(Twitter)   Generous Ukrainian border guard offers departing Belarussian ambassador a parting gift   (twitter.com) divider line
45
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

45 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He should have told him to pass the coins onto Lukashenko as payment in full from his master.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not a bag full of ears of Russian soldiers?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.


That was the bribe paid to Judas to betray Jesus.

//not churchy
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.

That was the bribe paid to Judas to betray Jesus.

//not churchy


Now I have to get a churchy to explain this one too.
 
SummerOf69
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

groppet: Not a bag full of ears of Russian soldiers?


After awhile the ear collection thing becomes too much bother.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.


Not a churchie, but I know full well that Judas was given 30 pieces of silver for betraying Jesus to the Sanhedrin who wanted him dead for spreading heresy. In other words, this guard is saying Belarus should be on Ukraine's side in this war and is instead betraying them by siding with Russia.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Excellent trigger control.

/respect.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Another Twitter "story".

No, thanks.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
...

"I dunno, some freak just handed me a bag of money."
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.


Is that what rednecks call people with an education?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.

Not a churchie, but I know full well that Judas was given 30 pieces of silver for betraying Jesus to the Sanhedrin who wanted him dead for spreading heresy. In other words, this guard is saying Belarus should be on Ukraine's side in this war and is instead betraying them by siding with Russia.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.

Is that what rednecks call people with an education?


Bible study isn't an education, it's a brainwashing.
 
focusthis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Message aside... What is the value of all that?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: aagrajag: Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.

That was the bribe paid to Judas to betray Jesus.

//not churchy

Now I have to get a churchy to explain this one too.


I'm not churchy, but I'll try...

YOU'RE GOING TO HELL!

Granted it's more of a Protestant translation, but you get the idea since it is rather universal for the most part.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Someone said in comments it's antisemitic. Which I don't get. 30 pieces of silver? I mean Judas and Jesus were Jews (if they existed). So what's antiseptic. I'm gonna let this auto correct stand.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.

Is that what rednecks call people with an education?


There isn't a yikes react big enough for this comment.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Someone said in comments it's antisemitic. Which I don't get. 30 pieces of silver? I mean Judas and Jesus were Jews (if they existed). So what's antiseptic. I'm gonna let this auto correct stand.


Probably because of the old story, The Passion of the Christ where essentially Jews are blamed for killing Jesus. So it's been used as antisemitic propaganda for centuries.
 
Valter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Someone said in comments it's antisemitic. Which I don't get. 30 pieces of silver? I mean Judas and Jesus were Jews (if they existed). So what's antiseptic. I'm gonna let this auto correct stand.


The Romans supposedly have it on record that they crucified both of those guys. And if you can't trust the Romans, then really who can you trust?
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe those two are buddies, and he's just lending him a few quid to play Belarusian roulette?
 
khatores
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: aagrajag: Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.

That was the bribe paid to Judas to betray Jesus.

//not churchy

Now I have to get a churchy to explain this one too.


I don't do the church thing either, but it's worth knowing things for cultural literacy. Basically the Ukrainian guard is saying Belarus sold out to Russia. The whole area is very religious so they would get the reference immediately.

Jesus and his 12 disciples were hiding out, because they were considered to be a subversive religious movement. They were kind of ascetic and didn't worry about material things.

Judas was one of the followers and was paid 30 pieces of silver to give up Jesus to the local authorities. When Judas is mentioned in the Bible, his name is subtitled with "who also betrayed Him" as a sort of eternal mark against Judas.

Now here's a couple of controversial points, which I thought was obvious on the first reading but apparently a lot of people disagree with.

- Jesus is generally assumed to have been "destined" to die. Before Judas goes out, Jesus says "and tonight, one of you will betray me" and I assume they had already discussed this, and Jesus was like, "Hey dude, you gotta give me up.to the cops, ok?"

- The name "Judas" pretty clearly means "Jewish person". The word origin seems to match. In the Bible, Jews are used as a microcosm for humanity. It seems clear that Judas is sort of a symbolic figure for humanity as a whole destroying Jesus. In a larger sense, this can basically be summed up as "This is why we can't have nice things", because there's always someone willing to do wrong.

But going deeper than that, if Jesus asked Judas to betray him, it seems that the good also produces the bad, because without one there cannot be the other. Jesus needed to be betrayed because otherwise his life would have no meaning.

And that's your literary interpretation of the Bible. Rehash this in a church and there's a good chance you'll be called a blasphemer by someone who doesn't know what they're talking about.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Ketchuponsteak: Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.

Is that what rednecks call people with an education?

Bible study isn't an education, it's a brainwashing.


That's interesting.

However, if you have an education, you'd know about common themes in various religions. Also, history, geopraphy, and other stuff. It's important to understanding the World, and other people.

With an basic education, this interaction would have been understood for example.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Ketchuponsteak: Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.

Is that what rednecks call people with an education?

There isn't a yikes react big enough for this comment.


