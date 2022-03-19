 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Was that wrong? Should I have not done that? I tell you, I gotta plead ignorance on this thing because if anyone had said anything to me at all when I first started here that that sort of thing was frowned upon   (wcvb.com) divider line
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hooray!!! My old neighborhood is in the news!
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He was probably just planning to sprinkle it on people he pulled over.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Dealing with issues from his service"?

DIAF. Using "But I'm a VETERAN!!" as a mitigating factor.

Lots of veterans have issues after military service, but they rarely involve child porn.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Hooray!!! My old neighborhood is in the news!


Beautiful crime-free Norwood?
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

indy_kid: "Dealing with issues from his service"?

DIAF. Using "But I'm a VETERAN!!" as a mitigating factor.

Lots of veterans have issues after military service, but they rarely involve child porn.


B-b-but he was well liked!

Surprised he didn't blame Ambien as well.
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Love the ad placement for cameras below the article.

And the dude super imposed pictures of his face and other children's faces on images of people having sex?

Not a healthy habit, he should stick to Fark PS contests.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Albert911emt: Hooray!!! My old neighborhood is in the news!

Beautiful crime-free Norwood?


Norwood, and Dedham.  Haven't been there in years, except on Google Street View.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA: "The judge initially set bail at $10,000, but that was reduced to $5,000 with conditions when a family member agreed to take Martinez in."

I hope it wasn't because they need a live in baby sitter....
 
