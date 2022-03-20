 Skip to content
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: Spring Break stories
15
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Never went on any major trips during Spring Break, but went to the Yuengling Brewery one year. It was fun.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Always wondered where these kids get the money from? I didn't have money like that.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mytrle Beach, where con men get their start.

I've had friends just get rides there and take off on arrival. They'd show up back home in about a month.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spring break is still a month away for me. It was nice this weekend but not nice enough to think about spring break yet.
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no spring break for engineering students.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spring break 2007. We drove from Oxford, OH to Bonita Springs, FL nonstop. Or I should say I did the driving with my sister and her roommate sleeping. I drove all night and got off somewhere between Tampa and Bonita Springs for gas, and at the stop light from the off ramp some arse almost ran into us head on and ended up going up the off ramp onto 75. At 6-630 in the morning. Don't know whatever came of that, but I was so out of it from driving all night and no one else witnessed it, it was a moment I was questioning reality. Then, there was a day at the condo that my sister and her roomie went to the store and I got drunk by myself at the condo, decided to get naked and passed out just splayed all over the bed. The roommate walked past the bedroom I was passed out in and saw all my junk in drunken glory. I was mortified when I woke up.

/csb spring break
//ramblin ramblin
///I don't even get spring break now, my wife just spent hers cleaning the house
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friend lived on the Isle of Palms, just up from Charleston SC. He invited me to his home for spring break, so naturally a week on the beach at no cost was a no brainer.

It turned out, his home was literally next door to the beach house owned by the Citadel, the military school.

One of my oldest friends was enrolled at the Citadel, but I didn't expect to see him. It was before cell phones, etc., and I had no way of letting him know I was in town.

The first night we were there, though, the Citadel threw a party. They bussed in girls from the College of Charleston (among others) and after a while the party was fairly raucous.

My bud and I slipped through the fence and began sampling the booze. I looked up at one point and saw a very drunk upper class cadet holding court at a table. My friend.

He was pretty ripped. The CoC girl who he'd met at the party looked bored. I sat down opposite him and just stared. For 5 minutes he continued talking, looking at me several times. Eventually, his brain circuitry overcame the alcohol and he realized who I was.

The look on his face as he tried to process who/what/where etc was priceless. His jaw just dropped, he blurted "what the hell are you doing here?!" Then he passed out.

So I took his date down to the beach and, let's just say we gave the beach a good show. She lost a diamond earring at some point, so she probably doesn't remember the evening as positively as I.

/I apologized to my bud later for taking his girl, he just said "what girl?"
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not exactly *my* spring break, but...

I graduated a year before my ex, and went into the Army.
When it was her senior year, she flew out to where I was for the week.
While all her classmates were going to Florida, I took her skiing in the Bavarian Alps, at Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

For my daughter's first spring break, I took her & her roommate to NYC and we did a lot of stuff the tour busses don't usually go to.  (They loved seeing the "Men In Black" headquarters & pie dinner.)
 
rohar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was a military brat going to HS in Frankfurt (yay FAHS!)

Senior year, (early '90s) a bunch of us decided we were going to Salou Spain for a week for spring break.  We chartered busses, arranged hotels, the whole mess.  Exchange rates rocked at the time so I had a room with marble floors, chandeliers etc. for all of like $30 per night.

Over the following days, with a bunch of American teenagers in another country with no adult supervision, some things may have gotten out of control.  The Spanish authorities got involved, we each got new and exciting stamps on our passports, were put back on our charter busses and escorted out of country.

A couple years later, I'm in the Navy on a submarine.  I had the most uncomfortable conversation with my CO about how I had to take watch when we hit port in Spain.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Spring break is wrapping up today. I have three older daughters in college. There was a 3 day period where all of my kids were home at the same time for the first time in 2 years. Never even got them to the dinner table at the same time. Jobs, old friends, boyfriends, errands, etc. I was lamenting about that to my wife late last night. In her usual kind, caring, and loving way she made me feel better and said, "I told you that would happen, dumbass."
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Always wondered where these kids get the money from? I didn't have money like that.


We didn't either, and certainly not to travel. There was plenty of beer parties and the like though, except they were built into our regular schedules,

Any additional time off school, spring or otherwise, was an opportunity to get extra hours at work, which helped tremendously in the beer and weed department.
 
rohar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Not exactly *my* spring break, but...

I graduated a year before my ex, and went into the Army.
When it was her senior year, she flew out to where I was for the week.
While all her classmates were going to Florida, I took her skiing in the Bavarian Alps, at Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

For my daughter's first spring break, I took her & her roommate to NYC and we did a lot of stuff the tour busses don't usually go to.  (They loved seeing the "Men In Black" headquarters & pie dinner.)


I miss AFRC.  Dad was a squadron commander at Rhein Main, he and I would run down there at least 5 times a year to blow off steam, just the two of us.  As you can imagine, he was a fairly serious guy in real life, when we bugged out to AFRC he was a completely different person.  50 year old teenager.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I always remembered spring break meaning I could take more hours at my part-time job.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Have fun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sail Hatan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
2004, my last spring break, my buddy and I randomly drove to Nashville from Iowa. No hotel, no idea even where to go (no iPhones). We eventually found the party side of town, hit the bars, ended up at the strip club. At one point we both agreed we didn't need to get a hotel, the strip club was open all night. Ah to be young.
 
