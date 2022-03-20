 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   1980s computer 'ghost', who is already in 2109, has accused a couple of stealing his home. And then it gets...no wait, it's already friggen weird   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler: was a load of crap. How this hoax keeps doing the rounds as even remotely credible is beyond me. It was a mate with a spare key.
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, no one ever lies by email so it must be true.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The series of communications have baffled paranormal investigations for more than 35 years as the 'ghost' messaged with the couple for weeks before leaving to look for his friends in 2109.

Paranormal investigators can't explain a simple fart without blaming the supernatural.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note: Poochie Thomas Harden died on the way back to his home planet timeline.
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Okay.

So, it's a ghost/god from the year 2109 with three names and six toes, who at first threatens the owners of the home...because the dilapidated house from the 1980's was somehow still around in 2109...but eventually turns to say that the owners are destined to have lives of greatness...that he can't interfere with by communicating with them...via computer.

F*ck me, I think that bullshiat story just gave me a stroke.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I saw a ghost once... then I woke up.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So... his computer gave up the ghost?

/I hate it when that happens
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For the love of God, Montresor!
 
tuxq
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If we were to discover some means of time travel, it would probably be a manchild genius in the year 2109 who didn't grasp the magnitude or didn't believe he really had. And it would likely come in the form of digital manipulation. Sending data back and forth digitally would be easier. And pranking someone with a barely digital PC in the 80's would be the easiest.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ya gotta watch out for the ghosts.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wrong thread.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh... The Star.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

shamen123: Spoiler: was a load of crap. How this hoax keeps doing the rounds as even remotely credible is beyond me.


Fark.com
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thursdays on CBS.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
