(Some Off the Hook Guy)   Customers who feared they were going to be in the Illinois Chainsaw Massacre relieved to find out the man was just taking his chainsaw for a long walk   (republictimes.net) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Illinois Enema Bandit
Youtube sRqlQgOnQaA
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/sRqlQgOnQaA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Done in one :)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just carry a gun. No one will blink an eye.

/Murica
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You never know when you might run into a Deadite
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it all about the he-says-she-says bullshiat?

It's just one of those days
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see why people call in an old cranky like me if I had a chainsaw. I would be naturally bleeding somehow.

I look like this on a good day.

                                                            
Fark user imageView Full Size



That is a CSB  store (well these days) what was the most weirdest thing you saw someone carry into a store.
A gun or rifle is not in the top 5.

Mine was a ww2 flare gun someone trying to get shells for it (gunstore on 301VA).

                                                      
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's one way to get a free ride home after walking into town.
 
berylman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Hey the sign outside of Schneider's Quality Meats said Help Wanted and I'm just here to apply for the job. I brought my credentials"
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: Just carry a gun. No one will blink an eye.

/Murica


I guess you don't spend much time reading the news or Fark.com
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, my aching banana...
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What is the proper etiquette in that situation?  You are on foot with a chainsaw.  Where to put it without it getting stolen?  Inside the doors of the meat shop?  Someone might trip over it.  What to do?
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: That's one way to get a free ride home after walking into town.



He walked on that stretch of Highway 3?  Cops probably gave him a ride to avoid having to file an accident report later.
 
