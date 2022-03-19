 Skip to content
(CTV News)   A hatchet and bear spray is suitable camping gear. Not so much for attacking a place of worship   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That reminds me, I need some bear spray to go with my hatchet.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What if it's bible camp, Subby? What then!!
 
gbcinques
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Of the five different Canadian news websites I visited about this story, only one mentioned that the attacker was a Muslim. Adds a bit of context, huh?

"Police said Mohammad Moiz Omar, a 24-year-old man from Mississauga, was arrested on Saturday. They said they're considering "all possible motivations," including hate, for the incident, and charges are pending."
https://canoe.com/news/local-news/mississauga-mosque-members-subdue-man-armed-with-hatchet-and-bear-spray/wcm/22e86cdd-ce36-405b-a4fa-62c9fc98cbc4
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I take a can of bear spray with me to my outhouse each time I go. Dying by bear attack while pooping isn't really the way I want to go.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I take a can of bear spray with me to my outhouse each time I go. Dying by bear attack while pooping isn't really the way I want to go.


My lantern has a bear bell on it. Agreed.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Badafuco: I take a can of bear spray with me to my outhouse each time I go. Dying by bear attack while pooping isn't really the way I want to go.

My lantern has a bear bell on it. Agreed.


You both do know how to tell brown bear scat from black bear scat, correct?


/ Brown bear scat has bells in it and smells like pepper
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gbcinques: Of the five different Canadian news websites I visited about this story, only one mentioned that the attacker was a Muslim. Adds a bit of context, huh?

"Police said Mohammad Moiz Omar, a 24-year-old man from Mississauga, was arrested on Saturday. They said they're considering "all possible motivations," including hate, for the incident, and charges are pending."
https://canoe.com/news/local-news/mississauga-mosque-members-subdue-man-armed-with-hatchet-and-bear-spray/wcm/22e86cdd-ce36-405b-a4fa-62c9fc98cbc4


Jerk probably thinks that the masjid isn't conservative enough.
 
