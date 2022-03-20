 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Are you a data analyst who enjoys religion and observing animals in your spare time? Well now you know why people tend to leave the room when you arrive   (essex.ac.uk)
91
    Interesting, Psychology, Stereotype, paper shows, boring people, science of boredom, truth of the matter, people, negative stereotypes  
•       •       •

DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memesfeel.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and here I thought it was my coat made of human skin.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey!  That's unfair!

Chartered Accountants rank high, too

Monty Python's - Lion Tamer Accountant
Youtube -8I5TtNfjBI
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife is an actuary that enjoys sudoku and British miniseries on television. This article explains a lot
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have thought it would be the people posting on Fark on Friday and Saturday nights.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting that 'data analysis' is on the boring list but 'science' is on the exciting list.

'cause last time I checked, science is data analysis. One field trip for a few weeks may result in years of office work, writing papers, and if lucky, some presentations at conferences.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm boring because I like watching animals?

*shrug*
 
antisocialworker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't have thought to include "religion" as a hobby, but why not?

Good to see it on the list; the most boring moments of my life have been spent in churches and religion classes.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was the most boring job?

enr.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if I watch a TV series about data analysts?
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boring people are often rich people. There is something to be said for funding fulfillment in simple hobbies.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: What if I watch a TV series about data analysts?


you want us to do the Numb3rs?
 
clarksvegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustHereForThePics: I would have thought it would be the people posting on Fark on Friday and Saturday nights.


Less dullness and more alcohol is involved.
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm boring, but also an introvert, so the fact that no one wants to hang out with me means everything is going according to plan.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teaching is one of the top 5 most exciting jobs?
Smoking is a hobby?

I'll have some of what the "researchers" are smoking, please.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One day last week I read every comment in a daily Ukraine thread here on Fark. I believe when I was done it was 362 comments or something like that. I actually said out loud - " I did it "!

I have wondered more than once if I could make the list for Top 100 Most Boring People on Earth.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accounting? Boring?
Heh. Not the way I do it.
 
antisocialworker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: What if I watch a TV series about data analysts?


Just as multiplying two negative numbers yields a positive number, combining a boring hobby with a boring career will result in something fascinating.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting... I'm a data analyst and amateur herpetologist and I always find myself in groups of like-minded people enjoying what they do and seem to enjoy various conversations with me. I guess my boringness brings out all the other boring people from the wood work.
 
clarksvegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Knight without armor: Teaching is one of the top 5 most exciting jobs?
Smoking is a hobby?

I'll have some of what the "researchers" are smoking, please.


cigar smoking hobbysts.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Interesting that 'data analysis' is on the boring list but 'science' is on the exciting list.

'cause last time I checked, science is data analysis. One field trip for a few weeks may result in years of office work, writing papers, and if lucky, some presentations at conferences.


That's because subby doesn't know the difference between 'data analysis' and 'data entry'
 
Fereals
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boredom is the province of the boring.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: TWX: Interesting that 'data analysis' is on the boring list but 'science' is on the exciting list.

'cause last time I checked, science is data analysis. One field trip for a few weeks may result in years of office work, writing papers, and if lucky, some presentations at conferences.

That's because subby doesn't know the difference between 'data analysis' and 'data entry'


in TFA the boring list includes data analysis.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: [memesfeel.com image 640x744]


Ugh...I hate it when HGTV is on at my gym.  I ask for the remote and change it to  ESPN or NFL Network as quickly as I can.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a data analyst, auditor, and editor. My job is boring as fark.

That's why I engage in extreme hobbies like kayaking in the ocean, skydiving, and whitewater rafting. Gets the old blood pumping.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few years ago, I probably met the world's most boring man at my favorite bar.

Unfortunately, he sat next to me and kept droning on about his experiences with you baseball...or something like that.  I totally spaced out.

And it didn't help that his voice was monotone AF.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: DarkSoulNoHope: [memesfeel.com image 640x744]

Ugh...I hate it when HGTV is on at my gym.  I ask for the remote and change it to  ESPN or NFL Network as quickly as I can.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Knight without armor: Teaching is one of the top 5 most exciting jobs?
Smoking is a hobby?

