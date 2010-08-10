 Skip to content
(Chron)   JetBlue flight delayed because *rolls dice* the people who were supposed to let the passengers off the plane all went home for the night   (chron.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This happened to me on new years eve, United a few year back
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Problem solved.
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait till they find out the plane is out of lemon-soaked paper napkins. There's going to be a hell of a delay waiting for those to get restocked.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delayed by about 35 minutes. The horror! The horror!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was apparently so few staff for my JetBlue flights that they turned it into an American Airlines flight without telling me.
Then there was no copilot for the return flight. Cancelled. Then when I went to rebook, they told me they'd send me to a hub airport the next day and buy me a taxi to drive me two hours to home. Weird, right? Sketchy? I got to the hub airport the next day and they said the service didn't exist.

I feel really good about the massive bailouts we gave this industry, they must have invested them really well.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So never go cheap on airlines, amirite.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, having to print another crew is where they really get ya.

/yeah, yeah Spirit
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is the employee hit 40 hours and wasn't explicitly authorized overtime, and therefore wasn't allowed to continue to work, so in a word, Mismanagement!
 
ongbok
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

PerryWinnwet: My guess is the employee hit 40 hours and wasn't explicitly authorized overtime, and therefore wasn't allowed to continue to work, so in a word, Mismanagement!


Yep, pretty sure this was it, but hey, let's all blame the employee and call them lazy and a bad worker.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: There was apparently so few staff for my JetBlue flights that they turned it into an American Airlines flight without telling me.
Then there was no copilot for the return flight. Cancelled. Then when I went to rebook, they told me they'd send me to a hub airport the next day and buy me a taxi to drive me two hours to home. Weird, right? Sketchy? I got to the hub airport the next day and they said the service didn't exist.

I feel really good about the massive bailouts we gave this industry, they must have invested them really well.


No copilot? 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
