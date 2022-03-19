 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Manhattan teacher who ate spaghetti, sucked on man's nipple during Zoom class returns to school 17 months later, angering students and parents. Some lessons are better left in a virtual setting   (nypost.com) divider line
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clams to the left of me
Spaghetti to my right

Here I am
Sucking a nipple with you
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's on top of spaghetti.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a "Warning! Graphic content" disclaimer before that video!

What the hell is wrong with us anymore?!
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems nice.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the same time?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Literally listening to Stealers Wheel right now. Nice work
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTA:
Principal Miriam Nightingale claimed her hands were tied. "The decision to return Amanda Fletcher to service was not made at the school level," she said in an email. "I cannot change her assignment to our school nor bar her from the building."

...

Before returning to the school, Fletcher settled misconduct charges by agreeing to "irrevocably resign" effective July 1, officials said.
A DOE spokeswoman would not explain why Fletcher was sent back to the school until then.

So... She gets to teach in person again for 4 months? That's weird. She did something kinda strange and sexually charged enough in front of a bunch of minors in a classroom setting, that she has to resign, but not til July. That just seems really odd to me, and I feel like there's a lot we're not hearing about it in this local news blurb...
 
mikey15
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
uh oh spaghettios
 
Oneiros
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not the first person in New York to think that sucking a guy's nipple is funny, and then get conservative backlash:

Too Funny to Fail: The First Sketch
Youtube juC8ukXPi38

Although hers didn't involve puppeteers and debate with the network first

/might actually be okay for work
//doesn't show the scene, just reflections on it
 
khatores
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I didn't find that even the least bit offensive. Maybe she's an attention whore and probably kind of annoying, but everyone in the article is acting like she gave the guy a blowjob on camera or something.

What a big nothingburger.
 
August11
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm not speaking for all teachers, but there were times teaching remotely that felt like a bowl of pasta followed by a nipple.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And this is why my kid goes to private farking school.

If a kid gets a good education from public it is in spite of the school, not because of it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

If the principal's hands are tied.... Bondage?

Let me try that again....

Maybe go above the principal and try some of that chinmask spitting anger yelling that seem to be effective in other systems.... Oh wait, it doesn't involve masks or vaccines.
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Only 17 months in the rubber room? That's downright lightspeed for NYC education bureaucracy.
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Only 17 months in the rubber room? That's downright lightspeed for NYC education bureaucracy.


It's such a weird teachers union.  Class sizes suck and the teachers get paid shiat, but trying to fire a teacher?  We will have ZERO of that!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I bet she's dynamite in the sack.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If the parents think that's outrageous, they should check their kid's browser histories.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bet she's fun to hang out with.
Especially if you like to have your nipples sucked.
 
khatores
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: If the parents think that's outrageous, they should check their kid's browser histories.


Even worse, they should eavesdrop on some of the conversations their kids have. These parents who are so concerned about a nipple would yank their kids out of public school in a second and homeschool them.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not really wishing to pull the "hot chicks often get away with sexually-questionable behavior" card, but if it had been a male teacher he'd be under house arrest. wearing an ankle monitor, and on the sex offender registry by now for exposing minors to sexual content. If he sucked a woman's nipple in front of students it would be bad for him, but if he sucked a man's nipple it would be even worse for him.
 