I'll have some of what the "researchers" are smoking, please.


Cigarette smoking g is definitely not a hobby, but so would consider cigars to be a hobby....similar to wine tasting or going to craft breweries.

They aren't exciting hobbies, but they are still enjoyable.

Although trying to sneak in Cuban cigars from overseas when you are over the limit is a tad exciting.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: The_Sponge: DarkSoulNoHope: [memesfeel.com image 640x744]

Ugh...I hate it when HGTV is on at my gym.  I ask for the remote and change it to  ESPN or NFL Network as quickly as I can.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 488x424]


Lulz.  Hey....it's better than HGTV.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure it's my general personification of poetically vulgar decrepitude.

No wait - that gets me invited to parties. Good ones, anyway.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread about boring jobs isn't complete without a Subby's Mom joke.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Knight without armor: Teaching is one of the top 5 most exciting jobs?
Smoking is a hobby?

I'll have some of what the "researchers" are smoking, please.

Cigarette smoking g is definitely not a hobby, but so would consider cigars to be a hobby....similar to wine tasting or going to craft breweries.

They aren't exciting hobbies, but they are still enjoyable.

Although trying to sneak in Cuban cigars from overseas when you are over the limit is a tad exciting.


No need to sneak Cuban cigars into the UK; they're legal there. In the US, they're not, but there's no point to them anymore because all the good cigar makers went to other Caribbean countries, like the Dominican Republic or Honduras...

Hey where's everyone going?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*youth baseball
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I'm more exciting than I thought.
 
OptimisticCynicism [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Oneiros: TWX: Interesting that 'data analysis' is on the boring list but 'science' is on the exciting list.

'cause last time I checked, science is data analysis. One field trip for a few weeks may result in years of office work, writing papers, and if lucky, some presentations at conferences.

That's because subby doesn't know the difference between 'data analysis' and 'data entry'

in TFA the boring list includes data analysis.


Yeah, though their summary text at the start says data entry. Still a funny error, but not subby's.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The_Sponge: Knight without armor: Teaching is one of the top 5 most exciting jobs?
Smoking is a hobby?

I'll have some of what the "researchers" are smoking, please.

Cigarette smoking g is definitely not a hobby, but so would consider cigars to be a hobby....similar to wine tasting or going to craft breweries.

They aren't exciting hobbies, but they are still enjoyable.

Although trying to sneak in Cuban cigars from overseas when you are over the limit is a tad exciting.

No need to sneak Cuban cigars into the UK; they're legal there. In the US, they're not, but there's no point to them anymore because all the good cigar makers went to other Caribbean countries, like the Dominican Republic or Honduras...

Hey where's everyone going?


Heh.

Thankfully I enjoy Cubans and non-Cubans.

My English 101 professor back in college one compares both types to California wines versus French wines.

"Both can be fantastic, but they won't taste the same."

Once I got older, had experiences with Cubans and wine tasting, his point absolutely made sense.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people are pretty dull with little to say that's worth hearing.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The top five most boring jobs
1.) Data Analysis
2.) Accounting
3.) Tax/insurance
4.) Cleaning
5.) Banking
The top five most exciting jobs
1.) Performing arts
2.) Science
3.) Journalism
4.) Health professional
5.) Teaching
The top five most boring hobbies
1.) Sleeping
2.) Religion
3.) Watching TV
4.) Observing animals
5.) Mathematics

These lists are bizarre. Who thinks sleeping is a hobby? Science is exciting, data analysis is boring - well, what do you think science is? Not this study, that's for sure.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

evilsofa: The top five most boring jobs
1.) Data Analysis
2.) Accounting
3.) Tax/insurance
4.) Cleaning
5.) Banking
The top five most exciting jobs
1.) Performing arts
2.) Science
3.) Journalism
4.) Health professional
5.) Teaching
The top five most boring hobbies
1.) Sleeping
2.) Religion
3.) Watching TV
4.) Observing animals
5.) Mathematics

These lists are bizarre. Who thinks sleeping is a hobby? Science is exciting, data analysis is boring - well, what do you think science is? Not this study, that's for sure.


