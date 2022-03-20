 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hero Belarusian railway workers disrupt Russian resupply trains to Ukraine. Stay hungry, Ivan   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
Even Russia's bestest friend doesn't want to have anything to do with this shiat show.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
So is Lube-a-shenko going to lose his shiat over this?
 
TheBigJerk
valenumr: Even Russia's bestest friend doesn't want to have anything to do with this shiat show.


Belarus wants lots to do with it, because the guy in charge does.

Can't say for sure what the rest of the country feels, how close they are to revolt, etc.  But I do know the guy in charge didn't actually win the last election.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
fark yeah.
 
jerryskid
Don't they understand that they are betraying everything faux news stands for? The tiny man putin must be victorious; otherwise, faux news will have to lie about all the support they have given their soviet masters.
 
RolfBlitzer
TheBigJerk: valenumr: Even Russia's bestest friend doesn't want to have anything to do with this shiat show.

Belarus wants lots to do with it, because the guy in charge does.

Can't say for sure what the rest of the country feels, how close they are to revolt, etc.  But I do know the guy in charge didn't actually win the last election.


Sounds like he's gonna get Luka-shank-o'd.
 
wildcardjack
This could be a Jedi mind trick. The Belarusian operators might not be doing so intentionally, but a little incompetence combined with telling people it's intentional could sap the system of organizational knowledge.
 
Ken S.
Maybe after Ukraine defeats Russia they can help free Crimea and Belarus.

(Yes I know how likely this scenario is.)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
Ken S.: Maybe after Ukraine defeats Russia they can help free Crimea and Belarus.

(Yes I know how likely this scenario is.)


As a bare minimum, Crimea becomes Ukrainian again.

F*ck Russia.
 
