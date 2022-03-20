 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Another reason that Scandinavia is the happiest region on earth? They figured out how to prevent childhood bullying   (bbc.com) divider line
    Cool, Bullying, Abuse, Behavior, Psychology, Victimisation, effects of childhood bullying, Recent research, young adult  
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before someone posts about how they were bullied and "turned out fine", thus bullying should be encouraged.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

In before someone posts about how they were bullied and "turned out fine", thus bullying should be encouraged.


I really hope no one actually does that.

(Not so) CSB. Junior high was hell. I was physically assaulted almost every day in the locker room during PE. One of a few bullies would come from behind out of the blue and grab my neck and squeeze. Or slam me up against lockers. Or more. If I was lucky, they would just de-shorts me in front of girls while we were playing one sport or another.

In retrospect, I still haven't gotten over it. I hate locker rooms and gyms and jocks and most sports. (I work in marketing and despise sales bros.) If a friend or someone randomly puts an arm around my shoulder and gets close to my neck, I flinch. That and other things that happened destroyed my self-esteem when I was young.

And I'm sure the PE teachers knew. But they didn't do anything. Plus, I never said anything to anyone because the worst thing to be is a "tattle-tale." And I couldn't fight back because I was wicked short and wicked skinny in junior high. I just took everything and learned to develop a thick skin.

Oh well. Sorry. That's enough flashbacks for now.

/ subby
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We having another Adopt a Nordic Model thread?

/ this is relevant to my interests...
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

In before someone posts about how they were bullied and "turned out fine", thus bullying should be encouraged.


Those people clearly did NOT turn out fine...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Countries famous for their abilities as snipers don't allow bullying.

Let that sink in.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was teased and picked on mercilessly in elementary and middle school, dropped out in 9th grade and got my g.e.d. a couple weeks later. School absolutely sucked and I still am haunted by memories 30 years later.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Does it include firing, and charging with child abuse, the teachers who encourage it, or just look the other way? As long as they are not getting punishments then it will always continue.
 
Corvus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
bullying on Fark: Still OK.
 
covfefe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I was teased and picked on mercilessly in elementary and middle school, dropped out in 9th grade and got my g.e.d. a couple weeks later. School absolutely sucked and I still am haunted by memories 30 years later.


They let you get a GED in a couple of weeks after dropping out of ninth grade? Everyone would do it.
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

In before someone posts about how they were bullied and "turned out fine", thus bullying should be encouraged.

I really hope no one actually does that.

(Not so) CSB. Junior high was hell. I was physically assaulted almost every day in the locker room during PE. One of a few bullies would come from behind out of the blue and grab my neck and squeeze. Or slam me up against lockers. Or more. If I was lucky, they would just de-shorts me in front of girls while we were playing one sport or another.

In retrospect, I still haven't gotten over it. I hate locker rooms and gyms and jocks and most sports. (I work in marketing and despise sales bros.) If a friend or someone randomly puts an arm around my shoulder and gets close to my neck, I flinch. That and other things that happened destroyed my self-esteem when I was young.

And I'm sure the PE teachers knew. But they didn't do anything. Plus, I never said anything to anyone because the worst thing to be is a "tattle-tale." And I couldn't fight back because I was wicked short and wicked skinny in junior high. I just took everything and learned to develop a thick skin.

Oh well. Sorry. That's enough flashbacks for now.

/ subby


With you, brother.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
indylaw
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Childhood bullying is a feature, not a bug, to many in American culture. We value aggression and cruelty.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

They let you get a GED in a couple of weeks after dropping out of ninth grade?


Only in law.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ah...that explains it.

http://coldfusion-guy.blogspot.com/2014/07/vladimir-putin-bully-then-bully-now.html
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hoyt clagwell: With you, brother.


:)
 
evilmousse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ugh, i was hoping to read about a new idea in there somewhere.

of course, i just skimmed, but after a farkton of paragraphs about what bullying is and why it's bad, i finally got a name, The Olweus Bullying Prevention Program, with a link to an official looking page on the american psychological association with a single paragraph, also with no useful information.

so they finally get to describing what it is, and it's a) ask the kids about their experience and keep abreast of it, b) rules must be clear and have clear consequences, b) adults must be role models, from the janitors to the principal.

yeah, ok, good stuff but hardly revolutionary thinking, and certainly not worth ALL THE PARAGRAPHS.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

In before someone posts about how they were bullied and "turned out fine", thus bullying should be encouraged.


