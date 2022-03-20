 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Shocker: Higher airfares aren't all about the jet fuel costs   (forbes.com) divider line
7
    More: PSA, Airline, Low-cost carrier, Southwest Airlines, airline executives, summer airfares, higher fuel costs, JetBlue Airways, Skybus Airlines  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just two weeks ago I saw LAX to FRA for under $400 RT.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was getting stupid high airfares 6 months ago.  They were moderately high even a year ago.  Demand is high right now and airlines aren't adding capacity yet.

I miss ye olden days (15 years ago) when I could round trip ATL-LAX for less than $250.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Getting 'good deals' on flights is what has led to the abysmal service we have come to expect from airlines.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Again: it's weird how companies keep posting record profits while everybody else is having to tighten their belts amid inflation.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I remember when a round trip coast to coast cost over $1,000.
Flying was much more pleasant.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What an inconvenience.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cryinoutloud: What an inconvenience.

[Fark user image image 372x294]


yeah, but it's worth it to get away from Bobert
 
