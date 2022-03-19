 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Godwin's Second Law just dropped   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who is this loser, Mike Godwin, and why would I care what he thinks?
 
Discordulator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Based on my observations, I concur.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

starsrift: Who is this loser, Mike Godwin, and why would I care what he thinks?


If you don't know you must be Hitler.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Godwin'd in the Weeners.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

starsrift: Who is this loser, Mike Godwin, and why would I care what he thinks?


He's the loser that just outed you as loving Hitler.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A lot of "woke" opinions are a joke.

One example:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Mike Godwin, pioneer in the emerging field of  f*ckheadology.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
the sleeper has aWoken.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pretty much anyone who uses "PC," "SJW," "cancel culture," or "woke" sincerely as a pejorative has turned out to be a raging asshat, in my experience.

I just report the
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
*evidence.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If it isn't 4 out of 5 dentists then it's crap!
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: starsrift: Who is this loser, Mike Godwin, and why would I care what he thinks?

If you don't know you must be Hitler.


You know who else was Hitler?  Hitler, that's who.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I love FREESPEACH and I hate when people use their free speech to point out when I'm a raging asshat. I wish we would cancel that"
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: A lot of "woke" opinions are a joke.

One example:

[Fark user image 346x750]


So far Mike is batting 1.000
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Awwww, i love it when THE Godwin gets all Bayesian about things!

And he's right, AGAIN, you know......
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

syrynxx: TWX: starsrift: Who is this loser, Mike Godwin, and why would I care what he thinks?

If you don't know you must be Hitler.

You know who else was Hitler?  Hitler, that's who.


There was a good Hitler:

https://www.irishcentral.com/roots/history/hitler-nephew-willy-fought-us-navy-wwii.amp
 
GreenSun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd rather be an asshole that nobody likes, who believes that every person is an individual who cannot be judged as part of a group, and believe in a live and let live scenario, who actually cares (and sometimes does things) for people, rather than be a hypocritical virtue signaler who immediately judges everyone negatively if they don't follow the same doctrines or belief systems they do, and who only does it for the likes, retweets, shares, and social approval.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

syrynxx: TWX: starsrift: Who is this loser, Mike Godwin, and why would I care what he thinks?

If you don't know you must be Hitler.

You know who else was Hitler?  Hitler, that's who.


Hitler wasn't all bad.

He did kill Hitler.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My daughter (24) uses woke to mean 'politically aware, interested, and engaged'.  It makes me happy to see her form political opinions of her own and act on them.  The term sounds kind of silly to me, but I'm old.  I'm 100% on board with it's actual meaning though.
 
ISO15693
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was this not obvious before now?
 