I bit all my bullies in school. The bullying stopped after that for some reason.

Oh, and also i was sent to a child psychologist.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wulfman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: Does it include firing, and charging with child abuse, the teachers who encourage it, or just look the other way? As long as they are not getting punishments then it will always continue.



Thinking in terms of firing, charging, and punishment in general are antithetical to the attitudes that are needed to combat bullying.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
According to a recent paper in the Harvard Review of Psychiatry, a woman who has been bullied as a child is 27 times more likely to have a panic disorder as a young adult. Among men, childhood bullying resulted in a 18-fold increase in suicidal ideation and action.

Victims of bullying aren't randomly selected though. I can think back to the kids that were made fun of at my schools and they had some pretty serious issues.

I'm not convinced they don't have it backwards. Socially awkward children with mental/emotional/behavioral issues grow into adults who are more likely to grow into adults with those same issues.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I was teased and picked on mercilessly in elementary and middle school, dropped out in 9th grade and got my g.e.d. a couple weeks later. School absolutely sucked and I still am haunted by memories 30 years later.

They let you get a GED in a couple of weeks after dropping out of ninth grade? Everyone would do it.

They let you get a GED in a couple of weeks after dropping out of ninth grade? Everyone would do it.


If you have parental permission, yes, you can enroll in the GED program.  And once a kid turns 16 in Georgia, compulsory education is no longer on the table.

For nontraditional learners, the GED is usually the best way to get the horror that is public education out of your life.  Especially if the parents can't afford home school or private school.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: themindiswatching: In before someone posts about how they were bullied and "turned out fine", thus bullying should be encouraged.

I bit all my bullies in school. The bullying stopped after that for some reason.

Oh, and also i was sent to a child psychologist.


Mind you, gnu bites can be pretti nasti.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
TheCableGuy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I was teased and picked on mercilessly in elementary and middle school, dropped out in 9th grade and got my g.e.d. a couple weeks later. School absolutely sucked and I still am haunted by memories 30 years later.

They let you get a GED in a couple of weeks after dropping out of ninth grade? Everyone would do it.

They let you get a GED in a couple of weeks after dropping out of ninth grade? Everyone would do it.


Yes.
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
cefm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't have arsehole parents.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Black and death metal.


Smoking GNU
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Smoking GNU: themindiswatching: In before someone posts about how they were bullied and "turned out fine", thus bullying should be encouraged.

I bit all my bullies in school. The bullying stopped after that for some reason.

Oh, and also i was sent to a child psychologist.

Mind you, gnu bites can be pretti nasti.


Damn farking strait, and don't anyone here forget it.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: According to a recent paper in the Harvard Review of Psychiatry, a woman who has been bullied as a child is 27 times more likely to have a panic disorder as a young adult. Among men, childhood bullying resulted in a 18-fold increase in suicidal ideation and action.

Victims of bullying aren't randomly selected though. I can think back to the kids that were made fun of at my schools and they had some pretty serious issues.

I'm not convinced they don't have it backwards. Socially awkward children with mental/emotional/behavioral issues grow into adults who are more likely to grow into adults with those same issues.


* to clarify, I'm not pro- bullying and I'm not saying it doesn't contribute to problems or whatever.

Also, I'm absolutely a socially awkward adult who was also a socially awkward child. Most of the bullying I experienced was the result of me acting inappropriately without realizing it.

I am questioning the fundamental assumption though.
 
Valter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

In before someone posts about how they were bullied and "turned out fine", thus bullying should be encouraged.


Nah dude. I was bullied and it ruined my life.
 
chipaku
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

They let you get a GED in a couple of weeks after dropping out of ninth grade? Everyone would do it.


You can get a GED anytime you want, even if you're still in school.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: Does it include firing, and charging with child abuse, the teachers who encourage it, or just look the other way? As long as they are not getting punishments then it will always continue.


How much is the teachers, and how much the rest of the staff/administration?  I can understand the motivation to be a teacher.  But the rest of the staff decided to make [pre-college] school their lives, not something to escape.  I'm guessing most have strong feelings for/against the bullies, and it seems like the administration typically  sides with the bullies.

Also the ones who no longer give a fark will find it easier to go along with the bullies.  And I expect the teachers can find better jobs outside of school.  The administration/guidance types not so much (maybe HR?).

