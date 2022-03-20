 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Not a photoshop. Zammit family keeping their front yard, all $40million dollars worth   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder where the kids in the neighborhood will play?
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those row houses look absolutely awful.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good on ya, Zammits.

Hank Bruce Hill would be proud, I tellyamate.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
On the one hand, good for them for doing their own thing.

On the other, what a boring-ass yard.
 
gaspode
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Their beautiful home"

Its a farking hideous house actually, a real mc-mansion of its day.. but good on them for not being moneygrubbers.
 
gaspode
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"garage for the family's cars, including a classic Ford Falcon XR6"
Proper Aussies lol
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wonder if they're related to this guy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTA: "Today's valuation is almost unimaginable, but the land is worth $40million-plus to local developers Bathla, who could squeeze 40 new $1million homes into the space"

Now, I'm not a math major... but if you can only squeeze 40 homes into the area worth $1 million each, and presumably you'd have to pay to build those $1 million dollar homes... I assume the land they sit on would not be worth in excess of 40 million dollars.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gaspode: "garage for the family's cars, including a classic Ford Falcon XR6"
Proper Aussies lol


To me, that property screams Bogan with money.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stupid lot shape puts the house too close to the neighbors, the lack of landscaping is downright depressing, they aren't really part of the neighbourhood, and sooner or later it's going to a developer because no one else will buy it for anything close to the development value. Good for them, I guess. I'd sell the f*ck out of that place and buy a farking amazing country estate if I were them.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe plant some trees on the sides of your 12 mile-long driveway?
 
ktybear
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a horrible building estate. No shade, no lawn, no trees, no backyard, nothing.
 
Vazz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He must be so proud of his giant patch of flat grass with zero trees in that sea of shipping containers.   The article is salivating over this silly pasture, but this is all just developer garbage.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Glad to see it work out for the property owner.  I imagine it would go quite differently here.
Does Australia not have eminent domain?  Here in the States, long before it got to a sea of homes on either side of the stubborn property, the developer would have plowed up the surrounding lots, made a plea to the county, and then offered a "fair" price of $5/sq.ft. since they live between two blighted lots.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Stupid lot shape puts the house too close to the neighbors, the lack of landscaping is downright depressing, they aren't really part of the neighbourhood, and sooner or later it's going to a developer because no one else will buy it for anything close to the development value. Good for them, I guess. I'd sell the f*ck out of that place and buy a farking amazing country estate if I were them.


With the speed Sydney is sprawling, ten years ago it WAS a country estate.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MDI_BugMan: Glad to see it work out for the property owner.  I imagine it would go quite differently here.
Does Australia not have eminent domain?  Here in the States, long before it got to a sea of homes on either side of the stubborn property, the developer would have plowed up the surrounding lots, made a plea to the county, and then offered a "fair" price of $5/sq.ft. since they live between two blighted lots.


Only the government can enforce eminent domain and they are reluctant to do so to for the most part. Anyone else is shiat out of luck.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dammit Zammit!
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

keldaria: FTA: "Today's valuation is almost unimaginable, but the land is worth $40million-plus to local developers Bathla, who could squeeze 40 new $1million homes into the space"

Now, I'm not a math major... but if you can only squeeze 40 homes into the area worth $1 million each, and presumably you'd have to pay to build those $1 million dollar homes... I assume the land they sit on would not be worth in excess of 40 million dollars.


$40M may not be an accurate estimate, but at the same time the "$1million homes" shorthand doesn't mean they're all exactly a million; some are around that level but many of the homes in that area go for hundreds of thousands more. And when you're building 40 homes at a time you can keep your costs low.
 
ktybear
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: MDI_BugMan: Glad to see it work out for the property owner.  I imagine it would go quite differently here.
Does Australia not have eminent domain?  Here in the States, long before it got to a sea of homes on either side of the stubborn property, the developer would have plowed up the surrounding lots, made a plea to the county, and then offered a "fair" price of $5/sq.ft. since they live between two blighted lots.

Only the government can enforce eminent domain and they are reluctant to do so to for the most part. Anyone else is shiat out of luck.


blog.flicks.co.nzView Full Size


/damn right!
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm looking at the rest of this subdivision and wondering what the heck is going on.

It has all density of an urban area, and yet seems about as car-dependent as a rural area.

Seems like the worst of both worlds.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: I'm looking at the rest of this subdivision and wondering what the heck is going on.

It has all density of an urban area, and yet seems about as car-dependent as a rural area.

Seems like the worst of both worlds.


You have just defined the word "suburb."
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
God, Zammit, that's awesome!
 
