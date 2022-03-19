 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   At 10:30PM ET it's Noise Factor on Big E Radio. Some new tunes this week include 1000mods, Rebreather, and DUEL. Also a Gary Numan cover and a blast from the 90s so 90s your tips will be frosted   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm out of town with the family and the in-laws, but I at least got a thread submitted!

Happy listening all!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You picked a 'very' bad week to be out of town...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rev.K:

Ooops, I meant to quote/notify you
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: You picked a 'very' bad week to be out of town...


Now seems like a good time for us to revisit ideas on how to take over the show I mean, er... take over the World!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quick and Dirty: Recoil Therapy: You picked a 'very' bad week to be out of town...

Now seems like a good time for us to revisit ideas on how to take over the show I mean, er... take over the World!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quick and Dirty: Recoil Therapy: You picked a 'very' bad week to be out of town...

Now seems like a good time for us to revisit ideas on how to take over the show I mean, er... take over the World!


Indeed, I'm ready to burn the place down.  Is Kerr... er ... Kenny ready to go?

However the reason that I'm so hacked off will have to wait until our beloved host can be bothered to tell the in-laws "Too bad, I've got more important places to be..." and actually be here to defend his actions (or lack thereof) in person.

/that actually might work out for the best really as I have a couple of phone calls to make on Monday
//'next' week though, heads will roll
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: You picked a 'very' bad week to be out of town...


Oh no, what did I do?!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Recoil Therapy: You picked a 'very' bad week to be out of town...

Oh no, what did I do?!


I think it's more what you 'didn't' do - even after multiple requests (albeit a long time ago).  That's why what I discovered hurt so much...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Rev.K: Recoil Therapy: You picked a 'very' bad week to be out of town...

Oh no, what did I do?!

I think it's more what you 'didn't' do - even after multiple requests (albeit a long time ago).  That's why what I discovered hurt so much...


shiat. I'm the worst.

I'll have to go back through the emails.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rev.K: I'll have to go back through the emails.


Oh, there's 'another' issue ... as you never emailed me...

And besides, you were warned a couple of weeks ago, perhaps not the specifics, but you were warned.

So next Saturday...

/do you like how I'm trying to drum up interest in future/next week's show
//or at least the thread that goes along with the show
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Rev.K: I'll have to go back through the emails.

Oh, there's 'another' issue ... as you never emailed me...

And besides, you were warned a couple of weeks ago, perhaps not the specifics, but you were warned.

So next Saturday...

/do you like how I'm trying to drum up interest in future/next week's show
//or at least the thread that goes along with the show


*wink*
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Personally I wouldn't *wink* too much as you're perceived safe radio show may come crashing down

/would you like a hint?
//MrsRT found a soul sister in her dislike of your show (not you mind you, just the odd sounds that come out of my computer speakers weekly)
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Uh oh
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know that stereotype of Canadians saying "sorry" almost as much as they say "eh"?

You'd better practice your grovelling...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Woo hoo, a blooper reel!

/not that we don't think you're perfect as you are
//well, 50% of us in this room think so.  You're getting the standard glare from MrsRT's direction
 
