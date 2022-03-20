 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   LA Sheriff helicopter crashes in the Angeles national forest while responding to a traffic crash. All 5 on board survived the crash with injuries (1 critical, 2 moderate, 2 minor injuries). Video shows the crash site   (abc7.com) divider line
11
    More: News, Los Angeles County, California, Police, Los Angeles County Sheriff's helicopter, Orange County, California, San Gabriel Mountains, Azusa Saturday, Angeles National Forest, San Gabriel River  
•       •       •

214 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2022 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I suppose they'll have another recall election.
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I suppose it helps that they had medical personal on site to treat the crash victims: themselves.

Also that they were already in the process of landing and ended up lithobraking instead.

I look forward to seeing the followup tag in a few months about the NTSB report on the cause of the crash.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Are their guns OK?
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Dude f**ked up."


Selfish Mom Heckler Gets Owned - Steve Hofstetter
Youtube ekoDt_uxb_E


*Not safe for work language.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Video, but no photos. Come on, guys, Vanessa Bryant won't sue this time.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

PerryWinnwet: I suppose it helps that they had medical personal on site to treat the crash victims: themselves.

Also that they were already in the process of landing and ended up lithobraking instead.

I look forward to seeing the followup tag in a few months about the NTSB report on the cause of the crash.


well since they're not air evac, we can rule out "spontaneous dissassibly of 40 year old airframe"

Probably pilot error
 
chipaku
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But what about the crash?

/crash
 
Oysterman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As Far As This Reporter Can See (The Simpsons)
Youtube iXB4F-8C8P8
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: PerryWinnwet: I suppose it helps that they had medical personal on site to treat the crash victims: themselves.

Also that they were already in the process of landing and ended up lithobraking instead.

I look forward to seeing the followup tag in a few months about the NTSB report on the cause of the crash.

well since they're not air evac, we can rule out "spontaneous dissassibly of 40 year old airframe"

Probably pilot error


I'd hazard a guess at rotor wash rolling off the cliffs, pressure difference leading to rotation.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He put the hog on the deck without exploding or killing anyone outright, That's as good as an emergency landing gets.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PerryWinnwet: hardinparamedic: PerryWinnwet: I suppose it helps that they had medical personal on site to treat the crash victims: themselves.

Also that they were already in the process of landing and ended up lithobraking instead.

I look forward to seeing the followup tag in a few months about the NTSB report on the cause of the crash.

well since they're not air evac, we can rule out "spontaneous dissassibly of 40 year old airframe"

Probably pilot error

I'd hazard a guess at rotor wash rolling off the cliffs, pressure difference leading to rotation.


Yeah, wind is never good in the mountains this time of year.

Or ever, really.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.