(Zillow)   Over the top Midwest murder house, complete with "wine room" holding cell for your next victim, and an easy-to-clean stainless steel kitchen island ready-made for dismembering bodies   (zillow.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2022 at 3:12 PM



OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wisconsin Dahmer Revival style.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd rather live in yesterday's tile-madness house.  Whoever made that place at least had a soul.
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
.... is that an actual piano on the ceiling, or it is a painting?  i can't quite tell
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When you dream of owning a vineyard in Napa, but you've only got the budget for Cleveland.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Could they saturate those pictures any more?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some of those room pictures look like renders, not actual photos.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ekdikeo4: .... is that an actual piano on the ceiling, or it is a painting?  i can't quite tell


Mirror on the ceiling.

/You can check out any time you like
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What was with the barracks and company-sized dining area?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a lot of brown in that house.  The only other major colors were white and stainless steel.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm normally pretty anti-McMansion, but I've definitely seen worse. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't that helicopter landing pad on top of the garage a little close to the house?

Being in WI, one would think that a flat roof isn't a good idea/will require lots of shoveling to keep away the risk of collapse from the snow's weight.

And who doesn't need a dining room for 50 of their closest friends?

/I like the general decor idea ... but ... not 'everywhere', it's just too much as a whole.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: When you dream of owning a vineyard in Napa, but you've only got the budget for Cleveland.


It's not even that Cleveland. It's Cleveland, Wisconsin.

Town Founder #1: "How do we let people know that they don't really want to live here?"
Town Founder #2: "Milwauk....."
Town Founder #1: "Stop. That's already taken."
Town Founder #2: "How about Cleveland?"
Town Founder #1: "Done."
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dallymo: ekdikeo4: .... is that an actual piano on the ceiling, or it is a painting?  i can't quite tell

Mirror on the ceiling.


I don't think so, it looks like they did bolt a piano to the ceiling (no lid to show the innards and three lights in there)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Dallymo: ekdikeo4: .... is that an actual piano on the ceiling, or it is a painting?  i can't quite tell

Mirror on the ceiling.

I don't think so, it looks like they did bolt a piano to the ceiling (no lid to show the innards and three lights in there)

[Fark user image 850x567]


I'm just glad when they asked for a piandelier no one went out and killed a panda for them.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jbc: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: When you dream of owning a vineyard in Napa, but you've only got the budget for Cleveland.

It's not even that Cleveland. It's Cleveland, Wisconsin.

Town Founder #1: "How do we let people know that they don't really want to live here?"
Town Founder #2: "Milwauk....."
Town Founder #1: "Stop. That's already taken."
Town Founder #2: "How about Cleveland?"
Town Founder #1: "Done."


Oh god. I didn't even notice. It's a Sheboygan budget.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Dallymo: ekdikeo4: .... is that an actual piano on the ceiling, or it is a painting?  i can't quite tell

Mirror on the ceiling.

I don't think so, it looks like they did bolt a piano to the ceiling (no lid to show the innards and three lights in there)

[Fark user image image 850x567]


Those are designed to be upright.
I give it 34 seasons and the harp falls
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every inch of that place screams "cult compound."
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Every inch of that place screams "cult compound."


I was thinking high-end militia compound.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That place is uglier than a box of assholes and the filter they put on all the photos is not doing them any favors.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Every inch of that place screams "cult compound."


Warren Jeffs stayed here along with his harem of captive child brides

Creepy AF
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God all the terrible mistakes made with rustic stone.  That shower.  Ugh.

I would pay the 1.2 mil just to give all that shiat away to people that could actually use it.  The banquet seating for 200.  What insanity.  I'll bet there are lots of deserving families that could use 6 seat dining sets.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: bloobeary: Every inch of that place screams "cult compound."

I was thinking high-end militia compound.


Corporate "retreat".
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see a holding cell but I did notice a preplotted cemetery for all of your future victims. Probably the exact number to match the number of seats in that lord of the realm sized dining room.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
It seems they're ready for a Beer Hall Putsch. "Book your reservations NOW, dates are going fast!"
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dallymo: ekdikeo4: .... is that an actual piano on the ceiling, or it is a painting?  i can't quite tell

Mirror on the ceiling.

