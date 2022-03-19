 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Pro tip: when carjacking someone, make sure the vehicle isn't a fully marked police squad car with two officers sitting inside it   (fox2now.com) divider line
22
    More: Stupid, Walking, ST. LOUIS, Transport, Automobile, St. Louis police, Saturday morning, Vehicle, Rock music  
•       •       •

546 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2022 at 11:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
jnpickens.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or don't, whatever.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You're not my supervisor!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meth, the miracle drug.

/or some drug
//bc no way they were sober
///tres
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Brass balls but no brain.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This would be one of those cases where if the suspect had been shot by the police he'd pointed the gun at, we wouldn't get upset.

However: Assisting officers found the suspect and took him into custody. No injuries were reported. I am also not upset by that outcome.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"What's it like being a rocket scientist?"
Youtube gaUqdIFUbxE
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Assisting officers found the suspect and took him into custody.

He sounds white.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd go the other way and encourage would-be carjackers to do just that.

Also for your consideration...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How high is too high? This.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did that all the time in Grand Theft Auto. Problem is that gets you a wanted level and you have to go hide because you can't get a cop car repainted to remove the wanted levels.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [jnpickens.files.wordpress.com image 300x450]


My wife watches this on occasion.  In one episode the boys at the station were giving Malloy hell because he had *GASP* ballet tickets.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

koder: Assisting officers found the suspect and took him into custody.

He sounds white.


Mmmm probably not...Not in that area...It's just outside of the gentrified Soulard area and the
Ralston-Purina (now part of Nestle') campus..Breaking into cars / stealing cars is the plague of St. Louis..
One bunch of criminals steals cars, they sell them to a second set of criminals that use them for their crime,
(Usually stealing from stores, or shooting at their baby mama new boyfriend kinda drama), then the cars
get ditched..Unless it was a really bad crime the car was used in, then it's found on fire over in E. St. Louis.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Listen, when you play Truth or Dare, you take that dare no matter what
 
Mock26
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
SOUTH AFRICA: FLAME THROWING DEVICE TO COMBAT CAR JACKING (V)
Youtube aLhWzMOccTg
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In his defense, he saw "911" on the car and thought it was a Porsche.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

koder: Assisting officers found the suspect and took him into custody.

He sounds white.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When he gets out of prison, he'll just be released him into the wild in Florida.

/ they're just right for each other
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
CSB:  As many of you know, I'm a police officer.  Many years ago, we had a road rage case where someone was shooting at another car.  We found the shooter and I was tasked with going back to the area of the shooting to look for casings.

I parked where I was told the shooting had happened and got out of my car.  I left it running because it was the dead of night and I didn't expect to go more than a few steps from the car.  But I found some casings and ended up walking further and further from my car.  At one point a neighbor came out and he and I talked for a few.

Ultimately, I ended up 100 yards or so from my car.  That's when I heard my car door slam shut.  I walked back to the car and found someone in my back seat.

I cracked the door open and asked "what the fark are you doing?"  The guy answered "I'm drunk, take me to jail."  So I did.  I found out later the guy was supposed to turn himself in that day so he tried to do it at midnight.  The jail told him to come back at 8 in the morning, and that pissed him off.  So he found the nearest police car and crawled in the back seat.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Or he really needed to get away from the wife and her family.

"Please, I gotta get away from them. Just arrest me!"
"But you haven't done anything."
"Um... umm. Stick it up, this is a car jacking!"
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.