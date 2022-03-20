 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 25 of WW3: Russia bombs another school and transports Ukrainians to camps far within Russia, Putin wonders if he will receive a coup in the etat, and Ukraine whacks another Russian general. It's your Sunday Ukraine Invasion thread   (cnn.com) divider line
226
    More: Scary, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Russian language, Russian forces, World War II, Ukrainians, besieged city of Mariupol  
•       •       •

981 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 20 Mar 2022 at 12:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



226 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ukraine's General Staff sees high risk of attack from Belarus on western Ukraine. Ukraine's Armed Forces have said that according to Ukrainian intelligence, in the next several days, Belarus will join Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's military intelligence claim that Russia's elites scheme to overthrow Putin to restore economic ties with Western countries. Aleksandr Bortnikov, head of FSB security agency, is allegedly being considered as Putin's successor, according to Ukraine's intelligence.

Death toll reaches 56 in Russian tank attack at nursing home in Luhansk Oblast on March 11. Russians moved 15 survivors to a facility on the occupied territories. Ukrainians still can't reach the site of the attack. Source: Serhiy Hayday, the governor of Luhansk Oblast.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Ukraine aims to reach 70% of last year's harvest despite war. Rostyslav Shurma, deputy head of presidential office, said that Ukraine is launching a government program to support agricultural producers through subsidies. The deputy head of the presidential office, Rostislav Shurma, said: "Today there are enough reserves of wheat, corn, sunflower oil and basic products in warehouses for 3-5 years. We will definitely feed ourselves".

AP: Mariupol police officer pleads for help from Biden, Macron in video post. Officer Michail Vershnin, addressed the U.S. and French presidents directly, asking the two countries to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems. Head of Donetsk Military-Civil Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said thousands of Mariupol residents who managed to escape from Russian bombs are starving to death in occupied Manhushi and Melekin. Russian occupying forces refuse to provide food, water and safe passage.

U.S. Defense Secretary U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: No signs of Russian assault on Odesa or other coastal cities in the "near term." Speaking at a news conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on March 19, Defense Secretary Austin also said the U.S. has not seen evidence of large numbers of foreign fighters joining Russian ranks.

Russian diplomat: "We have plans against NATO." Igor Kalabukhov, Russian ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, said in an interview with Bosnia's Face TV that Moscow is "assessing the geo-strategic situation" and will respond to threats.

Ukraine will receive a new batch of weapons from the U.S. in the coming days. The military expects Stinger air-defense systems, Javelin anti-tank missile systems, and other weapons, according to Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

Mariupol council: Russian occupiers forcibly move thousands of Mariupol residents to Russia. The civilians were allegedly taken to camps where Russians checked their phones and documents and then forcibly moved some of them to remote cities in Russia.

Zelensky: "We now have a chance to show not only to Russia, but also to any aggressor in the world, any terrorist state that war will destroy not the victim, but the one who unleashed it." President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the citizens of Switzerland on March 19.

France freezes the assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation in the amount of 22 billion euros - Ministry of Economy.

Former British Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and Sir John Major are calling for a new international tribunal to investigate the war crimes committed by Putin and the Russian Army in Ukraine. Brown and Major joined the campaign calling for a Nuremberg-style tribunal. The corresponding petition has already been signed by 968,000 people.


The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports that Russia is preparing to use minors in the war against Ukraine.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I really have no issue with whacking Putin.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Even if they whack Putin and pull out of Ukraine, we can NOT go back to business as usual with Russia. They have shown, again, the level of their depravity as a nation. They need severe consequences. And they need to tell every single Russian citizen the truth about what they did. I'd say force the Russians to clean up the mess they made, and personally bury the dead children, but the last thing Ukraine needs in more f*cking Russians on its land.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: I really have no issue with whacking Putin.


Yeah but you're not a sitting senator. That hits differently.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When this ends, because presumably all things end eventually, I will be disgusted if Russia is welcomed back to the civilized world as if nothing happened.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russian diplomat: "We have plans against NATO."