/and then there are the football coaches.  Like the ones who elevate some players to "predator" and the rest are prey
//And  go old school in the "work out in the sun with no water", because it was good then and good now.  If they collapse, drag them off  the field and if they die they die
///RIP Jordan McNair, although it happens too often in high schools as well
 
Felgraf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I got really, REALLY lucky in middle school. In 8th grade (after I moved), I unintentionally made friends with someone who was, well, a bully beater, and went around subsequently using violence behind my back when people would/were about to fark with me (like shoulderchecking someone when they were reaching out to grab my backpack loop and slam me into lockers, etc.) In college, he felt bad about having done this (resorted to violence) and told me about this, though in his older years he's looped back around to "Actually, no, fark those people", and I have to agree with him on that.

About the only bully after that point I really had to deal with was someone who was...

really, REALLY bad at bullying. Like. PAINFULLY bad at bullying. I did indeed attempt to be nice to them despite that, but they took that for weakness, and it was just more.. annoying then, like. Actually traumatic?

(Like, he tried to do the "pretend to shake hand but then squeeze really hard" trick.. to... the bullybeater friend. Who just absolutely no-sold it, then responded in kind.)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: themindiswatching: In before someone posts about how they were bullied and "turned out fine", thus bullying should be encouraged.

I bit all my bullies in school. The bullying stopped after that for some reason.

Oh, and also i was sent to a child psychologist.


You didn't say the biting stopped ...
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

They let you get a GED in a couple of weeks after dropping out of ninth grade? Everyone would do it.

You can get a GED anytime you want, even if you're still in school.

You can get a GED anytime you want, even if you're still in school.


Is that a state thing? I swear, I looked it up in 8th grade because I really believed I could pass the GED without going to high school.

I remember being told you had to be over 18.

Looking at it now the internet claims:
You are required to be 18 years old to take the GED® test in Illinois. Proof of withdrawal may be emailed to h­se­[nospam-﹫-backwards]sio­nill­i­*go­v or faxed to 217-558-6700.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

We having another Adopt a Nordic Model thread?

/ this is relevant to my interests...

/ this is relevant to my interests...


I'll take two, so that I have a spare.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And a thought, for the record.

Based on my birthday, I was always one of the youngest in my class -- so, shorter and whatnot. My mother could have waited a year to put me in school and made me one of the oldest in my class, but she did not.

I always wonder if that would have changed a lot of things.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: Does it include firing, and charging with child abuse, the teachers who encourage it, or just look the other way? As long as they are not getting punishments then it will always continue.


One problem is that a huge part of the bullying "skill set" is the ability to skillfully lie to authority figures, and to get authority figures to reverse the victim and offender.  The victim, by contrast, typically has no such skills.

A victim who gets fed up with bullying and returns a physical assault in-kind is thus more likely to be the recipient of disciplinary action than the bully.

Bullies are also very likely to have parents who were (or perhaps still are) bullies themselves and view bullying behavior on the part of their child as something to be rewarded, and thus will side with their child against the teacher.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Smoking GNU: themindiswatching: In before someone posts about how they were bullied and "turned out fine", thus bullying should be encouraged.

I bit all my bullies in school. The bullying stopped after that for some reason.

Oh, and also i was sent to a child psychologist.

You didn't say the biting stopped ...


No reason to permanently commit to one gnaw-target when others would present themselves in short order.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The problem with most anti-bullying programs is that they revolve around trying to reason with bullies, to persuade them not to bully. It's ineffective. But the most effective and transformative thing a victim of bullying can do is learning how to physically punch the daylights out of a bully.

Not only does that stop the bullying, it simultaneously boosts self-esteem tremendously. Much better than having adult administrators solving your problem for you, which will only lead to eventual depression and lack of self-esteem. Learning how to solve your own problem, with fists if necessary, brings confidence and accomplishment.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

In before someone posts about how they were bullied and "turned out fine", thus bullying should be encouraged.

I really hope no one actually does that.

(Not so) CSB. Junior high was hell. I was physically assaulted almost every day in the locker room during PE. One of a few bullies would come from behind out of the blue and grab my neck and squeeze. Or slam me up against lockers. Or more. If I was lucky, they would just de-shorts me in front of girls while we were playing one sport or another.

