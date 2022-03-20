 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Your Uber driver is (a) a grad student trying to make ends meet, (b) a musician doing a side gig, or (c) the former finance minister of Afghanistan   (theguardian.com) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nice to see people moving up in the world.
 
covfefe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Your fare is $55,196,345,000 sir.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I mean... I think I'd rather drive an Uber than be Anything-Minister of Afghanistan.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've met ride share and traditional taxi drivers who were doctors, lawyers, etc in their native countries. This is unsurprising.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How about a former information minister?
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

There are no Ubers available in your area.  I am not your driver, and that is not an Uber sticker in my window.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Its his own fault for failing to loot adequately.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
CSB

Four years ago I took an Uber from Dulles Airport into DC and the driver claimed his brother was the finance minister of Afghanistan. It struck me as odd at the time but I've seen weirder things. He certainly spoke knowledgeably about the state of affairs in Central Asia.

I wondered if he was the n'er'do-well  brother before. Who's top dog now, hmmm?

/CSB
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We had a high ranking South Vietnamese general supposedly working as a dishwasher in Montreal back in the late 70's
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I've met ride share and traditional taxi drivers who were doctors, lawyers, etc in their native countries. This is unsurprising.


It's because the United States considers foreign credentials "untrustworthy", mainly because we want to charge them money to get an education they already have to get the "correct credentials". Yay, Capitalism!

/We could charge less money or none at all for a certification/testing procedure to verify immigrants have the skills to perform the jobs they held when in their home country, making sure they didn't bribe officials in their country to be handed a degree and actually didn't carry the required skills, but then Universities would cry a lot over that
 