Bring it.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In retrospect, it should have been obvious what Putin was planning when he would only offer humanitarian corridors that would lead back to Russia.

Still, it's telling that Putin's already gotten to 1968 Vietnam mode in just less than a month.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
From cnn.com:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday he is ready to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but warned that if any negotiation attempts fail, it could mean the fight between the two countries would lead to "a third World War."

"I'm ready for negotiations with him. I was ready for the last two years. And I think that without negotiations, we cannot end this war," Zelensky told CNN's Fareed Zakaria in an exclusive interview Sunday morning.
"If there's just 1% chance for us to stop this war, I think that we need to take this chance. We need to do that. I can tell you about the result of this negotiations - in any case, we are losing people on a daily basis, innocent people on the ground," he said.

He continued, "Russian forces have come to exterminate us, to kill us. And we can demonstrate that the dignity of our people and our army that we are able to deal a powerful blow, we are able to strike back. But, unfortunately, our dignity is not going to preserve the lives. So, I think we have to use any format, any chance in order to have a possibility of negotiating, possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third World War."
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I kinda feel like the message at the top of the thread should start with "Volodomir Zelenskyy is alive and still in charge". That's the thing I want to hear when I first wake up.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

namegoeshere: Russian diplomat: "We have plans against NATO."

Bring it.


NATO would have air superiority in like, three days.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

KangTheMad: namegoeshere: Russian diplomat: "We have plans against NATO."

Bring it.

NATO would have air superiority in like, three minutes.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: KangTheMad: namegoeshere: Russian diplomat: "We have plans against NATO."

Bring it.

NATO would have air superiority in like, three minutes.


I think you overestimate the effectiveness of anti SAM weapons.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He wanted to be czar...
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The time for illusions is long past. Russia is at war with the West. The only way this war can end is with total victory over the aggressor. That means the collective West must destroy the Russian invasion army, liberate all occupied territories, and dismantle the Moscow empire."  -- Michael McKay

"The West needs to stop treating Ukrainians and Russians as equally affected by this war. Seeing your cities destroyed, 1/4 of nation displaced and thousands brutally murdered isn't the same as losing Instagram and McDonald's." -- Olga Rudenko

"Putin has escalated his attacks on civilians in Ukraine, so the free world must escalate sanctions on Russia. Maintaining the status quo is both immoral & ineffective. Sanctions must ratchet up continuously until Putin ends his slaughter and destruction." -- Michael McFaul

"I wish Republicans were as mad about Russia killing thousands of Ukrainian civilians as they are about Stacy Abrams' cameo appearance in Star Trek." -- Aaron Parnas

The so-called "Kadyrovites" (mercenaries of the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov) who fought in Ukraine have reportedly returned home due to heavy losses - Radio Svoboda with reference to Ukraine's Security Service's counterintelligence.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: He wanted to be czar...


Instead, he'll just be czary.

/Was gonna do a czary/crazy joke but then I saw the czary/sorry joke & I don't know which is better
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Ukraine's military intelligence claim that Russia's elites scheme to overthrow Putin to restore economic ties with Western countries. Aleksandr Bortnikov, head of FSB security agency, is allegedly being considered as Putin's successor, according to Ukraine's intelligence.


So even if they get rid of Putin they will put another spook in power? Doesn't sound like the best option for Russia, or the world.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://mobile.twitter.com/christogrozev/status/1505473701315284993

An overwhelming percentage of Ukrainians believe Russia will be defeated, and do not support a ceasefire unless Russia fully retreats from Ukraine.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

desertfool: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Ukraine's military intelligence claim that Russia's elites scheme to overthrow Putin to restore economic ties with Western countries. Aleksandr Bortnikov, head of FSB security agency, is allegedly being considered as Putin's successor, according to Ukraine's intelligence.

So even if they get rid of Putin they will put another spook in power? Doesn't sound like the best option for Russia, or the world.


Whoever they get in is likely to be better than Putin, at the least. The new guy won't have consolidated power yet & his generals will be licking their wounds & more likely to push back if he insists on invading places.