In retrospect, I still haven't gotten over it. I hate locker rooms and gyms and jocks and most sports. (I work in marketing and despise sales bros.) If a friend or someone randomly puts an arm around my shoulder and gets close to my neck, I flinch. That and other things that happened destroyed my self-esteem when I was young.

And I'm sure the PE teachers knew. But they didn't do anything. Plus, I never said anything to anyone because the worst thing to be is a "tattle-tale." And I couldn't fight back because I was wicked short and wicked skinny in junior high. I just took everything and learned to develop a thick skin.

Oh well. Sorry. That's enough flashbacks for now.

/ subby


Don't be ashamed.

My reaction to stop bullying was violence. It would work for a time, until the bullying started again, and then I'd turn things physical and start again.

People in the past seem to think that is what "builds character" in an individual, but all it did was stunt my emotional intelligence and foster anger management issues for decades.

I now find my wife and others enjoy my company more when I'm kind and mellow instead of angry. And I like it too.

/Screw bullies.
//if I ever had a kid who was bullied I'd open a dialogue with the other kid's parents to try and help stop the behavior.
///if that failed I'd litigate their parents out if their home and into perpetual debt.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was picked on every single day from like third grade through 8th grade because I lived in a shiathole redneck town and I enjoyed learning and was Hispanic and played soccer. Every farking teacher I had did nothing to stop it and many of them encouraged it.

Between 8th and 9th grades I grew 7 inches and gained 50lbs. Over the next four years in high school I went and beat the shiat out of every single one of the assholes who had made my life miserable. It was the only thing that stopped the bullying.

Even now I still get anxious and depressed thinking about how miserable school was and I still can't drive past my middle school without having a physical reaction. I actively avoid anyone I went to school with and refuse to participate in any reunions.

I didn't even realize how bad it had farked me up until we moved out of the state in 2020 and it felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders.

American schools are the farking worst...
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I was teased and picked on mercilessly in elementary and middle school, dropped out in 9th grade and got my g.e.d. a couple weeks later. School absolutely sucked and I still am haunted by memories 30 years later.

They let you get a GED in a couple of weeks after dropping out of ninth grade? Everyone would do it.

They let you get a GED in a couple of weeks after dropping out of ninth grade? Everyone would do it.


Kinda puts a light on the intellectual capabilities, and legislative abilities, of the Representative from Colorado that needed 3 tries in order to pass.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wulfman: sjmcc13: Does it include firing, and charging with child abuse, the teachers who encourage it, or just look the other way? As long as they are not getting punishments then it will always continue.


Thinking in terms of firing, charging, and punishment in general are antithetical to the attitudes that are needed to combat bullying.


No it is not. We need to remove the enablers, and reward those who act against it.

There is just to much ingrained support, and authority figures who look the other way because that is easier then doing their actual job, to ever fix bullying without punishment. Punishments should not be the only piece of the solution, it should not even be close to the biggest piece, but it is a necessary piece.

This is one of the cases where both the carrot and the stick are necessary, but if done right the stick will see less and less use over time.
 
pestossimo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wulfman: sjmcc13: Does it include firing, and charging with child abuse, the teachers who encourage it, or just look the other way? As long as they are not getting punishments then it will always continue.


Thinking in terms of firing, charging, and punishment in general are antithetical to the attitudes that are needed to combat bullying.


While I understand what you're saying, I think different approaches are needed to deal with bully students versus bully teachers, or bully enabling teachers. Bully teachers need to be removed from the school to protect the students. Bully students need to be taught how not to be bullies and how to coexist with the other students.

The bully teachers also need to be taught how to coexist with the rest of society, but that's not the school's job.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: No it is not. We need to remove the enablers, and reward those who act against it.


Exactly. You know how people today rightfully say that "boys will be boys" is not an acceptable excuse for how some men treat women? The same is true for how some men treat other men.
 
chipaku
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Is that a state thing?


I guess it varies by state, yeah. Over here it was just an exam at the local community college. I'm pretty sure I was 17 when I did it. My memory is hazy because it was so long ago. I didn't have to show proof of anything.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: thealgorerhythm: Smoking GNU: themindiswatching: In before someone posts about how they were bullied and "turned out fine", thus bullying should be encouraged.

I bit all my bullies in school. The bullying stopped after that for some reason.

Oh, and also i was sent to a child psychologist.

You didn't say the biting stopped ...

No reason to permanently commit to one gnaw-target when others would present themselves in short order.


A/S/L?
 