If cleaning and accounting are among the most boring jobs then laundering money must be a real snoozefest.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Knight without armor: Smoking is a hobby?


I wondered about that one myself. Then it struck me that they don't necessarily mean smoking pure tobacco. I've met people who smoke as a hobby. White people with dreadlocks, for example.
 
Katwang
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I watched the entire "Brick" video from Half as Interesting on YouTube. Where does that put me? I do live in a town and watch tv. I would guess close to 7/5ths boring.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Seems like the article was about what is perceived by others as boring rather than what is actually boring.  For example, suppose you're a data analyst and you have to chart the change in penis size in porn movies over the course of decades and you choose to regale an audience with work stories, I bet you'd be the life of the party.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TWX: Oneiros: TWX: Interesting that 'data analysis' is on the boring list but 'science' is on the exciting list.

'cause last time I checked, science is data analysis. One field trip for a few weeks may result in years of office work, writing papers, and if lucky, some presentations at conferences.

That's because subby doesn't know the difference between 'data analysis' and 'data entry'

in TFA the boring list includes data analysis.


The article initially said 'data entry'

So I went and skimmed through the study.  Basically, they gave about 100 people descriptions of people (using Mechanical Turk) and asked them how boring those people would be.

They then went and assigned the descriptions to groups, but never explained how they came up with those classifications, which included 'data analyst'.  They only gave examples of items in the category in Table 2, but it's not letting me link to it directly, so here's the article:

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/01461672221079104

Which says that 'data analyst' included 'data entry clerk' and 'actuary'.

I would argue that an actuary is not an analyst-- they're like skript kiddies are to programmers... insert a bunch of numbers into a formula that someone else developed, and get a result back.  I have no idea what other 'analyst' positions they asked about, but those two aren't.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

evilsofa: The top five most boring jobs
1.) Data Analysis
2.) Accounting
3.) Tax/insurance
4.) Cleaning
5.) Banking
The top five most exciting jobs
1.) Performing arts
2.) Science
3.) Journalism
4.) Health professional
5.) Teaching
The top five most boring hobbies
1.) Sleeping
2.) Religion
3.) Watching TV
4.) Observing animals
5.) Mathematics

These lists are bizarre. Who thinks sleeping is a hobby? Science is exciting, data analysis is boring - well, what do you think science is? Not this study, that's for sure.


Also mathematics as a hobby listed as boring. Folks think science is Indiana Jones; I can tell some pretty riveting tales about data entry, analysis, and equations!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The study into the science of boredom has uncovered the jobs, characteristics, and hobbies that are considered a stereotypical snooze.
After examining more than 500 people across five experiments researchers found the blandest jobs are seen as data analysis, accounting, cleaning and banking.
Boring people were also perceived to shun large settlements to live in small cities and towns.

So none of this is real and it's based only on "perceptions," which of course are largely colored by materialism.  Consumerism is seen as a much more exciting lifestyle than not being a consumer bot. That's because people in general are stupid and easily led, to the point of ignoring what is actually good  for them.

The paper - published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin - also discovered the dullest hobbies were seen to be religion, watching TV, bird watching and smoking.

Smoking's not a hobby, it's an addiction.  But see what are seen as the most boring things--pastimes and jobs that don't use a lot.  Just watch TV, what are you, boring?  What about Netflix?  You only have 85 channels!
Bird.  Watching.  What.  Is. That.
Well it's spending time and energy outside in nature, while being quiet and not around a lot of other people, paying attention to details.  So the confusion of the masses is understandable.  How can you take a good selfie of that shiat?
Religion.  Also not a "hobby" if you're actually religious.  It's a way of thinking, or a way of life. Not all that interesting, unless you SELL it.  So hence the confusion. What good is farking anything, if you can't SELL it?

