liberal teachers never, NEVER, try to push their view on students.


Citation please, snowflake
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's so 909z
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can the school, that's being run by a particular church, getting involved in politics cause the church to lose it's tax exempt status?

/I know the answer is no, but it would be fun to bring it up to the powers that be and watch them squirm
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Thankfully liberal teachers never, NEVER, try to push their view on students."
Yeah, they just taught us facts. Oh, same diff' eh?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

usahole: OBBN: Thankfully liberal teachers never, NEVER, try to push their view on students.

Citation please, snowflake


You haven't heard?  Teaching history is considered 'liberal' these days.

You have to make sure to whitewash everything (so whites don't feel sad) for them to consider it to be acceptable
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The incident allegedly happened on Feb. 18 at Turning Point Christian School in the city of Norco.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: OBBN: Thankfully liberal teachers never, NEVER, try to push their view on students.

And you're free to offer it up as Fark material whenever they do.


Great. We needed another dozen threads about how CRT is poisoning young minds.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you allow principals call the student body "asshats". The whole system becomes emboldened. I can only imagine the coming protests now. I suspect in fact that I'll have to. Because there won't be any.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Singleballtheory: OBBN: Thankfully liberal teachers never, NEVER, try to push their view on students.

And you're free to offer it up as Fark material whenever they do.

Great. We needed another dozen threads about how CRT is poisoning young minds.


Meh. Sometimes this isn't the Fark we need. It's what we deserve.
 
Fereals
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OBBN: Thankfully liberal teachers never, NEVER, try to push their view on students.


Being a non-shiatty person is broadly encouraged in civilization.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Claude Ballse: And you wonder why liberals advocate a separation between church and state?

You can also make some fairly conservative arguments against an establishment of religion by the state. Simply, our free market on religious beliefs make the various denominations compete for followers. You can grow an independent megachurch or join one of the various franchise faiths that have offices across the nation. If your religion fails in the marketplace and looses too many followers, it will go out of business like any other, unlike in European countries where the establishment religions just coasted inefficient and ineffective until everyone turned agnostic at most.

At some point they decided that if a religion wanted to remain an untaxed entity, with contributions being tax deductible, they had to stay out of politics. The school is a business run under a shell of religion for tax reasons, so they have to play by those rules.


You're not wrong, and I'm absolutely not arguing in any way shape or form.

But far too many religions utilize politics beyond simple tax shelters and financially insulating trust funds for their founders.

Churches rely upon government funding for charitable operations as well in which they do profit from. The result of which being a symbiotic relationship of backing/funding politicians who return the service. Then in turn ideologies are pushed into regulations & laws. Abortion, prohibition, etc.

The central problem here is that while as you say there is a fantastic conservative argument for the separation between church & state, the festering reality is that conservative values have already been corrupted by religion. Ergo that safety barrier of common sense has already been compromised and abolished. Thus liberal thought is now the new enemy.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I teach my kids nilism. They wouldn't swallow any of that shait.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Eaatvale's the real-life location of the Murder Farm from Clint Eastwood's "Changeling" Norcos where Gibson guitar moved, Kevin Costner bought his family farms & ranches when he 1st broke & most critically, only Big Boy wearing a cowboy hat in the whole world, yes, it's been stolen...to support veterans affairs
  
inlandempire.comView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jtown: When I was just a little older than that, we sang a song on the playground.

My bologna has a first name,
it's J-I-M-M-Y.
My bologna has a second name,
it's C-AR-T-E-R.
My bologna has a certain way,
of stinking up the U S A...

and that's as much as I remember.  I don't remember ever hearing an adult sing it, tho I'm sure it originated with someone's drunk uncle.  We were 6/7/8 years old.  If we were being "indoctrinated", it was a seriously long term plan because we were at least a decade away from being able to vote.  I doubt more than a couple kids even comprehended who Jimmy Carter was or what a president was.


Can concur (different wording in Maryland*).  Also don't remember much political issues from a teacher (with maybe a button/aside about "free Bernhard Goetz").  Not a few bits of religious indoctrination seeping into the public education, but not so much political agendas.

/*think it included "assassinate"
//because while Watergate hadn't been much earlier, it was *way* to earlier to be relatable to us
///we might have known he was President, but it wasn't clear what he did wrong.  Apparently, deals with terrorists (need a gun? To shoot downed US pilots?  No problem!  We didn't want them anyway) is the right thing in the Carter-hating world.
/[bonus slashie] No, there wasn't a deal to get those pilots back.  GWHBush testified under oath that there was no quid-pro-quo.  The Reagan administration didn't want them. [Chaney] If they had something better to do with their lives, they wouldn't have joined the service[/Chaney].
 