Also the new guy probably won't last all that long. Bortnikov would probably be a transitional figure like Andropov or Chernenko. Due to Bortnikov's advanced age (70), they wouldn't expect him to be around much longer. Certainly not 20 years, like the 47 year old Putin was when he became president.

For the oligarchs, Bortnikov is probably a safe figure to install, as he would certainly have a short life expectancy in a coup if someone else wound up president afterward. The short life expectancy of President Bortnikov would be better than he could expect otherwise.

Also

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

desertfool: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Ukraine's military intelligence claim that Russia's elites scheme to overthrow Putin to restore economic ties with Western countries. Aleksandr Bortnikov, head of FSB security agency, is allegedly being considered as Putin's successor, according to Ukraine's intelligence.

So even if they get rid of Putin they will put another spook in power? Doesn't sound like the best option for Russia, or the world.


maybe less spooky, like Casper
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: I really have no issue with whacking Putin.


Probably the only way to remove him. Arresting him would do no good as he still has a lotta supporters in Russia.

So lets hope that some Russian General has had enough of his shiat
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I really have no issue with whacking Putin.


Only if his own people do it. We don't want a martyr and a foreign power for them to blame.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he's not a war criminal, I don't know what the qualifications are.

I hate to be an armchair general but we have to take a more active role in this.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: He wanted to be czar...


Then he should have an unneeded high level job in the US Gov't.  That would make him the czar of something.

/never understood why that term was used in that case
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: vudukungfu: I really have no issue with whacking Putin.

Only if his own people do it. We don't want a martyr and a foreign power for them to blame.


This
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Even if they whack Putin and pull out of Ukraine, we can NOT go back to business as usual with Russia. They have shown, again, the level of their depravity as a nation. They need severe consequences. And they need to tell every single Russian citizen the truth about what they did. I'd say force the Russians to clean up the mess they made, and personally bury the dead children, but the last thing Ukraine needs in more f*cking Russians on its land.


And removal from a veto-holding seat of the UNSC.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Belarus enters, I think NATO will gladly open up on that country to avoid directly attacking Russia and to telegraph how it will go in Russia if they do.

All Russia has done well is shell with artillery but that's been indiscriminate. The Ukrainians have demonstrated far more precision.

Some are frustrated the US/NATO isn't doing more but that's in the service of resolving this as peacufully as possible. In case anyone has forgotten how things have gone in the last 30 years, once we go in full bore, there will be nothing left of Russia's military. That's getting easier to do without troops invading as each year passes. OTH, holding territory will never be possible without soldiers and Russia obviously won't be able to do it.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If Belarus enters, I think NATO will gladly open up on that country to avoid directly attacking Russia and to telegraph how it will go in Russia if they do.

All Russia has done well is shell with artillery but that's been indiscriminate. The Ukrainians have demonstrated far more precision.

Some are frustrated the US/NATO isn't doing more but that's in the service of resolving this as peacufully as possible. In case anyone has forgotten how things have gone in the last 30 years, once we go in full bore, there will be nothing left of Russia's military. That's getting easier to do without troops invading as each year passes. OTH, holding territory will never be possible without soldiers and Russia obviously won't be able to do it.


I think this is pretty much on point. Russia can't even TAKE territory at this point; there is no way in hell they'll be able to hold it. Putin may not be willing to accept it, but Russia has already lost this war.

To FA is human. To FO divine. Putin is in the process of being beatified by Ukraine.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Some are frustrated the US/NATO isn't doing more but that's in the service of resolving this as peacufully as possible


I don't see any way this can end peacefully. Putin isn't going to simply have everyone turn around and go home and I don't see him at the negotiating table either.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: cretinbob: He wanted to be czar...

Instead, he'll just be czary.

/Was gonna do a czary/crazy joke but then I saw the czary/sorry joke & I don't know which is better


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: cretinbob: He wanted to be czar...

Then he should have an unneeded high level job in the US Gov't.  That would make him the czar of something.

