(Jalopnik)   This is what happens when you don't custody your crypto properly   (jalopnik.com) divider line
47
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They didn't convert their crypto to actual cash in a mattress for ultimate security, like those behind crypto, the spokespeople, and the other crypto advocates?
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When did 'custody' become a verb? I want to find this person and homicide him stabbily.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: When did 'custody' become a verb? I want to find this person and homicide him stabbily.


I hate people who verb nouns.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: They didn't convert their crypto to actual cash in a mattress for ultimate security, like those behind crypto, the spokespeople, and the other crypto advocates?


Free money is easily gambled.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean that an unknown group of people on the Internet may have overstated the security of BitCoin? I AM SHOCKED! SHOCKED, I SAY!
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA

Louis claims the raid was in violation of the court order, but when you advertise your funds as "unconfiscatable" police have an interest in acting quickly before any monkey business can occur.

Does that include butt stuff?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: Hubris Boy: When did 'custody' become a verb? I want to find this person and homicide him stabbily.

I hate people who verb nouns.


I verb nouns hatefully.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: Hubris Boy: When did 'custody' become a verb? I want to find this person and homicide him stabbily.

I hate people who verb nouns.


Reverse gerund?
Dnureg?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: Hubris Boy: When did 'custody' become a verb? I want to find this person and homicide him stabbily.

I hate people who verb nouns.


The old reverse gerund.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's exactly why I wear my blockchain around my neck.

/come and take it!
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I have all my money in Gamestop and Beanie Babies.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: They didn't convert their crypto to actual cash in a mattress for ultimate security, like those behind crypto, the spokespeople, and the other crypto advocates?


I keep all my crypto in frozen concentrated orange juice futures.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: Hubris Boy: When did 'custody' become a verb? I want to find this person and homicide him stabbily.

I hate people who verb nouns.


It weirds language.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ive said it before...

there are 3 kinds of people involved in crypto
1. people who bought in early, likely at creation.  they are behind the scam and got their coins basically for free.  they're waiting for value to be driven up by dupes to cash out back into real money.
2. the dupes who are being suckered by group 1
3. people trying to use crypto for criminal enterprise in the meantime
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I programmed my teddy ruxpin to say my mnemonics in reverse order.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're all suckers! I just put all my money into Amway! Any day now...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have converted it to tulip bulbs and Beanie Babies.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: When did 'custody' become a verb? I want to find this person and homicide him stabbily.


Full disclosure: I'm with you.

But fwiw, my ESL class all agree that the common habit of nouning verbs and adjectiving adverbs gives them more confidence in conversation, because if they use a word incorrectly, they figure there's a good chance no one will notice or people will just think it was intentional and trendy.

So they've got that going for them. Which is nice.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ongbok: FTFA

Louis claims the raid was in violation of the court order, but when you advertise your funds as "unconfiscatable" police have an interest in acting quickly before any monkey business can occur.

Does that include butt stuff?


I don't even know what the actual topic is, but you answer your question, "yes".
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cryptobros don't seem to understand that the purported benefits of cryptocurrency only exist because they're not widely adopted.

Certainly not anonymity. If cryptocurrency was the world's currency, governments would easily be able to figure out what wallet belonged to who. All you need is a starting point, which governments would have because they would by necessity know whatever wallet you used to pay taxes. Use a privacy mixer? Now you're guilty of money laundering. Oh, don't forget that it's not just governments that could figure out your finances; anybody can. I'm sure insurance companies would love to use your entire financial history to raise your rates / deny claims for whatever reason.

Not being able to confiscate it? Just demand the keys; failure to provide them is a contempt of court charge. Sure, the government can't just take it, but not much good that is when you're sitting in jail.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you hand your encryption keys over to a third-party, don't be surprised when something happens to them.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could possibly buy private keys in person with real cash (the actual secure, untraceable way to buy stuff)

Sick burn.

but there isn't much point to crypto if you can't transfer it into real world dollars.

Why oh why would you want to convert your paradigm-changing future of commerce crypto into dumb, old fiat currency???  I wonder...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

KB202: Hubris Boy: When did 'custody' become a verb? I want to find this person and homicide him stabbily.

Full disclosure: I'm with you.

But fwiw, my ESL class all agree that the common habit of nouning verbs and adjectiving adverbs gives them more confidence in conversation, because if they use a word incorrectly, they figure there's a good chance no one will notice or people will just think it was intentional and trendy.

So they've got that going for them. Which is nice.


