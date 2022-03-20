 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AL.com)   Guy documents 30 days of eating Taco Bell. Day 26 - make it stop   (al.com) divider line
32
    More: Dumbass, Fast food, Taco Bell, Taco, Mexican cuisine, Adobada, Cuisine of the Southwestern United States, Al pastor, Doritos  
•       •       •

780 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2022 at 2:15 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok, Morgan Spurlock from 18 years ago.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA    "Day 20 I placed my order at the wrong Taco Bell."

There's a right one?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a dangerous game to play.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There is a new taco bell going in right across the street from the seediest bar in my area. Hopefully some of the last call drunks will sober up on tacos before attempting to drive home.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I doubt I could ever manage more than once a week, although once every six weeks is more like my actual habit.
 
Abox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You could also pay someone to punch you in the nuts every day for a month, but why would you do that?

/ I absolutely hate that I crave Taco Bell on occasion, but I haven't eaten there in at least 5 years
// Which is probably why I crave it
/// It's basically a coin flip whether it gives me a splitting headache and explosive digestive issues
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My first "real" job was at taco bell when I was 15.
My sentiment in meme form:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Baja Blast is amazing with tequila though.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: [Fark user image image 600x599]

You could also pay someone to punch you in the nuts every day for a month, but why would you do that?

/ I absolutely hate that I crave Taco Bell on occasion, but I haven't eaten there in at least 5 years
// Which is probably why I crave it
/// It's basically a coin flip whether it gives me a splitting headache and explosive digestive issues


I'm the same way with most fast foods. It's worse for me since I grew up in Singapore and for some reason chains are better overseas. Fresher ingredients, cleaner kitchens etc. So used to McDonalds, etc over there, I was not prepared for the unfathomable sadness that are US fast food franchises.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abox: [Fark user image image 259x194]


He covered that aspect:

Day 13
A friend recommended the Taco Bell in Kearny. Big mistake. A crowd of people were dining inside, kids were screaming and I had a headache. Maybe it was the lingering COVID or knowing I'm about to eat a fast food taco for the 13th straight day or Weezer's cover of "Africa" blaring over the store speakers. My order takes forever and they won't give me a water cup. The man handed me three days worth of sodium and he wouldn't give me water. I was spiraling.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Even the KFC here is just sad. And no, no Popeyes or other fried chicken chains in Vermont l.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He lost all bowel control, has diabetes and all the salt ever?
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ A visual depiction of journal entries 1 - 30, I assume
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow, another "experiment" from another attention whore.
Spurlock worked to make himself unhealthy. Ordered more food than he wanted. Forced himself to finish meals when he wasn't hungry. Kept no real records except his dumb handheld camera pointed at himself.
Got unspecified "stop doing this" recommendations from his doctor, because guess what, he was over-eating and the doctor thought he was being a dumbass.

Then after his 30 days of McDonald's, his wife put him on a "cleanse" which was just as unscientific and not particularly healthy either.

After the movie came out, some bodybuilder went to McDonald's every day for 30 days, nothing happened, and no one cared, because confirmation bias.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Notabunny: FTA    "Day 20 I placed my order at the wrong Taco Bell."

There's a right one?


Yes.  It's called "Del Taco."
 
Elzar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unrepentant Fool: [Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]

/ A visual depiction of journal entries 1 - 30, I assume


Taco Bell in two words: Sphinctoral Firehose
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No longer buoyed by novelty or optimism, I began to dread these final Taco Bell runs.

Phrasing?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Our Quebec locations are closing. We love all of our Quebecois fans and hope to see you again soon." - Taco Bell Canada (@TacoBellCanada) January 7, 2022

Now might be a good time to separate, before they come back.

"We were sent here by God^WTrump to offer your Master a taco."
"I don't think he'll be too keen. He's already got poutine, you see."
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Elzar: Sphinctoral Firehose


I think I saw those guys open for Cannibal Corpse in the early 90s.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CSB

We had a mini Taco Bell in the student union building. I ate there daily for the entirety of my junior year. Every day I'd wake up, wander down, meet with my clique at the time, and scarf down five crunchy tacos for breakfast.

Now, it's a bit easier to do when you're 21 and have to walk everywhere. I certainly wouldn't do it now, but 30 days is hardly an endeavor.

/CSB
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For Subby:

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jackandwater
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not enough Fabreeze in the world to make that guy's house/apt. smell nice again.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cheesy Gordita Crunch with four packets of Fire sauce. That's my go-to meal when I throw all caution to the wind and decide to eat garbage.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Poop thread!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: Poop thread!


poopity scoop | rhymes highlighted
Youtube s0u0UIeM4eI
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Wow, another "experiment" from another attention whore.
Spurlock worked to make himself unhealthy. Ordered more food than he wanted. Forced himself to finish meals when he wasn't hungry. Kept no real records except his dumb handheld camera pointed at himself.
Got unspecified "stop doing this" recommendations from his doctor, because guess what, he was over-eating and the doctor thought he was being a dumbass.

Then after his 30 days of McDonald's, his wife put him on a "cleanse" which was just as unscientific and not particularly healthy either.

After the movie came out, some bodybuilder went to McDonald's every day for 30 days, nothing happened, and no one cared, because confirmation bias.


So... McDonald's is good?
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I was at McDonald's the other day. When I get hungry enough, fast food fries can be consumed without indigestion and malaise.

Large fry and an ice water was $3.91. Value meals were something like $8.99 - for total garbage. There was a drive thru line that almost ran over to the street.

Every table was filthy.

I don't understand how people live like that. People who forgot to pack lunch, sure. On the way to soccer practice with 8 kids, okay. To eat that garbage almost every single day, and do it willingly AND ENJOY IT seems like a farking mental condition.
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why? What do you prove by eating at Taco Bell thirty days in a row? Nobody ever claimed that anyone should be surviving solely on the stuff. Many people would say once a week is too much for that kind of junk food.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.