/never understood why that term was used in that case


Because it was a thumb on the nose to the Soviet Union. It recalled Russia. Childishness to put it bluntly.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Biden has "no plans" to visit Ukraine,"

To be fair, the nice spring weather is still a month away.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I really have no issue with whacking Putin.


If it takes more than three whacks, we're only playing with ourselves.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching a video on Twitter of a completely destroyed Russian column, set to "The Clapping Song," was a bit surreal...
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Captured Mariupol residents were forcibly taken to camps where Russian forces checked their phones and documents, then redirected some of the residents to remote cities in Russia, the council said."

Fark user imageView Full Size


...everything old is new again in Putin's Russia
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertfool: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Ukraine's military intelligence claim that Russia's elites scheme to overthrow Putin to restore economic ties with Western countries. Aleksandr Bortnikov, head of FSB security agency, is allegedly being considered as Putin's successor, according to Ukraine's intelligence.

So even if they get rid of Putin they will put another spook in power? Doesn't sound like the best option for Russia, or the world.


He's even older than Putin, so maybe he'll drop dead soon.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If Belarus enters, I think NATO will gladly open up on that country to avoid directly attacking Russia and to telegraph how it will go in Russia if they do.

All Russia has done well is shell with artillery but that's been indiscriminate. The Ukrainians have demonstrated far more precision.

Some are frustrated the US/NATO isn't doing more but that's in the service of resolving this as peacufully as possible. In case anyone has forgotten how things have gone in the last 30 years, once we go in full bore, there will be nothing left of Russia's military. That's getting easier to do without troops invading as each year passes. OTH, holding territory will never be possible without soldiers and Russia obviously won't be able to do it.


God, I hope you're right. I hope NATO crushes Belarus within like 2 days just to teach these scumbags a farking lesson.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: "I wish Republicans were as mad about Russia killing thousands of Ukrainian civilians as they are about Stacy Abrams' cameo appearance in Star Trek." -- Aaron Parnas


They're busy being mad that their best friend and financial benefactor is being treated so meanly by the rest of the world and cheering for Russia to utterly annihilate Ukraine.
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Ukraine's military intelligence claim that Russia's elites scheme to overthrow Putin to restore economic ties with Western countries. Aleksandr Bortnikov, head of FSB security agency, is allegedly being considered as Putin's successor, according to Ukraine's intelligence.


Interesting......


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: namegoeshere: Russian diplomat: "We have plans against NATO."

Bring it.

NATO would have air superiority in like, three days.


3 hours
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: edmo: If Belarus enters, I think NATO will gladly open up on that country to avoid directly attacking Russia and to telegraph how it will go in Russia if they do.

All Russia has done well is shell with artillery but that's been indiscriminate. The Ukrainians have demonstrated far more precision.

Some are frustrated the US/NATO isn't doing more but that's in the service of resolving this as peacufully as possible. In case anyone has forgotten how things have gone in the last 30 years, once we go in full bore, there will be nothing left of Russia's military. That's getting easier to do without troops invading as each year passes. OTH, holding territory will never be possible without soldiers and Russia obviously won't be able to do it.

I think this is pretty much on point. Russia can't even TAKE territory at this point; there is no way in hell they'll be able to hold it. Putin may not be willing to accept it, but Russia has already lost this war.

To FA is human. To FO divine. Putin is in the process of being beatified by Ukraine.


I don't even think Russia can hold what they have now in Ukraine. They're digging these shiatty trenches that are just stationary targets for drones and missiles.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: namegoeshere: Russian diplomat: "We have plans against NATO."

Bring it.

NATO would have air superiority in like, three days.


Ummm...what?  We would have air superiority in the time it takes to take off with the planes that are already nearby and on standby.  Like...minutes.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: namegoeshere: Even if they whack Putin and pull out of Ukraine, we can NOT go back to business as usual with Russia. They have shown, again, the level of their depravity as a nation. They need severe consequences. And they need to tell every single Russian citizen the truth about what they did. I'd say force the Russians to clean up the mess they made, and personally bury the dead children, but the last thing Ukraine needs in more f*cking Russians on its land.

