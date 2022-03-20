 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   Money for nothin', snacks for free   (triblive.com) divider line
5
    More: Dumbass, Allegheny River, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Tarentum police officer, Assault, Firearm, Toyota, Male, Crimes  
•       •       •

244 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Mar 2022 at 4:45 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well yeah, he blew all his cash on cannabis. A man's got to have his priorities.
 
Valter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That was a stupid thing to do and he got arrested and charged with all the stuff.

But conspiracy?

What was the conspiracy here?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Valter: That was a stupid thing to do and he got arrested and charged with all the stuff.

But conspiracy?

What was the conspiracy here?


The conspiracy to keep the american populace fat and stupid?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Due to the vague headline I read the article... and my first thought was 'snacks?  Wtf?  If you're hungry, say food, as judges and juries have done some nullification over stealing food if you're destitute and hungry'

... and then I got to:

"Officers also found suspected marijuana, a digital scale, a Mason jar of suspected cannabis butter and clear plastic sandwich bags, police said."

Never mind
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Valter: That was a stupid thing to do and he got arrested and charged with all the stuff.

But conspiracy?

What was the conspiracy here?


I'm guessing because there were two perps?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.