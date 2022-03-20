 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for March 20 is largesse. As in, the snail put a largesse on his car so people would say 'look at that s-car go.'   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trading Places Movie CLIP The S Car Go
For those too young to get the reference.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nowhereman: [YouTube video: Trading Places Movie CLIP The S Car Go]
For those too young to get the reference.


If this wasn't the Boobies I was going to be mightily disappointed.

/Yes, I typed out Boobies
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: Nowhereman: [YouTube video: Trading Places Movie CLIP The S Car Go]
For those too young to get the reference.

If this wasn't the Boobies I was going to be mightily disappointed.

/Yes, I typed out Boobies


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rnatalie: dstanley: Nowhereman: [YouTube video: Trading Places Movie CLIP The S Car Go]
For those too young to get the reference.

If this wasn't the Boobies I was going to be mightily disappointed.

/Yes, I typed out Boobies

[i.imgflip.com image 500x617]


Unfortunately this thread is lacking Boobies.
 
