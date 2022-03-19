 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   Tl;dr but it seems like someone didn't use enough stamps to mail their Bentley   (thedrive.com) divider line
6
    More: Strange, United States Postal Service, United States, Sport utility vehicle, U.S. state, owner of this Bentayga, old Crown Victoria, Bentley Bentayga, enforcement wing of the United States  
•       •       •

440 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2022 at 5:02 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's why you always put an extra stamp on if you calculate your own postage.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Bentley SUV with 600 horsepower and 2 accidents, but that complicated W12 engine must be in great shape with only 17,000 miles on it, right?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I like most cars but Bentleys seem kind of ugly to me.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No thanks.  I don't wanna buy somebody else's problems.
 
Snort
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How do they end up in possession of that?

Weird situation.
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snort: How do they end up in possession of that?

Weird situation.


Someone mailed their Mary Jane without the tax stamps?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.