/You can check out any time you like


And in the master's chambers,
They gathered for the feast
They stab it with their steely knives,
But they just can't kill the beast

Fark user imageView Full Size


/thought of this when I saw this picture, before I saw your post
 
kbronsito
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For the love of God, Montressor, fire your interior designer.
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Dallymo: ekdikeo4: .... is that an actual piano on the ceiling, or it is a painting?  i can't quite tell

Mirror on the ceiling.

I don't think so, it looks like they did bolt a piano to the ceiling (no lid to show the innards and three lights in there)

[Fark user image image 850x567]


Why? Why why why?
 
fat boy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Dallymo: ekdikeo4: .... is that an actual piano on the ceiling, or it is a painting?  i can't quite tell

Mirror on the ceiling.

I don't think so, it looks like they did bolt a piano to the ceiling (no lid to show the innards and three lights in there)

[Fark user image 850x567]


Yup, Keys are hanging and soundboard is removed. Pinblock and action visible. Fallboard and cheek blocks removed. can't tell if lyre is there or not.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think I've been to this place in Skyrim.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x567]It seems they're ready for a Beer Hall Putsch. "Book your reservations NOW, dates are going fast!"


It's hilarious that they thought they could get that many people to come out halfway between Milwaukee and Sheboygan for any reason.

Dining Chairs $20 each - Never used!
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: bloobeary: Every inch of that place screams "cult compound."

I was thinking high-end militia compound.


I was thinking Vincent Price
 
evilsofa
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: bloobeary: Every inch of that place screams "cult compound."

I was thinking high-end militia compound.


No, even worse: it's a wedding venue. That's what the U-shaped table that seats 120 tells me.

That, and the fertility fish blankets on the beds.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Weather map on the wall, after global warming.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Throw in a few cobwebs, a skeleton here, a guillotine there and the Addams Family could be quite comfortable.
 
MilkusManus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That is a really crappy kitchen. Especially for the size of that place
 
noitsnot
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

evilsofa: GardenWeasel: bloobeary: Every inch of that place screams "cult compound."

I was thinking high-end militia compound.

No, even worse: it's a wedding venue. That's what the U-shaped table that seats 120 tells me.

That, and the fertility fish blankets on the beds.


Makes sense.  It's an all-in-one destination wedding venue with accommodations for family and wedding party.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Some 150 year old barn gave up its wood for this monstrosity.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This would be great for a Fark meetup or a massive drunken party with lots of random debauchery, which is hopefully the same thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: What was with the barracks and company-sized dining area?


They expect Putin to entertain a world leader there.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: bloobeary: Every inch of that place screams "cult compound."

I was thinking high-end militia compound.


Me to. Apropos of nothing, know anyone who'd co-sign a loan for me?
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Uhh, the tenants arrive in the entrance hall here, are carried along the corridor on a conveyor belt in extreme comfort and past murals depicting Mediterranean scenes, towards the rotating knives. The last twenty feet of the corridor are heavily soundproofed. The blood pours down these chutes and the mangled flesh slurps into these large containers-- "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SharkInfested: GardenWeasel: bloobeary: Every inch of that place screams "cult compound."

I was thinking high-end militia compound.

I was thinking Vincent Price


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Looks like the photographer just discovered the contrast slider in Lightroom.

Takes about six months for them to realise their folly.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

blondambition: SharkInfested: GardenWeasel: bloobeary: Every inch of that place screams "cult compound."

I was thinking high-end militia compound.

I was thinking Vincent Price

[miro.medium.com image 840x500]


Dr. Phibes organ conservatory not shown.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't know if this is going into the laundry room or storage, but stepping through that hatch with anythingin your hands would get really annoying really fast.
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's red rum, not wine.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Looks like the photographer just discovered the contrast slider in Lightroom.

Takes about six months for them to realise their folly.


Looks more like typical HDR abuse. When everything is high contrast and oversaturated, nothing is.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What the hell are these things?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Quite the Collins Mansion vibe.
/lotsa room for a busy alucard and his three brides.
 
DiDGr8 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

leeto2: I don't know if this is going into the laundry room or storage


It's the wine cellar.
 
