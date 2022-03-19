 Skip to content
(live365.com)   On Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) planes, trains, automobiles and some boats too, the Birthday corner celebrating birthdays the week of 3/13, a 13 1/2 minute 'longie' and the continuation of the Superman story "The Mystery of the Dragon's Teeth"   (live365.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stream should be active by 7:30 EDT, if not before.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stream is up now, playing X Minus One.  I might get some music in before the show actually starts.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
ELTON!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought you were going to play Take Me To The Pilot. :)
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Or Daniel.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lorelle: I thought you were going to play Take Me To The Pilot. :)


Just googled 'elton john airplanes' and that came up.  Works for me.  Very early Sir Elton & Bernie Taupin
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Lorelle: I thought you were going to play Take Me To The Pilot. :)

Just googled 'elton john airplanes' and that came up.  Works for me.  Very early Sir Elton & Bernie Taupin


Yup. 1968.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Heh. My mom played this song on the piano a couple of hours ago. She loves Petula Clark's songs. I grew up listening to a lot of them. :)
 
