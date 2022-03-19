 Skip to content
(CTV News)   I don't mind most marine mammals, but sea lions? I could do without sea lions
jaylectricity
4 hours ago  
Why? They're just asking questions.
 
flappy_penguin
4 hours ago  
Dunno. They are really useful in some places for finding out which rich people's boats aren't being used very often. There is an article in the Orange County Register at least once a year about how terrible it is that the stupid liberals won't allow the sea lions to be bothered
 
edmo
4 hours ago  
Jerks with guns. It's our perma plague.
 
Xcott
3 hours ago  
Subby will no doubt evidence this position with peer-reviewed studies.
 
Farking Clown Shoes
3 hours ago  
I can sympathize...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss
1 hour ago  
Very well. We will reconvene in an hour.
 
extrafancy
1 hour ago  
Not that good.  Kind of gamey and greasy like manatee.
 
MythDragon
1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse!
1 hour ago  

extrafancy: Not that good.  Kind of gamey and greasy like manatee.


Soak it in milk first
 
covfefe
55 minutes ago  
Seal ions are often negative
 
Abox
53 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I can sympathize...
[Fark user image 600x600]


I used to work with a lady back in the 90s who hated Bill Clinton and as far as I could tell it was entirely because Rush Limbaugh said to.  Every time she'd express that hatred I'd ask her why but she'd never give me a straight answer...it was usually something like 'because he's so awful' and I'd say 'but why?  what is so awful?'  I think she resented my questioning because Rush got to say it without being challenged.  I guess I was the sea lion.
 
Kalyco Jack
50 minutes ago  
We have them in San Diego: they're big, fat, smell like shiat, and think they own the beach.

No wait, those're zonies.
 
sinner4ever
50 minutes ago  

Abox: Farking Clown Shoes: I can sympathize...
[Fark user image 600x600]

I used to work with a lady back in the 90s who hated Bill Clinton and as far as I could tell it was entirely because Rush Limbaugh said to.  Every time she'd express that hatred I'd ask her why but she'd never give me a straight answer...it was usually something like 'because he's so awful' and I'd say 'but why?  what is so awful?'  I think she resented my questioning because Rush got to say it without being challenged.  I guess I was the sea lion.


Nafta,cutting capital gains taxes, the war on the poor, the crime bill ......
 
chitownmike
48 minutes ago  

extrafancy: Not that good.  Kind of gamey and greasy like manatee.


Not as stringy as narwhal though
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
45 minutes ago  
Gather em all up and air-drop them onto russian oligarch's yachts.

Two birds, one stone.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
42 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Abox: Farking Clown Shoes: I can sympathize...
[Fark user image 600x600]

I used to work with a lady back in the 90s who hated Bill Clinton and as far as I could tell it was entirely because Rush Limbaugh said to.  Every time she'd express that hatred I'd ask her why but she'd never give me a straight answer...it was usually something like 'because he's so awful' and I'd say 'but why?  what is so awful?'  I think she resented my questioning because Rush got to say it without being challenged.  I guess I was the sea lion.

Nafta,cutting capital gains taxes, the war on the poor, the crime bill ......


Out of those, NAFTA would be the only thing Limburger would have had an issue with.

/no, that's not autocorrect. That was intentional
 
baconator41
39 minutes ago  
Your mom's a sea lioness
 
ISO15693
24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



You wot mate?

(I took this exploring Anno Nuevo beach some years ago.)
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
10 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: sinner4ever: Abox: Farking Clown Shoes: I can sympathize...
[Fark user image 600x600]

I used to work with a lady back in the 90s who hated Bill Clinton and as far as I could tell it was entirely because Rush Limbaugh said to.  Every time she'd express that hatred I'd ask her why but she'd never give me a straight answer...it was usually something like 'because he's so awful' and I'd say 'but why?  what is so awful?'  I think she resented my questioning because Rush got to say it without being challenged.  I guess I was the sea lion.

Nafta,cutting capital gains taxes, the war on the poor, the crime bill ......

Out of those, NAFTA would be the only thing Limburger would have had an issue with.

/no, that's not autocorrect. That was intentional


That's if you believe Rush would credit a Democrat for things he liked.  I don't think the father of the spite right was ever that sincere.
 
God-is-a-Taco
5 minutes ago  
They seem like one of those animals like elephants or manatees that could take a human-intended bullet fine. I guess their skin and blubber isn't as thick as I thought it was, or it became infected?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
3 minutes ago  
My horse got a broken leg so I had to shoot it. Now its got a broken leg and a gunshot wound. I don't know what the gunshot does, I guess it helps with the healing process.
 
