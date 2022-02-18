 Skip to content
(CNN)   Or, alternatively, you could try to be better   (cnn.com) divider line
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Or, alternatively, you could try to be better"

yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't that the place that takes regular old  corporate american restaurant food and deep fries it?  So, in a way they are edging closer to McDonalds.  And while they won't drop the price (don't have to, there's a reason McDees has always advertised to price-insensitive children) they can always make the seats less comfortable and  pay the staff less.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck. Nothing is more McDonald's than Olive Garden.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GM recently announced they were getting rid of the order-in-car functionality they called GM Marketplace.

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/02/18/gm-discontinues-once-promising-marketplace-app-that-allowed-you-to-shop-while-driving.html

I know IHOP was on there. I wonder if Applebees could have benefitted from getting a spot on this technology during the pandemic.

Applebees wasn't my favorite restaurant chain, and I've only really ever been in one once. But their happy hour menu was cheap and plentiful, so what you lost in quality you made up for in quantity. If they can bring all of their prices down to that level, and make it take out or bar seating only, this might just save the company.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should try to be like Sizzler.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta try to survive the Franchise Wars however they can.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Applebees.

I've been to worse places.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: They should try to be like Sizzler.


Nowhere to be seen?

Bold strategy, Cotton.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's definitely not fine dining (hell its not even mediocre dining) but if I'm going to eat some caloric trash like Applebee's I sure as hell am not going to pay menu prices, drive to go pick it up, all to eat the same (now lukewarm) stuff I can buy in boxes at a grocery store and have "hot and ready" in 10 minutes in my air fryer for 1/3 the price.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Applebee's and the Red Robin are continually packed where I live. The Taco Bell in between them has an almost endless stream of cars in the drive thru.

I don't understand the fascination. I prefer local eats and bars.

Call me a snob. I actually like good food!
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember liking Applebee's 20+ years ago. I went there a couple years ago because I had a gift card, and it just wasn't good. I don't know if my tastes have grown up or Applebee's has gotten worse, but I feel no need to go there ever again.
 
solcofn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could try being a decent steak and fish house.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: They could try being a decent steak and fish house.


On what green earth?
 
chipaku
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
McDonald's is already better than both.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: GM recently announced they were getting rid of the order-in-car functionality they called GM Marketplace.

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/02/18/gm-discontinues-once-promising-marketplace-app-that-allowed-you-to-shop-while-driving.html

I know IHOP was on there. I wonder if Applebees could have benefitted from getting a spot on this technology during the pandemic.

Applebees wasn't my favorite restaurant chain, and I've only really ever been in one once. But their happy hour menu was cheap and plentiful, so what you lost in quality you made up for in quantity. If they can bring all of their prices down to that level, and make it take out or bar seating only, this might just save the company.


No, Applebees would not have benefitted from that.

Ford tried these kinds of apps like 10 years ago as a way to market to working mommies who need to order food on the way home. Like pizza. I'm sure that was a super-duper idea that gained lots of traction in focus groups of soccer moms, but no one used it in real life.

And why would they? How on earth can you allow for distracting interactions while driving? The liability is insane.

Even so, why would you fidget with a touchscreen on your dashboard that you have to type in a password to order you food that you can't remember while trying to see it through the glare of the sun when you have a smart phone in your hand you can just use with a single hand?
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Darden, McDonalds, Prime...
They are just landlords with a sideline in food, it is all about the real estate.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
To be frank if given the choice I would eat McDonalds over Olive Garden.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
An Applebee's, competently staffed, is good for what it is - mid-priced food for Middle America. A well-made Chicken Fajita Roll-Up with extra Mexiranch, fries, and an ice-cold Brewster is pretty damn tasty meal for $15.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Isn't that the place that takes regular old  corporate american restaurant food and deep fries it?  So, in a way they are edging closer to McDonalds.  And while they won't drop the price (don't have to, there's a reason McDees has always advertised to price-insensitive children) they can always make the seats less comfortable and  pay the staff less.


Alien Robot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sonic never had to change anything about their business model during the restaurant-closing phase of the pandemic. It seemed to be set up for that purpose even.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Applebees when you don't want to put on your fancy clothes to go to Olive Garden.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The article was talking about how difficult it would be to add drive up windows to the stores... which I assume are to avoid the number of employees needed to deal with taking orders out to customers if they have 'curbside service' or whatever it was they were calling it.

But if you were already doing that sort of thing, if you're not in an excessively hot or cold place, you could set up shacks in the parking lot like the old one hour photo places, and just have someone take the food out there.

You'd tie up one person manning the booth (which only needed to be done when there were orders pending), and maybe someone with a cart to come by and deliver any new orders to them.

Yes, labor would be higher, but it could be done quickly (unless permitting was an issue... but you could also do it out of a vehicle of some sort), and for much lower initial cost than major renovations.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: They could try being a decent steak and fish house.


No, no, no, you are thinking about Outback and Red Lobster, this is about Applebee's
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: yet_another_wumpus: Isn't that the place that takes regular old  corporate american restaurant food and deep fries it?  So, in a way they are edging closer to McDonalds.  And while they won't drop the price (don't have to, there's a reason McDees has always advertised to price-insensitive children) they can always make the seats less comfortable and  pay the staff less.

Sysco: Same food-flavored lego pieces, assembled in the same patterns with a little variation once in awhile.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: To be frank if given the choice I would eat McDonalds over Olive Garden.


chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ifky: Applebees when you don't want to put on your fancy clothes to go to Olive Garden.


"It's not the dressing up I mind it's the I-Talins"
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The stuff at Applebees isn't really any better than any of its competitors.  It's not fine dining, it's not even 'an experience'.  It's a place to go when a group needs somewhere to go where they can mostly focus on the company, not the food or the restaurant.
What COVID-19 showed us was how much we indulged in truly optional services, how much we spent, particularly on services, that we didn't need.
 
Fereals
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Any chain/franchise where the owner is not intimately involved in the food prep is questionable.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Halfabee64: yet_another_wumpus: Isn't that the place that takes regular old  corporate american restaurant food and deep fries it?  So, in a way they are edging closer to McDonalds.  And while they won't drop the price (don't have to, there's a reason McDees has always advertised to price-insensitive children) they can always make the seats less comfortable and  pay the staff less.

Sysco: Same food-flavored lego pieces, assembled in the same patterns with a little variation once in awhile.


I'm a network engineer by trade, working mostly on Cisco products.  I have one of these hats:

and I wear it occasionally to computer networking social events.  I end up getting sensible chuckles.
 
daffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I am hoping they start sell some things at supermarkets. I adore their Oriental Chicken Salad. My mother got me hooked. If you ask, they will sell some to you. The only problem is you have to get a whole gallon. If they start selling it by the regular bottle size, they make a killing. Since I'm on the subject of Applebee's, they should bring back their onion peel. They were delicious. I've begged Arby's  to bring them back and the chocolate turn overs.  Oh, and BK should bring back Cinnaminies. Every time I get hooked on something, they take them away again. Please, please bring them back!
 
