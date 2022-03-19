 Skip to content
(Kent Reporter)   Oh No: Man requires 3 tourniquets. Oh Fark: After a machete attack. Oh WTF: For taking too long in the bathroom   (kentreporter.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you're in a public restroom, and there is a line of people waiting, you really should limit yourself to 10 minutes of jerking.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not saying that I approve, only that I understand.
 
New Rising Sun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: When you're in a public restroom, and there is a line of people waiting, you really should limit yourself to 10 minutes of jerking.


darth sunshine
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought I was weird for always carrying a machete....
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So how close to this shopping center is the Taco Bell?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Everyone is on a short fuse lately.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not saying it's right but I understand.

/too lazy to find the Chris Rock pic.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, when you gotta go...
 
proton
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Machete thread!!!