1.) Data Analysis
2.) Accounting
3.) Tax/insurance
4.) Cleaning
5.) Banking

The most boring jobs are those that allow you to live in this exciting world of non-stop entertainment and fun, which is exactly how Americans like it.   Why feel sorry for the people who have to deal with all of your consumer tricks to keep you safe in the world of endless fun?  Why feel sorry for the number crunchers, the cleaners, the housekeepers, the people who have to do your taxes, the people at the bank who have to sort your money for you when you come up with another scheme to make it BIGGER?  Fark those people.  they get to do that because they're BORING, and that's what they chose.
But YOU now, you're not like that, and you don't live like that, and you don't have to care.  You're part of the problem.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And those people who are even lower than that, like the cashiers, the stockers, the people who put things in a box for you, the people who work in the public parks and pick up your trash, the people who patch the potholes, they aren't even on this list.  They barely exist and they aren't your problem, even if they do work for you.   And when they do, they exist to make your life easier and LESS BORING, and fark them if they can't even do that.  Don't they care about SOCIETY?  You don't want to be boring too!

/but advertising doesn't affect me!  I"m the same humble elite snob that I've always been!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Except that I'm an atheist the headline pretty much describes me. Fortunately atheists are awesome fun!

Also data analysis is fun.

Animals are fun.

A cool town is more fun than a decrepit city.

Fun is where you make it.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: The study into the science of boredom has uncovered the jobs, characteristics, and hobbies that are considered a stereotypical snooze.
After examining more than 500 people across five experiments researchers found the blandest jobs are seen as data analysis, accounting, cleaning and banking.
Boring people were also perceived to shun large settlements to live in small cities and towns.

So none of this is real and it's based only on "perceptions," which of course are largely colored by materialism.  Consumerism is seen as a much more exciting lifestyle than not being a consumer bot. That's because people in general are stupid and easily led, to the point of ignoring what is actually good  for them.

The paper - published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin - also discovered the dullest hobbies were seen to be religion, watching TV, bird watching and smoking.

Smoking's not a hobby, it's an addiction.  But see what are seen as the most boring things--pastimes and jobs that don't use a lot.  Just watch TV, what are you, boring?  What about Netflix?  You only have 85 channels!
Bird.  Watching.  What.  Is. That.
Well it's spending time and energy outside in nature, while being quiet and not around a lot of other people, paying attention to details.  So the confusion of the masses is understandable.  How can you take a good selfie of that shiat?
Religion.  Also not a "hobby" if you're actually religious.  It's a way of thinking, or a way of life. Not all that interesting, unless you SELL it.  So hence the confusion. What good is farking anything, if you can't SELL it?

1.) Data Analysis
2.) Accounting
3.) Tax/insurance
4.) Cleaning
5.) Banking

The most boring jobs are those that allow you to live in this exciting world of non-stop entertainment and fun, which is exactly how Americans like it.   Why feel sorry for the people who have to deal with all of your consumer tricks to keep you safe in the world of endless fun?  Why feel sorry for the number crunchers, the cleaners, the housekeepers, the people who have to do your taxes, the people at the bank who have to sort your money for you when you come up with another scheme to make it BIGGER?  Fark those people.  they get to do that because they're BORING, and that's what they chose.
But YOU now, you're not like that, and you don't live like that, and you don't have to care.  You're part of the problem.

[Fark user image image 537x273]

And those people who are even lower than that, like the cashiers, the stockers, the people who put things in a box for you, the people who work in the public parks and pick up your trash, the people who patch the potholes, they aren't even on this list.  They barely exist and they aren't your problem, even if they do work for you.   And when they do, they exist to make your life easier and LESS BORING, and fark them if they can't even do that.  Don't they care about SOCIETY?  You don't want to be boring too!

/but advertising doesn't affect me!  I"m the same humble elite snob that I've always been!


Your hobby is literally the worst
 
Oneiros
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

evilsofa: These lists are bizarre. Who thinks sleeping is a hobby? Science is exciting, data analysis is boring - well, what do you think science is? Not this study, that's for sure.


That's because you haven't tried competitive sleeping yet.  I think my best so far was 2.5 days.

(You get 60 minutes per day for bathroom and meal breaks; I'm still in the amateur division, I'm not yet willing to try an IV & Depends to go pro)
 
