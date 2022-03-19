 Skip to content
(Kotaku)   Warehouse employees steal $35,000 worth of video cards. No word on whether either card was recovered   (kotaku.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Crime, United States, Video cards, ATI Technologies, S3 Graphics, video cards, Scalable Link Interface, Video In Video Out  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video cards from the Wherehouse?

OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have installed datacenter class accelerators that have price tags like that.

They're the same full height full length form factor as your home GPU, except there's no video connectors and no fan, just one giant heatsink.

One day I'll get a chance to install an SXM-2 or -4... Except you apparently need a precision torque (mini)wrench because apparently they're stupid delicate. Like, 10% overtorque will crush things delicate.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I confused as to why  video cards are at a whorehouse, then I read the headline again.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the warehouse can make that money back if it uses it's remaining video cards to mine bitcoin.

/*snicker*
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Satoshi.  Really great thing you did to the world.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: At first I confused as to why  video cards are at a whorehouse, then I read the headline again.


They're the only ones that can afford them.
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
erik-k:One day I'll get a chance to install an SXM-2 or -4... Except you apparently need a precision torque (mini)wrench because apparently they're stupid delicate. Like, 10% overtorque will crush things delicate.

They're not any more sensitive then normal cards.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bslim: At first I confused as to why  video cards are at a whorehouse, then I read the headline again.


Same reasons that most people end up at a whorehouse, those video cards have special needs and some extra cash to burn.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That might be one of the few instances where cop math is remarkably restrained...
 
zbtop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If I were Russian, I could see trying that gamble. If I'm making $400/mo, then stealing $38k of high end electronics right as sanctions are hitting and the supply is getting cut off, and a severe currency crisis looks imminent? Those cards could see some insane value if they hadn't gotten caught trying to sell them to pawn shops. If they'd had a professional fence, that would have been quite the score.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bslim: At first I confused as to why  video cards are at a whorehouse, then I read the headline again.


Some are exclusive, requiring a membership that can only be obtained with a GPU donation to the ladies' crypto-mining subsidiary.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

erik-k: I have installed datacenter class accelerators that have price tags like that.

They're the same full height full length form factor as your home GPU, except there's no video connectors and no fan, just one giant heatsink.

One day I'll get a chance to install an SXM-2 or -4... Except you apparently need a precision torque (mini)wrench because apparently they're stupid delicate. Like, 10% overtorque will crush things delicate.


Ages ago I oversaw a rather large computational cluster installation in Colorado. At the time they were using Nvidia titan cards to compute star Dynamo models. I never knew one pallet could be worth over half $1 million.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

zbtop: If they'd had a professional fence


Look, Trump ain't coming back.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
While they successfully made off with the video cards, a haul worth nearly $38,000 USD, they were arrested after trying to sell them to local pawn shops.

Why is it that the easiest crimes to get away with are always committed by the stupidest farking people?

They literally could have just broken the seals on all of the boxes, chucked them on the nearest goods platform, said they were trying out mining but couldn't get into it and cutting their losses and that they're only barely used and recouped 50-70% of the RRP of the cards in an instant.

If someone wants a receipt, just say no warranty, we got them cheap on the side from their friend who runs a computer shop and is crazy into crypto.

Instead they went to farking pawn shops and tried moving a bulk new quantity of high demand goods to a reseller with no technical knowledge.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bslim: At first I confused as to why  video cards are at a whorehouse,


Have you seen the graphics on those girls now?  Simply amazing.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dyhchong: While they successfully made off with the video cards, a haul worth nearly $38,000 USD, they were arrested after trying to sell them to local pawn shops.

Why is it that the easiest crimes to get away with are always committed by the stupidest farking people?

They literally could have just broken the seals on all of the boxes, chucked them on the nearest goods platform, said they were trying out mining but couldn't get into it and cutting their losses and that they're only barely used and recouped 50-70% of the RRP of the cards in an instant.

If someone wants a receipt, just say no warranty, we got them cheap on the side from their friend who runs a computer shop and is crazy into crypto.

Instead they went to farking pawn shops and tried moving a bulk new quantity of high demand goods to a reseller with no technical knowledge.


Yeah if I'm going to steal something valuable like that I'm gonna have someplace better to sell it than a pawnshop. But I guess criminals like this don't have a vast network of clients looking for this. Stuff like this was thought up after watching Oceans 11.
Dumbest crime I ever saw at work was someone took a corporate credit card that came in the mail and used it to pay her bills that were in her name. Not a lot of detective work had to be done there.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, you knew they were valuable, but you didn't know how to sell them. You ain't no Prometheus, and even he got burned because he didn't know how to fence something that hot.
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bslim: At first I confused as to why  video cards are at a whorehouse, then I read the headline again.


Probably get 2 chicks at the same time for a 3070.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jtown: Bslim: At first I confused as to why  video cards are at a whorehouse, then I read the headline again.

Probably get 2 chicks at the same time for a 3070.


A 3070TNA?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bslim: video cards are at a whorehouse


With the current price of video cards, the whorehouse is just customer service.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: erik-k: I have installed datacenter class accelerators that have price tags like that.

They're the same full height full length form factor as your home GPU, except there's no video connectors and no fan, just one giant heatsink.

One day I'll get a chance to install an SXM-2 or -4... Except you apparently need a precision torque (mini)wrench because apparently they're stupid delicate. Like, 10% overtorque will crush things delicate.

Ages ago I oversaw a rather large computational cluster installation in Colorado. At the time they were using Nvidia titan cards to compute star Dynamo models. I never knew one pallet could be worth over half $1 million.


When I was an undergrad, we had purchased a Sun SPARC Storage Array for the new research machine (a Sun E4000)

I unboxed them, loaded two of the trays onto a rolling cart, and wheeled them down to the machine room.  On the way there, one of the full time employees (I was still a student, working part time) asked me why I was taking them both together.

I don't remember if I was transporting $20k worth of gear, or each one was $20k.  (Each tray had 6 full height 5.25" 9GB drives in it, and a SCSI controller)

/remembers it was more than I got paid in a year
//would've been about 1995
///the E4000 had just been released, whenever that was
 
powhound
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jtown: Bslim: At first I confused as to why  video cards are at a whorehouse, then I read the headline again.

Probably get 2 chicks at the same time for a 3070.


I'm holding out for a 3080 which will probably be equal to three at a time. I'll have to warn Mrs. Pow about the crazy new exchange rates
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bslim: At first I confused as to why  video cards are at a whorehouse, then I read the headline again.


The new Leisure Suit Larry takes a lot of resources.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OkieDookie: [Fark user image 425x251]


ATI Radeon SWAT commercial
Youtube wCi5hiIO4fs
 
