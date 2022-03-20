 Skip to content
Article on why we use "lol" so much. Do we though? Because subby uses "wtf" way more since he ended up in this crazy timeline
    Linguistics, Laughter, LOL, use of lol, LOL's 25th anniversary, Clia Schneebeli, Wayne Pearson, Pragmatics  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I realize I use the word 'fark' a lot, and I'd apologize for that, but I don't give a shiat." ~ Lewis Black.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the new California "Like"
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At one point I was using the :D smiley with a frequency approaching a punctuation mark.

I got the help I need, though. I'm fine.

:D
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you use 'lol' in type, you're probably an idiot.
If you say 'lol' out loud you are a complete farking idiot.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I've seen teenagers have started using it as just a random word to insert at the end of a message. It seems like it it's more prone to being used to hide anger. Sincerity died on the internet with social media so I guess it's just a sign of the times.
For me lol is a minor laugh and LOL means something is absolutely hilarious.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: the very person to do so.

LOL
 
dyhchong
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I use it now, despite being years after it was popular.

Probably because it is faster to write and 'haha' can be easily read sarcastically or disingenuously. Sort of like 'k'.

Interestingly 'hah' to me doesn't get confused with sarcasm.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This guy will soon be claiming that his mother was a sixty-five year old Texas hooker named Cristal  with webbed fingers and his great grandfather designed the exclamation point.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wtf... Qft, subby.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [qph.fs.quoracdn.net image 602x475]


Laugh out load?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
WGAF
 
Oysterman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
LAUGHTER OL
 
DavidSamMike1999
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Idiots use it as a absolution of responsibility.

"What if we slept together LOL"
"We could always drink the mouthwash LOL"
"Donald Trump won the presidency so we can haz revolution LOL"

I hate LOL.

/LOL
 