It also has the advantage that regardless of how correct it is or is not, people will 9/10 times know what you're actually trying to say
 
King Something
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

oopsboom: there are 3 kinds of people involved in [cryptocurrency]: [scammers, dupes, criminals]


I own a few thousand DogeCoin.  I am not trying to scam anyone, I don't expect windfall any profits, and I'm not committing any crimes.  Sorry to be a counterexample!

Hubris Boy: When did 'custody' become a verb?


Probably about the same time people started using "curated" to mean "edited and/or chosen by a human".  It's so totally zed I could hurl.

If you DNRTFA, the people in the convoy didn't use any of the mixing/washing things you can do with bitcoin to make it harder to trace.  Also the entire report instead of the summary, linked here, says, "If the wallet is self-hosted and the owner is nowhere to be found, there is not much the court can do [to seize the currency]."  So the convoy people weren't very smart about their bitcoin, which is... really about what you'd expect.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

danceswithcrows: I own a few thousand DogeCoin.  I am not trying to scam anyone, I don't expect windfall any profits, and I'm not committing any crimes.  Sorry to be a counterexample!


My EIP if you feel like giving away more money.
 
focusthis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ongbok: FTFA

Louis claims the raid was in violation of the court order, but when you advertise your funds as "unconfiscatable" police have an interest in acting quickly before any monkey business can occur.

Does that include butt stuff?


Yes.

The flinging poo kind.
 
Morning Horsefarts
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

oopsboom: ive said it before...

there are 3 kinds of people involved in crypto
1. people who bought in early, likely at creation.  they are behind the scam and got their coins basically for free.  they're waiting for value to be driven up by dupes to cash out back into real money.
2. the dupes who are being suckered by group 1
3. people trying to use crypto for criminal enterprise in the meantime


4. People who invest in Crypto-related manufacturing and rake in tons of money from the first 3 groups.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Step 1: don't write your ultra secret keys on the bottom of your desk blotter
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How much word porn did the authorities find?

Caveat: I have a very high bar for weirdness.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ironically, you could sell the key passwords themselves and treat it like a proto-check system. The coins stay in the same account but ownership changes with no processing waste.

Or you can use cash like a normal adult without a gambling addiction. Either or, really.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: danceswithcrows: I own a few thousand DogeCoin.  I am not trying to scam anyone, I don't expect windfall any profits, and I'm not committing any crimes.  Sorry to be a counterexample!

My EIP if you feel like giving away more money.


Post a Dogecoin wallet address in this thread and I'll send you some.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But WEB3!!! and fiat BAD! OPENTHINGAMABOB FTW
 
Kattungali
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: When did 'custody' become a verb? I want to find this person and homicide him stabbily.


Probably the same jackass who decided "task' was a verb.   If you find him, give him a couple for me.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He mostly violated the' don't talk so damn much' rule
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It could never live up to that. Cyberspace lives within meatspace.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: [Fark user image image 394x394]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: My EIP if you feel like giving away more money.


Paying money to acquire cryptocurrency is not the only way to do it.  When faucets actually paid a reasonable amount years and years ago, you could make a few coins that way.  That's where 99% of my coins came from.  A Farker also gave me a few so I could make sure my self-hosted wallet setup was working.

At some point, I would like to trade some of these DogeCoins for goods or services just for the sheer silliness value.  NewEgg apparently takes various cryptocurrencies, so maybe the next time I need a new hard disk or something.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Flab: Hubris Boy: When did 'custody' become a verb? I want to find this person and homicide him stabbily.

I hate people who verb nouns.

The old reverse gerund.


I choose not to as a matter of participle.
 
drumhellar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Flab: Hubris Boy: When did 'custody' become a verb? I want to find this person and homicide him stabbily.

I hate people who verb nouns.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: When did 'custody' become a verb? I want to find this person and homicide him stabbily.


18:47 CT, February 29, 2020, by Gary Stineman III.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: When did 'custody' become a verb? I want to find this person and homicide him stabbily.


Such impressive verbing. Many sarcasms. Wow.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The judge didn't specifically say the man busting our key can be wearing a plaid shirt, therefore I hereby demand I be given all my money back because they violated the judge's order. LOL, go fark yourself
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Flab: Hubris Boy: When did 'custody' become a verb? I want to find this person and homicide him stabbily.

I hate people who verb nouns.


Hopefully one day those bitcoining currency will noun the verb while adverbing with the proper feels so all may finally understand the spell being cast upon them.
 