And removal from a veto-holding seat of the UNSC.


Might be time to shiatcan anyone having a veto on the council.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: KangTheMad: namegoeshere: Russian diplomat: "We have plans against NATO."

Bring it.

NATO would have air superiority in like, three minutes.

I think you overestimate the effectiveness of anti SAM weapons.


I think you underestimate just how many attack drones would be sent to clear our AA batteries and radar sites.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: KangTheMad: namegoeshere: Russian diplomat: "We have plans against NATO."

Bring it.

NATO would have air superiority in like, three minutes.

I think you overestimate the effectiveness of anti SAM weapons.


The cheap ones that Ukraine is using have proved to be rather effective.

Get the USAF into full AD suppression mode and you could fly Cessnas to the front safely.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: edmo: If Belarus enters, I think NATO will gladly open up on that country to avoid directly attacking Russia and to telegraph how it will go in Russia if they do.

All Russia has done well is shell with artillery but that's been indiscriminate. The Ukrainians have demonstrated far more precision.

Some are frustrated the US/NATO isn't doing more but that's in the service of resolving this as peacufully as possible. In case anyone has forgotten how things have gone in the last 30 years, once we go in full bore, there will be nothing left of Russia's military. That's getting easier to do without troops invading as each year passes. OTH, holding territory will never be possible without soldiers and Russia obviously won't be able to do it.

God, I hope you're right. I hope NATO crushes Belarus within like 2 days just to teach these scumbags a farking lesson.


I hope NATO razes Russia off the face of the earth, personally.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mugato: edmo: Some are frustrated the US/NATO isn't doing more but that's in the service of resolving this as peacufully as possible

I don't see any way this can end peacefully. Putin isn't going to simply have everyone turn around and go home and I don't see him at the negotiating table either.


It's not. Either he gets a coup in the etat or at some point, he attacks NATO and we Desert Storm his ass.

Also, for the people who think we can just take occupy part of Russia, their cruise missiles can be fired from east of Moscow and hit Ukraine or NATO countries, so if we invade, it's probably to take out the entire useless shiat country.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Watching a video on Twitter of a completely destroyed Russian column, set to "The Clapping Song," was a bit surreal...


LOL

/ I'm not a good person
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RasIanI: "Captured Mariupol residents were forcibly taken to camps where Russian forces checked their phones and documents, then redirected some of the residents to remote cities in Russia, the council said."

[Fark user image 298x169]

...everything old is new again in Putin's Russia


This is without question a war crime.
 
goodncold
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: If Belarus enters, I think NATO will gladly open up on that country to avoid directly attacking Russia and to telegraph how it will go in Russia if they do.

All Russia has done well is shell with artillery but that's been indiscriminate. The Ukrainians have demonstrated far more precision.

Some are frustrated the US/NATO isn't doing more but that's in the service of resolving this as peacufully as possible. In case anyone has forgotten how things have gone in the last 30 years, once we go in full bore, there will be nothing left of Russia's military. That's getting easier to do without troops invading as each year passes. OTH, holding territory will never be possible without soldiers and Russia obviously won't be able to do it.


Russia and Belarus have a defense treaty as well. Similar to the NATO one so attacking it would be the same as attacking Russia.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Mugato: edmo: Some are frustrated the US/NATO isn't doing more but that's in the service of resolving this as peacufully as possible

I don't see any way this can end peacefully. Putin isn't going to simply have everyone turn around and go home and I don't see him at the negotiating table either.

It's not. Either he gets a coup in the etat or at some point, he attacks NATO and we Desert Storm his ass.

Also, for the people who think we can just take occupy part of Russia, their cruise missiles can be fired from east of Moscow and hit Ukraine or NATO countries, so if we invade, it's probably to take out the entire useless shiat country.


And nothing of value would be lost.
 
Displayed 50 of 226 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.