I figure their resume says they attended school until the third grade but they kept going to church, so they're fully educated.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: aagrajag: Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.

That was the bribe paid to Judas to betray Jesus.

//not churchy

Now I have to get a churchy to explain this one too.


A bribe is something you pay to someone to do something underhanded, but that's not important right now
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

focusthis: Message aside... What is the value of all that?


Guess it depends if it was a bag of rubles...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't get it.
 
aRegularJoe_aRegularJob
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: He should have told him to pass the coins onto Lukashenko as payment in full from his master.


Russian propaganda the next day:  "Ukrainians admit to paying off Belarusian President!  Great and holy crusade in Ukraine suffers setback due to betrayal (and not at all the fault of Russian leadership)".
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Russ1642: aagrajag: Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.

That was the bribe paid to Judas to betray Jesus.

//not churchy

Now I have to get a churchy to explain this one too.

I'm not churchy, but I'll try...

YOU'RE GOING TO HELL!

Granted it's more of a Protestant translation, but you get the idea since it is rather universal for the most part.


Nah, Protestants believe everyone goes to heaven. Which is why you can't bribe the church, or get absolution from your sins.

Maybe some Protestants in USA didn't get the message, but, then there was probably a reason why they were kicked out of Europe then, as tended to happen when people didn't "get it" back in the times.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Welp, I didn't expect to wake up to FARK Bible study, yet here we are.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Russ1642: Ketchuponsteak: Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.

Is that what rednecks call people with an education?

Bible study isn't an education, it's a brainwashing.

That's interesting.

However, if you have an education, you'd know about common themes in various religions. Also, history, geopraphy, and other stuff. It's important to understanding the World, and other people.

With an basic education, this interaction would have been understood for example.


I have considered learning the basic themes, but only so I could answer more questions on Jeopardy. Gotta know christianity as well as norse, roman, and greek mythology.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Someone said in comments it's antisemitic. Which I don't get. 30 pieces of silver? I mean Judas and Jesus were Jews (if they existed). So what's antiseptic. I'm gonna let this auto correct stand.


If it doesn't specifically support Israel, it's antisemitic
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You a... photographer?

Full Metal Jacket - Animal Mother
Youtube vDrQ9amRgrc
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Valter: Serious Post on Serious Thread: Someone said in comments it's antisemitic. Which I don't get. 30 pieces of silver? I mean Judas and Jesus were Jews (if they existed). So what's antiseptic. I'm gonna let this auto correct stand.

The Romans supposedly have it on record that they crucified both of those guys. And if you can't trust the Romans, then really who can you trust?


The Romans were notoriously good record keepers
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Ketchuponsteak: Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.

Is that what rednecks call people with an education?

Bible study isn't an education, it's a brainwashing.


Understanding cultural references, even if it isn't your culture, isn't brainwashing. It's being well-rounded.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.

Not a churchie, but I know full well that Judas was given 30 pieces of silver for betraying Jesus to the Sanhedrin who wanted him dead for spreading heresy. In other words, this guard is saying Belarus should be on Ukraine's side in this war and is instead betraying them by siding with Russia.



And it's become a pretty wide-spread metaphor since then, regardless of its religious origin.

Up there with "wash my hands of you/it".
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Russ1642: Ketchuponsteak: Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.

Is that what rednecks call people with an education?

Bible study isn't an education, it's a brainwashing.

Understanding cultural references, even if it isn't your culture, isn't brainwashing. It's being well-rounded.


Somehow I doubt Russ would call Oppenheimer brainwashed by the Hindus for quoting the Bhagavad-Gita upon seeing the results of his atomic bomb test.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Damn. People are still pissed about Dylan going electric?
 
TFerWannaBe [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Russ1642: Ketchuponsteak: Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.

Is that what rednecks call people with an education?

Bible study isn't an education, it's a brainwashing.

Understanding cultural references, even if it isn't your culture, isn't brainwashing. It's being well-rounded.


Moreover one can know the details of a story without believing it is literally (or even generally) true.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Russ1642: Ketchuponsteak: Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.

Is that what rednecks call people with an education?

Bible study isn't an education, it's a brainwashing.

Understanding cultural references, even if it isn't your culture, isn't brainwashing. It's being well-rounded.


I'm proud to have made it this far without getting covered in religious ick. It wasn't anywhere near my formal education.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TFerWannaBe: ToughActinProlactin: Russ1642: Ketchuponsteak: Russ1642: I'm waiting for a churchy to come along and explain what happened.

Is that what rednecks call people with an education?

Bible study isn't an education, it's a brainwashing.

Understanding cultural references, even if it isn't your culture, isn't brainwashing. It's being well-rounded.

Moreover one can know the details of a story without believing it is literally (or even generally) true.


Absolutely.

Of course, in that case, we tend not to call it "religious education", but more simply "mythology".
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Excellent trigger control.

/respect.


And muzzle awareness. He doesn't even flag the ambassador when he turns to grab the bag off the table to his right.
 
