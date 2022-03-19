 Skip to content
(Tucson.com)   Woman visits casinos, manages to lose none of her money. But she did lose $5.3 million of other people's money   (tucson.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Arizona, longtime employee of Lauderbach Builders Supply, L&L Manufactured Components, Rocky Point, New Mexico, Attorneys general, Cabinet, Attorney general  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Took them SEVEN years to figure that out?

Lol...
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
To be fair, that is the best way to gamble.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, was her last name 'Trump'? Because that's SOOO a family trait.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the casino return the stolen money?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Did the casino return the stolen money?


Oh, that's a good one!
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The house always wins y'all
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think that I'm the strange person.

I don't like stealing from my employer and I don't like gambling.

To combine the two is incomprehensible to me.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The embezzlement occurred by writing checks made out to cash

.
And somehow, she got caught.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: To be fair, that is the best way to gamble.


I mean, if you're gonna lose money, lose other peoples' money. That's how Wall Street does it, anyway.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm curious if 7 years is the statute of limitations on this. She might have been doing this even longer than that. It's the little things that add up.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She's going to be seeing another kind of BAR BAR BAR.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A Tucson bookkeeper has been indicted for allegedly embezzling $5.3M from two local construction companies

I feel bad for those employees.

and from an HOA in Mexico.

I don't feel bad for the HOA.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She could have invested all that stolen money in an index fund and put it back after keeping the interest and retired wealthy, but no, she lost to one of the most obvious legal grifts still allowed in America.  Idiot.
 
Abox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bat is like please don't use my picture for the rabies article
 
