(Twitter)   Ten injured in shooting at Arkansas car show after someone called shotgun   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
America is back... BABY!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dumbass?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Listen I have Arkansas at -6.5 and I'm not happy about the way the game is going either, but you don't see me shooting random people
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Happened at something called hood nics
Instagram video:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CbTj_bOgPG-/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CbTjDR6AyLW/?utm_medium=copy_link
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ifky: Listen I have Arkansas at -6.5 and I'm not happy about the way the game is going either, but you don't see me shooting random people


but the important part is we live in a nation where you have the freedom to do so once if you choose to.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nothing can be done about this.

/in the only first world country where it happens
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Were any cars hit?
 
ThePea
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Were any cars hit?


Asking the real questions.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Were any cars hit?


Who cares about the cars, are the guns ok?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is the Respeck okay?
 
Dryad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Nothing can be done about this.

/in the only first world country where it happens


It can, you just won't. You pretend one problem is another problem and pretend the first doesn't exist, and the solutions are always to address something performative and not involved in either of them.
Gonna keep happening until America is self-aware enough to even recognize the problems for what they are
/So, IOW, forever
 
Waffle Party
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I just wish everyone would stop carrying guns............

would make it easier for me to find ammo.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is that a lot or not many people to get shot at an Arkansas car show?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ThePea: pastramithemosterotic: Were any cars hit?

Asking the real questions.


At least the cars are insured.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Russia is mad that they couldn't convince Ukrainians to just shoot themselves, like Americans do.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And none dead. Is it really even worth reporting? I thought people just got used to this sort of thing.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dryad: Peter von Nostrand: Nothing can be done about this.

/in the only first world country where it happens

It can, you just won't. You pretend one problem is another problem and pretend the first doesn't exist, and the solutions are always to address something performative and not involved in either of them.
Gonna keep happening until America is self-aware enough to even recognize the problems for what they are
/So, IOW, forever


Yes but when trident are illegal, only TV weathermen will have them. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Is that a lot or not many people to get shot at an Arkansas car show?


Hard to tell.  I mean, they're just getting their maskless freedom back now, so it's early days yet.  We'll probably have a better idea by June or July.  They'll throw the ventilators off and get back into the swing of things.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What do you guys care about a shootout in a flyover state?

Thought you guys wanted to see them get gobbled up by putin or something?

Not pro-putin or pro-'publican, just remembering all your past proclamations.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is that ARNews for Arkansas news or is that for AR-15 news?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: What do you guys care about a shootout in a flyover state?

Thought you guys wanted to see them get gobbled up by putin or something?

Not pro-putin or pro-'publican, just remembering all your past proclamations.


Thanks for your concern.
 
schecter [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
.....at a car show in Dumas.....


I feel there are a couple letters missing.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: What do you guys care about a shootout in a flyover state?

Thought you guys wanted to see them get gobbled up by putin or something?

Not pro-putin or pro-'publican, just remembering all your past proclamations.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jr. Walker & The All Stars - Shotgun HQ
Youtube cq6jquFrb08
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are the guns and cars okay?

/America, where people don't count for shiat
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Car show" probably means some type of hot rod or modern modified vehicles. I just don't see owners of 1938 Packards or 1954 Buicks getting shot up. But I don't know. You scratch the paint on a man's 1960 Corvette and you're asking for trouble.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meh. Wake me up when 10 people get run over at a gun show.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: "Car show" probably means some type of hot rod or modern modified vehicles. I just don't see owners of 1938 Packards or 1954 Buicks getting shot up. But I don't know. You scratch the paint on a man's 1960 Corvette and you're asking for trouble.


Car show can mean anything from a static display of cars, a rolling show where displayed cars go around slowly on a set route to show off to the crowd, or a "sideshow" style where cars spin, bounce, and otherwise show off.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Death at the Car Show is the name of my all gang affiliated Death at the Disco side project.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: "Car show" probably means some type of hot rod or modern modified vehicles. I just don't see owners of 1938 Packards or 1954 Buicks getting shot up. But I don't know. You scratch the paint on a man's 1960 Corvette and you're asking for trouble.


The car show was called Hood-Nic. So it would seem that is was some niche show emphasizing the hoods (called bonnets in the UK) of the cars.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: [Fark user image 599x379]


I mean, the funniest thing to us "gun nuts" is how much power you attribute to the NRA. The NRA has been a complete shiat show for like 25 years and is basically held in open disdain now. The only reason memberships haven't dropped further than they have is the number of lifetime members from the old days. Lifetimes were only a few hundred bucks (with many exemptions, senior, veteran etc), maybe 7 years of dues or something, so there are a disproportionate number of lifetime members.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Red state: deploying thoughts and prayers.
 
