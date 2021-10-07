 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   Drug-sniffing Chihuahua in Colombian Airport goes viral. Cartel bounty placed on his little head in 5,4,3   (boredpanda.com) divider line
18
    More: Spiffy, Police dog, Dog, drug detection dogs, Detection dog, first uses of police dogs, tiniest little drug, effectiveness of drug detection pups, German Shepherd Dog  
•       •       •

367 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2022 at 4:50 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you were a chihuahua you would want to do drugs too.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did someone say drugs???

herb-platform-images.imgix.netView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Needed a new job after the Taco Bell contract fell through.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These count down headlines always get a down vote from me. They're stupid.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
winningateverything.comView Full Size
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: These count down headlines always get a down vote from me. They're stupid.


Yeah, well....WTFDYK?
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: These count down headlines always get a down vote from me. They're stupid.


WTFDYW, a tribute band?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why bother with a whole dog when you just need the little bastard part.
 
red230
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My little drug sniffer.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yo quiero taco bell
 
Pinner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Undercover Chihuahuas.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: These count down headlines always get a down vote from me. They're stupid.



no one cares
Youtube BLUkgRAy_Vo
 
palelizard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's not a large bounty. but it will be loudly announced constantly.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
helper_monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Several years back I was in an airport and they were training drug/bomb sniffing dogs. The first few through were very serious looking German shepherds, exactly what you would expect. But then they brought out a happy looking yellow lab with his tail wagging all over the place. He had a vest on saying "Dog in Training. Do not Pet!" It was all anyone could do not to give it big rub on the head as it came by.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.